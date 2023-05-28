Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Since I’m away on a trip, let’s talk about vacations. Movies, books, TV shows – where they protagonists are on vacation – and/or books, movies, films that provide a great sense of place, and perhaps leave you thinking that’s someplace you would want to visit.

While you are (hopefully) enjoying Medium Cool this evening, I’ll be at yet another celebration event, this time triple birthdays. I’ll be good once we get back to the house (my niece has a HUGE new house set on 5 beautifully landscaped acres, so I’m sure we’ll be outside) but first I have to sit through eating inside at Olive Garden with 18 people. That’s 3 strikes. Inside. 18 people. Olive Garden.

As I was writing this, my sister got a passive aggressive text from her daughter, wondering why were didn’t come over today for lunch and drinks by the pool, but of course no one had invited us. I have never seen such a clusterfuck of poor communication, which has been happening since I arrived on Thursday. I, of course, being merely a sister / aunt and not a host / mother / son / daughter/ birthday person / graduate have not received any information about any of the plans ahead of time. Isn’t there a movie called Family Vacation? I assume it’s a horror film, yes?