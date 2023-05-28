DeSantis Aide Christina Pushaw Spars with 16-Year-Old Trump Supporter Over Botox, Ukraine https://t.co/59n1idvELp pic.twitter.com/O6d6U348y2
— Jezebel (@Jezebel) May 26, 2023
LET.THEM.FIGHT.gif:
… Pushaw, fairly famous at this point for her face that (for whatever reason!) doesn’t move, went at it with “GOP Josh,” a high school student by day and popular pro-Trump Twitter user by night. At the very least, the online altercation between the ~32-year-old DeSantis aide and 16-year-old Trump supporter took on the critically important issues of the day: Pushaw’s alleged botox injections (and a little bit about Ukraine, too!).
The argument began in earnest when Pushaw shared a screenshot of a tweet by someone with “MAGA” in their username insulting her appearance: “Call me ugly all you want… must be tough when you can’t call me WRONG,” she wrote, followed by a string of emojis. That’s when GOP Josh chimed in, pondering, “How much of the $1M DeStablishment raised yesterday will go towards your Botox?”…
“Does your mom know what you are doing on the internet,” Pushaw shot back, instigating a right-wing war of characteristically not-sick burns. GOP Josh rejoined, “Does your boss know that you’re a foreign National?” in apparent reference to reports last year that Pushaw registered as a foreign agent due to her former work for the former president of Georgia, a former Soviet republic. Don’t worry—Pushaw, originally from California, had a classic locked and loaded in the barrel for this one: “I know Gavin Newsom thinks he is a dictator but California isn’t a foreign country,” she tweeted back.
This seems to be the first full-out Twitter exchange between the two, but a cursory scroll of Pushaw’s abundant tweets shows GOP Josh has long been on the DeSantis aide’s ass. And after Pushaw stopped replying to him on Thursday, he continued to heckle her, replying to a tweet from Pushaw disparaging the Trump campaign by asking point-blank, “Why do you spend all day on Twitter?”…
went down a little rabbit hole on this woman’s wikipedia and apparently she’s only 32 and her previous employers were the Koch brothers, then Mikhael Saakashvili, then DeSantis, all in rapid succession https://t.co/GDgcmUur8k
— knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) May 26, 2023
Truly, Pushaw seems like… a piece of work, and the perfect press secretary for the Tallahassee caudillo. A Washington Post article from last year:
… In the 14 months since joining DeSantis’s staff, she has transformed the typically button-down role of gubernatorial press secretary into something like a running public brawl — with Twitter as her blunt-force weapon. Her usual targets: Democrats, the news media and anyone else she deems insufficiently supportive of DeSantis’s agenda and her own conservative politics.
She has knocked The Washington Post as “the Pravda of DC,” implied that Chelsea Clinton is “a grifter,” and referred to President Biden as “a seemingly senile 79-year-old aspiring dictator.” She invoked a notorious antisemitic trope about the Jewish Rothschild family while criticizing pandemic-related restrictions in November. (She deleted that tweet after describing it as “an attempt at sarcasm.”) In January, she questioned whether a neo-Nazi demonstration in Orlando was organized by Democratic staffers. (She walked that one back, too.)
Pushaw’s attacks on national news organizations and reporters can not only be blistering (“slobbering regime sycophants”), but they can also run on for hundreds of tweets and retweets — once prompting Twitter to suspend her account temporarily for “abusive” behavior.
She has also been credited — or blamed — for helping make the incendiary term “groomer” mainstream in GOP circles. In early March, she used the word, once reserved to describe pedophile behavior, to characterize anyone who opposed a DeSantis-favored bill restricting discussions of sexual orientation and gender in schools. “If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children,” she tweeted.
While conspiratorial QAnon followers had previously used the term “groomer” to tar their enemies, its use took off among conservative politicians and pundits after Pushaw’s tweet, and has thereafter been widely used to demonize Democrats and educators who discussed sexuality or gender identity with young children…
It’s been suggested Pushaw wants to be the next Kellyanne Conway, but I think she’s really best suited to be Press Secretary to the (*ahem*) ‘God-Emperor of Twitter’, if only that dude had the smarts to pay a professional instead of trying to insult all his many enemies with nothing but his own feeble wits.
babylon bee readers are trying to be pissed that one of the writers just got fired for being hostile to desantis's press secretary, but a bunch of people pointed out he swears. now they're getting sidetracked arguing about whether it's ok for the site's owner to use bad words pic.twitter.com/32ZkMnj6XJ
— 🐇🐙🐛 @[email protected] 🐝🐞🦑 (@SC_Griffith) May 27, 2023
