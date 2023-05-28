Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Come on, man.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Let’s finish the job.

In my day, never was longer.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

I was promised a recession.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Medium Cool – Vacations!

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Since I’m away on a trip, let’s talk about vacations.  Movies, books, TV shows – where they protagonists are on vacation – and/or books, movies, films that provide a great sense of place, and perhaps leave you thinking that’s someplace you would want to visit.

While you are (hopefully) enjoying Medium Cool this evening, I’ll be at yet another celebration event, this time triple birthdays.  I’ll be good once we get back to the house (my niece has a HUGE new house set on 5 beautifully landscaped acres, so I’m sure we’ll be outside) but first I have to sit through eating inside at Olive Garden with 18 people.  That’s 3 strikes.  Inside. 18 people. Olive Garden.

As I was writing this, my sister got a passive aggressive text from her daughter, wondering why were didn’t come over today for lunch and drinks by the pool, but of course no one had invited us.  I have never seen such a clusterfuck of poor communication, which has been happening since I arrived on Thursday.  I, of course, being merely a sister / aunt and not a host / mother / son / daughter/ birthday person / graduate have not received any information about any of the plans ahead of time.   Isn’t there a movie called Family Vacation?  I assume it’s a horror film, yes?

  zhena gogolia

      zhena gogolia

      Two for the Road, Audrey Hepburn and Albert Finney. About to watch it again soon. Best song Mancini ever wrote.

