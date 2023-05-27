Harris becomes first woman to deliver commencement address at West Point | CNN Politics https://t.co/lZxa7kCe7F — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 27, 2023

“This is the most fun I've had in two weeks,” Biden debt talks negotiator @ShalandaYoung46 says at Xavier commencement, after receiving an honorary degree. “If you haven't read, we're having a few budget problems in Washington. “And the president gave me a two hour break.” pic.twitter.com/QupsoouYci — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 27, 2023

Biden, at Camp David today, is vetting offers and counter-offers on the debt deal, @justinsink reports — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 27, 2023

GOP motto: The cruelty is the point…

New – Speaker McCarthy and President Biden are expected to speak by phone next hour, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The call comes at a critical moment in the negotiations. pic.twitter.com/9p25ItuPPT — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 27, 2023

At least the negotiators are having a better weekend than Ken Paxton: