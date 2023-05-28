DeSantis Aide Christina Pushaw Spars with 16-Year-Old Trump Supporter Over Botox, Ukraine https://t.co/59n1idvELp pic.twitter.com/O6d6U348y2 — Jezebel (@Jezebel) May 26, 2023

LET.THEM.FIGHT.gif:

… Pushaw, fairly famous at this point for her face that (for whatever reason!) doesn’t move, went at it with “GOP Josh,” a high school student by day and popular pro-Trump Twitter user by night. At the very least, the online altercation between the ~32-year-old DeSantis aide and 16-year-old Trump supporter took on the critically important issues of the day: Pushaw’s alleged botox injections (and a little bit about Ukraine, too!). The argument began in earnest when Pushaw shared a screenshot of a tweet by someone with “MAGA” in their username insulting her appearance: “Call me ugly all you want… must be tough when you can’t call me WRONG,” she wrote, followed by a string of emojis. That’s when GOP Josh chimed in, pondering, “How much of the $1M DeStablishment raised yesterday will go towards your Botox?”… “Does your mom know what you are doing on the internet,” Pushaw shot back, instigating a right-wing war of characteristically not-sick burns. GOP Josh rejoined, “Does your boss know that you’re a foreign National?” in apparent reference to reports last year that Pushaw registered as a foreign agent due to her former work for the former president of Georgia, a former Soviet republic. Don’t worry—Pushaw, originally from California, had a classic locked and loaded in the barrel for this one: “I know Gavin Newsom thinks he is a dictator but California isn’t a foreign country,” she tweeted back. This seems to be the first full-out Twitter exchange between the two, but a cursory scroll of Pushaw’s abundant tweets shows GOP Josh has long been on the DeSantis aide’s ass. And after Pushaw stopped replying to him on Thursday, he continued to heckle her, replying to a tweet from Pushaw disparaging the Trump campaign by asking point-blank, “Why do you spend all day on Twitter?”…

went down a little rabbit hole on this woman’s wikipedia and apparently she’s only 32 and her previous employers were the Koch brothers, then Mikhael Saakashvili, then DeSantis, all in rapid succession https://t.co/GDgcmUur8k — knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) May 26, 2023





Truly, Pushaw seems like… a piece of work, and the perfect press secretary for the Tallahassee caudillo. A Washington Post article from last year:

It’s been suggested Pushaw wants to be the next Kellyanne Conway, but I think she’s really best suited to be Press Secretary to the (*ahem*) ‘God-Emperor of Twitter’, if only that dude had the smarts to pay a professional instead of trying to insult all his many enemies with nothing but his own feeble wits.