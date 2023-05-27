Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Summer Saturday Afternoon Open Thread

Summer Saturday Afternoon Open Thread

GOP motto: The cruelty is the point

At least the negotiators are having a better weekend than Ken Paxton:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      MomSense

      My good friend’s son is graduating from West Point this weekend.  We are having a graduation party for him Monday and I can’t wait to hear about the experience.

      MattF

      That impeachment vote in Texas wasn’t close. Considering that Paxton is extremely lined up with Trump— makes you wonder…

      Trivia Man

      Excellent news – Texas surprised me today. Personally, I thought he was a blatant and egregious criminal for years. I’m happy to praise Texas today.

      trollhattan

      Area man ironically, if predictably lies about lying.

      Twitter has pulled out of the European Union’s voluntary code to fight disinformation, the EU has said.

      Thierry Breton, who is the EU’s internal market commissioner, announced the news on Twitter – but warned the firm new laws would force compliance. “Obligations remain. You can run but you can’t hide,” he said. Twitter will be legally required to fight disinformation in the EU from 25 August, he said, adding: “Our teams will be ready for enforcement.”

      Twitter has not confirmed its stance on the code or responded to a request for comment.

      Dozens of tech firms both big and small are signed up to the EU’s disinformation code, including Meta – which owns Facebook and Instagram – as well as TikTok, Google, Microsoft and Twitch. The code was launched in June last year, and aims to prevent profiteering from disinformation and fake news, as well as increasing transparency and curbing the spread of bots and fake accounts. Firms that sign the code can decide which pledges to make, such as cooperating with fact-checkers or tracking political advertising.

      Under Elon Musk’s ownership, moderation at Twitter has reportedly been greatly reduced – which critics say has allowed an increase in the spread of disinformation.

      The social media giant used to have a dedicated team that worked to combat coordinated disinformation campaigns, but experts and former Twitter employees say the majority of these specialists resigned or were laid off. Last month, the BBC found hundreds of Russian and Chinese state propaganda accounts were thriving on Twitter.

      But Twitter boss Mr Musk claims there is now “less misinformation rather than more” since he took over last October.

      Scout211

      I watched some of the Texas impeachment hearings and I heard far too many speeches from the GOP members trying to delay the vote or complaining about Paxton nor getting “due process.”  So the vote was surprising: 121-23, with two members voting “present.”

      Kirk

      Paxton. Intellectually I knew the House voting to impeach was likely, especially given who was driving the other side (Speaker Phelan). But my gut said “Forget it, it’s Texas.”

      Now? 121-23 vote in favor from the house? I think he did something we don’t yet know and he’s gone.

      But my gut still reminds me we’re still in Texas.

      Scout211

      @trollhattan: Mr Musk claims there is now “less misinformation rather than more” since he took over last October.

      Ha! It all sounds about right to him so it must be true!

      dmsilev

      Does Paxton’s wife, who is a Texas State Senator, get to vote? Seems like a bit of a conflict of interest. Though it’d be hilarious if she voted to convict.

      Alison Rose

      I don’t know if this was already shared in another thread, but this op-ed from Christian Cooper (NYT gift link), the Black man who was out birdwatching in Central Park and encountered a Karen in the wild, is absolutely beautiful. I’m a birb nerd, but the only birding I can do is watching the tree outside my windows. But I love how he writes about his experience with birdwatching and nature.

      I have been interested in birds ever since I was a young boy. As a Black kid growing up on Long Island in the 1970s, I was rarer than an ivory-billed woodpecker in the white suburban world of birding. I was also queer and nerdy and not particularly popular. I was suffocating in the closet, and birding offered me a way to escape.

      I’d watch American robins hop on lawns looking for worm sign, fire-truck-red cardinals adorn backyard shrubs, mockingbirds take to TV antennas (cable wouldn’t arrive into most homes for a few more years) to belt out medleys punctuated with leaps into the air, feathers of gray and white flashing against an Ansel Adams sky. For a moment, my Long Island rooftop would be as boundless as the West.

      Transported, even just in my backyard, I connected to something deep within myself. The youthful myopia that registered only my woes and the limitations of my life fell away for a little while. Suddenly, I could breathe again.

      sab

      @Alison Rose: That is a disturbing lovely article but several years old. I am so glad it continues to circulate. Just a normal guy trying to do normal interesting nature stuff in a big city

      ETA You aren’t out of date. I am. New article from the birder. Thanks for the followup.

