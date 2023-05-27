Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Night of the Long, Scaly Tails

by

In my opinion, airboats are the most unlovable and obnoxious of vessels. They are fun to ride in and so much more fun to drive — probably the closest you can get to driving a pod-racer from the shitty Star Wars movies. But, like leaf blowers, they degrade the quality of life for people nearby who are not immediately benefiting from their operation. BTW, here’s a short video I took while driving my dad’s airboat last year:

Woohoo! Such fun!

Anyhoo, airboats are common in the swamp where I live and especially numerous on holidays. It’s illegal to operate them late at night, and while it’s rare, we do see them at night sometimes since the law really isn’t a thing this far in the woods. But generally they’re headed somewhere fast and the noise is temporary.

Around midnight last night, an airboat slowly and loudly passed our house. The speed was unusual, and then it doubled back, which was even more unusual. My husband, who can sleep through anything, slept through it. So did the dogs, which doesn’t say much for their utility as watchdogs.

I got up to investigate and saw that one of the airboat passengers was operating a spotlight to search the shoreline. I figured they were gator poachers. They traveled upriver for a bit, turned around and made another pass. I turned the riverside floodlights on and off to politely signal to the poachers that they were disturbing my sleep, but they kept traveling upriver a bit, turning around and passing by repeatedly.

It was clear they were looking for something, and maybe not gators, though I could hear them talking about past gator hunts because they had to shout at each other over the din of their goddamn motor. Could be they were searching for an overboard comrade.

It wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened around here. There’s a disreputable tavern upriver that caters to the airboat set, and it’s not unusual to see drunken antics on a Friday night. So maybe someone or something fell off their boat, and they were trying to recover it.

But I worried that they might be looking for other types of valuables, such as our outboard, so I kept watch in the dark from the porch. Eventually the airboat went away. The only sounds left were the wind in the trees, frogs singing, insects trilling and owls hooting.

Then I heard something crashing through the leaves near the shoreline. I turned on the floodlights again and saw two large armadillos, walking along the waterline and companionably snuffling on the ground. It’s unusual to see a pair of armadillos because they’re solitary creatures. Figuring it must be mating season, I turned off the light as any decent person who believes in love would do.

Moments later, a friend I had texted early in the evening must have accidentally pressed call instead of reply because my phone rang once — sounding impossibly loud in the early-hour silence. He realized his mistake and hung up before I could answer, but the noise scared the shit out of me and probably doused any armadillo amor that was happening downstairs.

I noticed it was 2 AM, so I figured I better hit the sack. I tiptoed into the pitch-black bedroom, felt my way to the bed and flopped down on dog, who yelped in alarm, causing the other dog to growl and bark hysterically. The mister snored through it all. At that moment, all the accumulated pratfalls struck me as insanely funny, and I couldn’t stop laughing. It’s a good thing the mister sleeps like a rock.

At daybreak, I looked around to see if there was a body floating in the river or a cooler full of meth and/or Busch washed up onshore. Nope! But I did see this gorgeous Wood Stork peacefully foraging with the Limpkin sibs.

Night of the Long, Scaly Tails

The end.

 

    31Comments

    2. 2.

      pat

      OK, first I laughed out loud at Pike the dog running through the obstacle course, now I had to laugh at you lying on the dog in bed.  What a night.

      All I had was a black cat pestering me at 5 AM.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      West of the Rockies

      I read and enjoyed the first few Jimmy Buffett books.  (I found A Salty Piece of Land to be shallow, tedious and silly.) I liked the Florida he described in those early books (and songs).  But, boy, it seems the dreary wingnut crowd has really mucked things up down there.  I hope you can oust them from power.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      hells littlest angel

      They do look like fun, the kind of fun that should be legal on closed courses on private land, and nowhere else.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @zhena gogolia: I would be happy to suspend disbelief if Hiassen chose to let Skink age like Smiley or Rebus. Let him fight for his swamp like some nonagenarian Rambo

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Almost Retired

      Up until now, I had no interest in visiting Florida again.  We have theme parks and beaches aplenty here in California, but without the humidity or bugs or a socially-awkward fascist Governor.

      But a disreputable tavern catering to the air boat set?  I want to check that out.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I don’t like bugs, heat, humidity or critters that can chew your leg off, but I must say that Betty’s environs are stunning. I do love water birds!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      TriassicSands

      In my opinion, airboats are the most unlovable and obnoxious of vessels. — Betty Cracker

      Given where you live that is understandable, but I’d go with jet-skis, which are far more numerous and widespread.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      schrodingers_cat

      New kitty has settled in nicely.  New art supplies await their first use. Weather is perfect. Its a good start to the weekend

      ETA: Has anyone on here drawn with dip pens and India ink?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      kalakal

      Not sure I’ve ever thought of Wood Storks as gorgeous. They’re glorious in the air but on the ground… heads that only a mother could love with giant murderous bayonets beaks. I love to see them but up close they’re not the best looking birds. Having said that my favourites are probably Anhingas and they’re wonderfully goofy looking.

      Total agreement about airboats, they are loud!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      cope

      @Betty Cracker: I remember going there (and Ross Allen’s Reptile Farm) in about 1960 when we lived near Jacksonville for a year. I didn’t return to Florida until 1989 where I got my first teaching job near Orlando.  There was a bar near the school owned by twin sisters who had both been mermaids at Weeki Watchee.  Fun place but the last two times I went there were to memorialize dead friends and it has been closed for several years.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MagdaInBlack

      When I was a kid, growing up along the Fox River (near Sheridan, Illinois) one of our neighbors built an air-boat. Holy cow it was noisy..and oh so fun !  and oh so damned annoying to my father trying to nap on a peaceful Sunday afternoon 😊

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Alison Rose

      It’s funny because when my grandparents moved to Florida when I was around 16 (I know, big shock, retired New York Jews moved to Florida) and we started going out there to visit every couple of years, I gained a very inaccurate understanding of the state as a whole. They lived in Delray Beach, and it kind of just felt like SoCal but muggier and with a higher average age. I don’t know if I ever even saw a gator.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      HinTN

      @kalakal: Ah yes, jet skis.

      Our local claim to recreational fame is a lake with a prodigious length of shoreline (because TVA dammed the river where huge numbers of creeks drain what’s called the Highland Rim). The coves can be really nice to anchor and explore but I won’t go near it in the summer because of the racket.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Betsy

      I hate airboats, yard blowers, loud motorcycles, jet skis, and basically all forms of noisy motorized recreation.

      My quiet little city  has been taken over completely by motorized  noise, from redneck boom cars at 3 am, towaste contractor trucks emptying dumpsters with repeated banging at 5:30 or 6:00 am, to 2-cycle blue-smoke emitting  yard equipment that has become nearly incessant at literally any hour or day (including  dewy Sunday mornings).

      If you complain, the redneck philistine puritans who domjnate the local culture say that it’s the sound of freedom or the smell of money or that you should be glad you don’t have real problems, because this is a microcosm of the sadistic American-hating, suffering-worshiping hell that this country has become. 

       

      I’d consider moving to a locale that bans yard blowers if only there were such a place.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      John S.

      Fucking limpkins!

      Betty, I don’t know how you do it with those things. We lived on a canal for 18 years, and I think my wife was at her breaking point with the limpkins.

      Their horribly cacophonous screeching is just the worst.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Scout211

      When we visited my sister and BIL in Orlando a few years ago, they took us to an air boat tour place somewhere outside of the city. It was really fun and we saw lots of wildlife. But man, you could lose your hearing on those boats. The tour company required everyone to wear noise cancelling headphones but it still was loud. I can’t imagine the noise right next to your house at o’dark hundred, BC!

      We live near a reservoir and on holiday weekends (like right now), the boaters, water skiers and jet skiers are all over the lake.  When the breezes are in our direction or are very still, it is really, really noisy. Did you know ski boats have stereo systems? Yes, designed (apparently) to entertain absolutely everyone for miles in every direction. Ugh.

      Oh, and get off my lawn!  🤣

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      from what I’ve seen the noise looks horrific but an airboat ride is, if not on my bucket list, but my list of things I’ll do if I ever find myself near the everglades and have some spare time and it’s not too far away or too early in the morning

      Reply

