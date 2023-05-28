Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

People Are Highly Overrated

I am away on a trip for the first time since Covid.  I left on Thursday, and it’s the first time since Covid that I have been in a room with more than two people at the same time.  Yikes!  At some point on Thursday I was already thinking about how Dorothy Winsor returned from her cruise and said she was never going anywhere ever again.

Can I just say that I feel a lot less social than I used to be?  I was ready to leave the graduation party an hour after we got there!  Though it got better after a bit.  And I do love my family!  But 6 hours with a zillion people is far too much for me.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    51Comments

    3. 3.

      Spanky

      Sounds like another true introvert talking. People are exhausting.

      Or, as Lucy van Pelt once said:

      I love humanity. It’s people I can’t stand.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Dangerman

      I was just reading about Phil Hartman (25 years passed now); he was a serious recluse. Me, too.

      If I ever win the lotto, I don’t think I’d quit right away, but I would certainly start working on a disappearing act (and my golf and basketball games). I’ve already picked out my next fixer upper (no, not a Lighthouse, though it shares some similarities); as soon as I have the money, it’s mine.

      Although I’d always have time for Balloon-Juice to support Baud 20XX.

      ETA: For some reason, there is a Phil Hartman Memorial in Orcutt not too far from me; I should go place flowers. He was a favorite.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Dangerman: I’m not a recluse, just not a big fan of large groups anymore.  Covid is still a thing, you know, with something like 1,000 people in the US dying from Covid every day.

      Someone will correct me if I’m wrong about the exact number, but it’s still an issue, as much as everyone wants to pretend that it’s over.

      Off to another outing.  This time to a cute little gift show and garden place.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      zhena gogolia

      It’s reunion/commencement weekend here, and we have been to nonstop parties. I DO NOT LIKE!!! I’m skipping the ceremony this morning — too much standing on uneven ground for hours, which my hip does not like. Hubby will be out there until 3:00 this afternoon. I’m here watching dogs swim on BJ, much better.

      If we haven’t caught Covid this weekend, I’ll be greatly surprised.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Dangerman

      @WaterGirl: I saw my GP the other day and thought, damn, what’s different about him? Took me a while. No mask.

      I still mask up on occasion and take all the basic precautions (hand washing, boosted as much as allowed). I’m a little more reticent about hand washing because my facility has biometric entry and I’m losing my fingerprints (I had no idea that was a thing). Tried Aloe Vera, Cornhusker Lotion, Hyaluronic supplements; nothing has worked. I have one usable print. And even that one isn’t that good. I’m not the only one and I’m hoping they go to retina soon because that would be way damn cool.

      I shoulda been a jewel thief.

      PS: All ideas on getting good fingerprint scans gratefully accepted. Best one so far? Rub that finger on your forehead. Looks silly, but it works. Sometimes.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      ALurkSupreme

      My wife and I moved from the land of Omnes to the land of Raven about six years ago.   Between Covid and the fact that we work at home, it’s been difficult to meet new people.   Neither of us is complaining.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Layer8Problem

      If there were more interesting people to talk to, rather than people full of endless blather about one’s important home renovations and sports, I’d be an extrovert in a flash.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      PST

      @Dangerman:

      For some reason, there is a Phil Hartman Memorial in Orcutt not too far from me; I should go place flowers. He was a favorite.

      Speaking of memorials … This is apropos absolutely nothing, but it’s an open thread and none of my IRL friends thought it was interesting at all, so what the heck, I will inflict it on the jackals. I live quite close to the site of the Haymarket Affair. I was in the mood for a nice bike ride yesterday morning, so I pedaled from the sculpture there to the Haymarket Martyrs’ Monument in Forest Home Cemetery, a little over ten miles to the west. It was a brilliantly sunny day, and I started around 8:00 with the sun low in the sky, so I found myself chasing my shadow directly in front of me almost all the way out, thanks to Chicago’s flat, geometrical street grid. Most of the world was sleeping in or gardening, so it was a great morning to bike thoroughfares (like Washington St.) that can sometimes be a little crowded.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      HinTN

      @WaterGirl

      @Layer8Problem:

      Just returned from two full days in NYC. Saw three plays. Walked through the throngs in Times Square six times, both day and night. Had company for lunch yesterday and talked about Greek mythology and other esoteric stuff.

      Joke: How can you tell the extroverted engineer from the introvert? The extrovert looks at the other engineer’s shoes.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Tony Jay

      The last three years our summer holidays have been to increasingly isolated Scottish locations, culminating last year in a cottage on an island with about 120 occupants and zero requirement to see another human being if you didn’t want to. Bloody bliss it was.

      So, of course, this year we’re doing night-trains from the UK to Sicily, staying in an AirBnB house in the beach for eight days, then night-training it back via Rome, Venice, Vienna, and Paris. Because we love people.

      The wine will help make it bearable.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      EarthWindFire

      @WaterGirl: Covid is still a thing, you know, with something like 1,000 people in the US dying from Covid every day.

      As I personally became acquainted with after attending my company’s first in-person gathering in three years. During it, yeah, lots of mixed feelings about socializing. Nice to see some of the people I only knew on-screen but the big 500 people events were overwhelming. After the covid bout, probably doing the virtual option next time.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Dangerman

      @PST: I was in the mood for a nice bike ride yesterday morning …

      After winning the lottery, high on the list after golf and basketball is a custom bike; already picked it out. Same brand Mark Eaton rode (not awake enough to look it up). Mark Eaton. Ran into him once at UCLA. One of two people I’ve ever met that made me feel tiny.