      Jay

      Got our spring covid boosters, which was a big surprise. The Province seemed to be holding off until the fall. Then calamari from the local Persian/Greek place. Pretty good day so far.

      Danielx

      @dmsilev:

      Not all that far fetched, since one of the things that unctuous little shit Paxton is accused of is screwing a staffer in another senator’s office. His wife might well vote to hang him up by his nads.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      According to NBC news, this is what finally pushed the legislature into impeaching Paxton:

      Four of the aides who reported Paxton to the FBI later sued under Texas’ whistleblower law, and in February he agreed to settle the case for $3.3 million. The House committee said it was Paxton seeking legislative approval for the payout that sparked their probe.
      “But for Paxton’s own request for a taxpayer-funded settlement over his wrongful conduct, Paxton would not be facing impeachment,” the panel said

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      Since it’s an open thread, I am heading home to San Diego this afternoon. My mom’s health has been deteriorating, almost as if she had given up on living. She was hospitalized on Wednesday with a light case of pneumonia. She refused just about anything. They sent her home Friday and started hospice. I scrambled to get a flight. My aunt let me know last night that she had passed. My dad lasted 6 months in hospice. My mom barely 24 hours. I am still trying to process it all. In any case, I am going to catch the plane and say whatever good byes I can. It hurts, though.

      Redshift

      @MattF:

      That impeachment vote in Texas wasn’t close. Considering that Paxton is extremely lined up with Trump— makes you wonder…

      Maybe they’ve finally figured out that TFG doesn’t care about anyone but himself, so he won’t hold it against you if you go after someone “close to him.” Why anyone still wants that status remains a mystery.

      Scout211

      @Nukular Biskits: I gotta believe there’s more to the story than what the TX Legislature is publicly sharing.

      Yeah, it does seem like there has to be more. As was discussed in one of the overnight threads, the DOJ public integrity unit coming in and removing the Texas-based federal prosecutors off Paxton’s corruption case could be one of the clues. 

      What were the GOP house leaders doing to cover up, ignore or take part in Paxton’s corruption? Are they complicit? Do they need to take this impeachment stand to throw Paxton to the wolves DOJ?

      There’s many unanswered questions. But the Senate trial is next.

      patrick II

      @Scout211:

      Exactly.  Vaccines don’t work, the 2020 election was stolen, white Americans are the oppressed majority, LGBT is immoral (from the father of ? amount of illicit children) and Putin is a good guy who was attacked by Ukraine.  Those things are all true and we allow people to be truth-tellers on Twitter.

      geg6

      Whose wife or daughter was this guy screwing?  Or how many of their wives or daughters?  I don’t believe his wanting to grift $3m off the tax payers could possibly lead to this.  They all grift off the tax payers.

      Ruckus

      @trollhattan:

      What with SFB struggling to find/show any reasonable concepts  when he speaks, even just reasonable enough that his moronic followers can believe him, and a good part of the rethuglican party seemingly having gone off the deep end about governance in a democracy I would like to believe that at least some of them might, possibly, maybe even actually have decided that some of their leaders have gotten hold of some bad acid. Because otherwise the concept of mass stupidity is the only answer of why they haven’t learned to hate them before now.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Danielx:

      one of the things that unctuous little shit Paxton is accused of is screwing a staffer in another senator’s office 

      State senators’ offices just scream sexy time apparently.  🤣🤷‍♂️

      The Moar You Know

      What the fuck did Paxton really do?  Republicans really don’t give a shit about anything they’ve impeached him for, they seem to consider it good form, usually.

      JWR

      @Scout211:

      Ha! It all sounds about right to him so it must be true!

      Musk clearly lives in his own little bubble, don’t he? Oh well, as the saying goes, power corrupts… absolutely. (Just like it’s done to the damn USSC.)

      Steeplejack

      Interesting tidbit:

      NEW: Texas AG Ken Paxton wanted his mistress to have a job in Austin, which investigators say he obtained for her, so he would not have to drive back and forth to San Antonio to see her, Rep. Ann Johnson said, in setting forth investigative findings.

      — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) May 27, 2023

      Dan B

      @schrodingers_cat:  Paxton was threatening Republicans on a regular basis even called and threatened four legislators during the hearing.  There were 20 counts in the indictment.  Things boiled over.

      JWR

      @trollhattan:

      Okay, “He done costed us money!” seems like a bridge too far, for Kenny.

      Yeah, don’t they regularly shell out far more for police killings? Or is it different in the upper chambers?

      JoyceH

      I’m trying something new. A little over 10 years ago, I bought a bike and did a bit of biking, for the first time in, oh, probably thirty years. I didn’t keep it up, though, I think because I was so much heavier. Anyway, the bike has been sitting in the garage ever since, so recently I got it back out and reinflated the tires. And man, that ‘like riding a bike’ phrase is SO wrong! Turns out that just lifting my leg high enough to get it over the center bar is a challenge, while as for balance – well! I’d been doing a lot of walking and rowing and was starting to feel pretty fit, but different physical skills don’t necessarily translate. I pedaled a few yards in the driveway alongside the car for balance. Wound up bringing the bike indoors – I’m going to do what I did ten years ago, do some practice biking in the hall until I get better at this, and then move to the driveway, where I will be for quite a while before I feel comfortable moving down to the road.

      Jackie

      @Redshift: TFG vowed to target any Republican who voted to impeach Paxton.

      Apparently that threat isn’t as threatening as it would have been even 6 months ago. It’ll be interesting to see if TFG can even find anyone willing to challenge all *the disloyals* in the 2024 Primaries.

      crimson pimpernel

      Any comeuppance is welcome news, but we still have to see how the Texas Senate deals with Paxton.  And my understanding is that Abbott gets to appoint his replacement and it’s not likely he’ll pick a Jimmy Stewart type.  Texas has a lot of crooks to choose from.

      Jay

      @Dan B:

      btw, 1/4 strong soya sauce, 1/4 brown sugar, tablespoon of Montreal Steak Spice, 2 teaspoons of liquid smoke,

      marinate for a couple hours.

      Makes a mess in a pan, or on the bbq, (the sugar),

      I cook it in the convection oven on a sheet of tin foil.

      I always stick with wild caught, farmed fish are too fatty and no texture.

      Jackie

      @tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat): I’m so sorry for your loss. It’s heartbreaking that you didn’t get the chance to see her and say goodbye before she passed. It sounds like she had made up her mind it was time. So please don’t feel guilty you weren’t there. Hugs!

      sab

      We have a neighborhod dog howling like he is being murdered. Not quite. He doesn’t sound that desparate. More like normal dog desparate: my family is doing cool stuff while I am stuck at home ( possibly because I behave badly when I am out and about.)

      Another Scott

      VP Harris’ speech at West Point was very good.

      […]

      Cadets, global security and global prosperity depend on the leadership of the United States of America. And a strong America remains indispensable to the world.

      Our democratic ideals of freedom and liberty inspire billions. Our vibrant economy creates unmatched innovation and opportunity and drives global growth.

      Our unrivaled network of allies and partners allows us to build coalitions and catalyze global action in a way no other nation can.

      And our military is the strongest in the world. Our military is a force that underwrites global stability and our national security.

      And it is this pillar of our strength where you, Cadets, have dedicated yourself to lead.

      Essential to our strength is the role, then, that you will play in defending our nation’s highest ideals.

      Because today, of course, is not only a graduation. It is a commissioning.

      In just a few moments, you will take an oath — not to a person, not to a political party, but to the Constitution.

      You will take an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America” and, by extension, to support and defend our most sacred ideals: freedom, democracy, and rule of law.

      All across the world, the soldiers of the United States Army defend these ideals. And as Vice President, I have seen it firsthand.

      […]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Geminid

      @Jackie: Trump’s got so much to contend with he’ll likely forget about these threats by the time primary season rolls around next year. Or he’ll pretend to forget, because retaliation could wind up costing him votes in his own Texas primary.

      mrmoshpotato

      @JoyceH: It definitely takes some time to get reacquainted with bike riding (both physically and mentally) after you’ve been out of the saddle for a while.  Sounds like you got a plan.  Keep at it. :)

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      Thank you so much, everyone, for the words of sympathy. It helps to know this place exists if I need to share.

      @sab: I hadn’t thought of that. She just seemed stubborn. Not willing to go to the doctor or going but not really listening to what she needed to do. I think what has shocked us is how quickly it happened.

      Off to Narita soon. It’s going to be a long flight.

      Jackie

      @Geminid: Watching MSNBC… I had forgotten Paxton spoke at the J6 rally prior to the insurrection. I forgot how much of a MAGA toady he is.

      I really hope 60% of Texas’ senators vote to convict him!

      mrmoshpotato

      @sab: Is a neighborhod different from a neighborhood?

      my family is doing cool stuff while I am stuck at home ( possibly because I behave badly when I am out and about.)

      Oh, is it storytime? 😁

