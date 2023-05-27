Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Universal Healthcare

I had a doctor’s appointment today. It was a follow up to a follow up from my general practitioner. If you all remember, in mid-December, a month after my dad was in the hospital with a broken hip and Lily died, and just a few weeks after Tammy, I had covid and the flu. On a follow up checkup in early January, my blood pressure was through the fucking roof and had anxiety and depression, so we took some steps to work on that. Went back in the first week of March, and had a follow up today.

Long story short my bp is now back down to a respectable 120/66, and my resting heart beat is about 58. Both of which are pretty good for someone as fat and old as me. Combined with the lifestyle changes I am making this year which will hopefully lead to some significant weight loss, I might be able to get off blood pressure meds altogether by the end of the year and be healthier than I was a decade ago. That would be nice, and I feel like it is something I owe to Joelle. Can’t show up to a wedding half dead with one foot in the grave and the other on a banana peel.

All of which is to say that the only reason this is happening is because I am lucky enough to have health care through my employer, and not only that, have had it long enough that I am not afraid to use it and understand the importance of checkups and follow up appointments. And that it is still fucking crazy to me that we do not have some sort of universal health care so that everyone in this country could have the same sort of health outcomes. It would be cheaper, the country would be stronger, people would live longer and happier. Health insurance needs to just be abolished.

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      Joy in FL

      You are absolutely right.

      You had a series of awful things to deal with.  I’m really glad you’re doing better and will probably be even better when we say goodbye to 2023.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mvr

      I’m wishing you the best in our uncertain times and giving you credit for knowing that not all of us even have access to this kind of help you and I have.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Pete Downunder

      Here downunder we have  “universal” health care which is chronically underfunded. It is fine for emergencies but wait times for things like hip replacements are months to years. Private insurance is also available and much cheaper than US. I have gold coverage for about AUD $5000 a year (USD about $3800). Two years ago I had heart surgery at a private hospital with outstanding care and my out of pocket was under $500. It can be done, but it requires huge government investment and a much diminished role for private insurers. I frankly doubt the US will ever get there – too many vested interests.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim Appleton

      My best friend is an actuary who makes a very good living crunching healthcare numbers for Fortune 500 clients.

      She is the one person in my life who instantly, aggressively advocates for single payer.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Cole, you really, really need to think about Joe Manchin’s Ferrari.  It’s more important than your health.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Amir Khalid

      @Pete Downunder:

      The bill for my most recent hospital stay (11 days in a government hospital for hypovolemic shock) listed both the itemised total cost of my care — RM 8,316 — and the amount billed to me — RM250. I’d say I got a pretty good deal.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      mrmoshpotato

      P-R-E-A-C-H!

      My parents (and us kids) were insured through my mom’s work when they were still working.  The hospital she worked for was “self-insured” (I have no idea what that means.)  But I always wonder if our combined time in the hospital would’ve ever hit the lifetime max on a traditional health insurance plan.  And, of course, this was decades before the ACA threw out lifetime maximums, etc.

      “Your money or your life,” said the mafia health insurance company.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Pete Downunder:

      It can be done, but it requires huge government investment and a much diminished role for private insurers. I frankly doubt the US will ever get there – too many vested interests. 

      Those “vested interested” are called lobbyists and corrupt Rethuglicans here.

      Reply

