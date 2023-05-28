Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: More Debt Ceiling Discussion

Open Thread: More Debt Ceiling Discussion

30 Comments

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      Now all you Pollyannas you just listen here! There is a thriving industry in Democratic Eeyorism and we will not have it disrespected, much less ignored, just because Joe Biden avoided economic and political catastrophe for what so far look like comparatively small concessions to the sadists of the Grand Old Psychopath party.

      And in any case, at this point I think the main problem is programs run by states where Republicans have administrative/legislative control.  All the assistance in the world won’t help if the people in the middle are determined not to accept it.  And meanwhile, I look forward to much internecine Republican bloodletting.

    3. 3.

      Steeplejack

      I was going to edit and editorialize on this Twitter thread, but I’m too lazy right now. So here it is in the raw. It’s a good recap of the Ken Paxton situation in Texas and also offers what I think is a very plausible hypothesis on why the Texas legislature suddenly got moved to action: (A) feds taking over the investigation and (B) if the legislature authorized the $3.3 million payment to the whistle-blowers, (supposedly) their testimony could not be used in a trial and the legislators would potentially be guilty of obstruction. (I’m paraphrasing it badly, but that’s the drift.)

      There are also some interesting side notes on Trump era DOJ dirty linen.

      A lot of people asking, “Why now, suddenly, after all his years of crime and corruption?”

      It’s a complicated story but I will try to thread some key points here to hit the highlights of the background and timeline.

      May take a little time to gather and get started; stand by …

      — ClearingTheFog (@clearing_fog) May 26, 2023

    4. 4.

      Nukular Biskits

      @bbleh:

       

      And in any case, at this point I think the main problem is programs run by states where Republicans have administrative/legislative control.  All the assistance in the world won’t help if the people in the middle are determined not to accept it.

      BINGO!

      One only needs to look at the TANF scandal here in MS.

    7. 7.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Palette cleanser, George Santos gets trolled  by Jeopardy,

      Contestant Mattea Roach chose the “Recent Events” category for $800.

      “Subheads in a piece on this NY Rep.: ‘Lied about where he went to … college’; ‘Allegedly Swindled a disabled vet whose dog was dying,’” Jennings read, to which Roach quickly replied, “Who is George Santos?”

      “I don’t get to say this very much, but George Santos is correct,” he quipped, sending the audience into laughter.

    9. 9.

      zhena gogolia

      @bbleh:

      Now all you Pollyannas you just listen here! There is a thriving industry in Democratic Eeyorism and we will not have it disrespected, much less ignored, just because Joe Biden avoided economic and political catastrophe for what so far look like comparatively small concessions to the sadists of the Grand Old Psychopath party.

      😄

    11. 11.

      Steeplejack

      McCarthy really made that “soft food” crack?! What a colossal dick. But we knew that already.

    15. 15.

      Eolirin

      @Baud: I didn’t either. That makes this so much better and now I really don’t see how the hell McCarthy agreed to this.

    16. 16.

      bbleh

      @Nukular Biskits: and imho even that is eclipsed in avoidable human misery by the decisions of several Republican-controlled states — MS included iirc — who refused federal money to expand Medicaid eligibility during the COVID emergency.

      The sheer meanness of those people …

      @Eolirin: concur, and I was surprised by other aspects of the (reported, not yet finalized) deal as well.  My only hypothesis, a long standing one, is that McQarthy is, um, badly unsuited to his position due to his political incompetence, his flimsiness as a leader, and his general lack of smarts.  Joe Biden out-negotiated and out-politicked him, simple as that.

      Kinda makes me think one of Biden’s political strengths is the tendency of people to underestimate him by thinking he’s just a feeble elderly backslapper …

    17. 17.

      M31

      and I’ve been working on my trillion dollar coin heist movie, where the Treasury mints 7 decoy coins and one real one and then allows the decoys to be stolen to divert attention from the real one, only Major the dog buried it in the White house lawn and they can’t find it

    20. 20.

      M31

      but they do find Alexander Hamilton’s secret decoder ring that tells the location of a buried treasure but the secret of how to use it was lost when he was killed so it takes the combined effort of a bunch of plucky kids who solve the problem, recover the treasure, and solve the debt ceiling forever

    21. 21.

      dmsilev

      McCarthy brushes off right wing concerns, says 95pct of his members are in favor of the bill.
      Says he’s “not at all” worried his job is at danger

      I guess we should read this to mean that his job very much is in danger.

      There’s no way in hell 95% of the Republican caucus is in favor; that’d mean only about a dozen or so opposed. The Freedom Caucus loons alone are something like four times that, so he’s essentially claiming that even 75-80% of the lunatic fringe supports this deal.

    23. 23.

      dmsilev

      @M31: Sounds promising, but is still missing something. Maybe Obama’s time machine, the one he used to fake the evidence of his birth, is involved somehow?

    25. 25.

      bbleh

      @M31: ok but what character does Nick Cage play? Maybe the plucky kids are, like, community college students, and he’s their teacher?  And near the end of the movie they realize all his stories about things written on the back of the Constitution and whatever else (not sure I have those right) were TRUE, and they gain new appreciation for the Wisdom of Elders.

      I think we can sell it.  Bring your screenplay and let’s do lunch.

    26. 26.

      SFBayAreaGal

      @zhena gogolia: Bialik is woke. She won’t cross picket lines while the writers strike is ongoing.  Jennings on the other hand will cross picket lines and continue to host Jeopardy.

    28. 28.

      SFBayAreaGal

      @M31: On the History Channel, there’s a series called History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Bronsan hosting the series. I highly recommend the series.

    29. 29.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @dmsilev:

      There’s no way in hell 95% of the Republican caucus is in favor; that’d mean only about a dozen or so opposed. The Freedom Caucus loons alone are something like four times that, so he’s essentially claiming that even 75-80% of the lunatic fringe supports this deal.

      He [McCarthy] is not so good with numbers.