      Anyway, I’ve been researching Rails to Trails around the World. There are some cool ones in US and Canada. Also, kayak trails. There was a damn cool one of those in Poland I found.  Haven’t found the right kayak for me yet though. 6’7″ has it’s disadvantages.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      As I keep telling my wife, I would not be that sorry to go back into lockdown. There are a couple of things I’d miss. I’ve gotten into a daily cafe habit at a neighborhood joint. I’d miss sitting there and reading my morning Balloon Juice over a cup of coffee. but like many of you I’m an introvert and I don’t actually chat with the other regulars when I’m there.

      We still avoid in-person shopping as much as possible. Places that offer in-car pickup, we take advantage as much as possible. I just bought a replacement set of sneakers by mail, same place I ordered from all through lockdown. Just restocked the wine (not a huge stock, I’m the only one who drinks it and it takes me months to go through a bottle) from the same mail-order outfit I used during lockdown.

      We’ve been to a couple live theater events, and a couple of funerals. But we’re very cautious, masked up (often the only masks in the room) and my wife is not shy about getting up and moving every time somebody sits down within 6 feet of her.

      Facing some overseas plane travel in September. That has me slightly anxious, as I put my wife on the aisle for the whole trip and I will therefore be in the middle seat next to a stranger for 7 hours at a time.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      kalakal

      I worked in a public setting throughout.

      As an introvert I really resent I wasn’t given the opportunity to stay at home for 3 years.

      On the other hand pre about 2012 I worked from home for 15 years

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ohio Mom

      @PST: Sounds like a lovely morning. I can think of a few moments I’ve experienced where the sun, sky and earth aligned in unusual ways and everything was different and breathtaking.

      On another note, I am glad to read I’m not the only one who is finding socializing exhausting these days. It feels like a lot of work for very little reward.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Juju

      I’ve reached a point where I can’t stand restaurants that have live music or really loud music. I don’t mind background music, but if it makes my ears hurt I leave. I hate having to scream over the music to have a conversation. Bleh. Life is too short to put up with that sort of thing. Also, you kids get off my lawn.

      If your vaccinations are up to date with the most recent bivalent, you shouldn’t worry. You may get something like a head cold but that’s it. My mother and I are the only ones in the family who haven’t gotten covid. My mother’s physician told me that I’ve probably had it but it was so mild I didn’t know. I’ve never tested positive for it when I’ve had a head cold, and my mother didn’t even catch the head cold from me.  My brother, who is a physician told me with some disgust that the people he sees who are hospitalized from covid are people who tend not to be vaccinated at all or only one vaccination.  We live in a state where there are a lot of unvaccinated people. Last I checked it was over a third of the population, but I haven’t checked in a while. At this point, what happens to the unvaccinated is on the unvaccinated.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Maxim

      I am still mostly a recluse. Yesterday, I woke up with a desperate desire for human contact. In the Before Time I might have gone to a restaurant, just to be around people, talk to a waiter, etc. As it was, I ended up texting one of my cousins and having a chat. It helped.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Joey Maloney

      @Dangerman:

      All ideas on getting good fingerprint scans gratefully accepted. Best one so far? Rub that finger on your forehead. Looks silly, but it works. Sometimes.

      Try behind your ear, or the side of your nose, or any place your skin tends to be oily.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @HinTN: Walked through the throngs in Times Square six times, both day and night.

      Bleah. Hate the Times Square crowds. Locals will tell you all the really pushy people are tourists.

      We’ve been to New York a couple of times since lockdown and did actually see a Broadway show. But I had a seat that allowed me to distance a little bit, and I kept my mask on.

      Restaurants we’ve kind of thrown up our hands on. You have to unmask to eat. So we try to have some distance and also choose a seat with plexiglass barriers if that’s an option. But sometimes (shrug emoji).

      Reply
    41. 41.

      evodevo

      @Dangerman: ​
        yeah, same here…I was in for a cataract eval last week, and NO ONE except me and one other patient was wearing a mask…not even the staff. Really jarring now..

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Dangerman

      @Phylllis: Long, long time ago, my first boss called me an iconoclast. I don’t think he meant it as a compliment. I had no clue as I had to go to a dictionary (before Internet there were these big books, you see). Anyway, I think he had me nailed (and I kinda took it as a compliment).

      Reply
    43. 43.

      geg6

      It was gradually headed that way before COVID but those two or so years have accelerated the process of me not really wanting to be around people other than my family and a few select friends.  I’m naturally an introvert and this feels more comfortable now that I am old enough to not care what anyone thinks any more.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      frosty

      @Phylllis: One of the things I don’t like about retirement is not seeing my friends daily*. Of course, COVID had the same effect – some of them haven’t stopped WFH. I have to work at it to arrange lunches and Happy Hours.  Only one guy (maybe) will text or email to say “Let’s get together.”

      * … and I’m basically an introvert. Turns out there’s a limit to how much time I want to spend sitting in the house correcting people on the internet.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Layer8Problem

      We’ve managed restaurants, and so far I guess we’ve been lucky Covidwise, but we need more quiet places.  Cafe society for me is an Irish pub, but I go in too early for a crowd; thank god for an engaging, literate staff and a permanent ban on televisions there.  The rest of the time is sitting at home, reading, watching stuff, dorking around on the Internet or tinkering on the laptop, online puzzles, walks.  I manage ok, my partner’s adapted.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      CaseyL

      I’ve been bingeing a couple of particular YouTubers who are energizer bunnies of worthy causes and projects.  They’re brothers (they YT in tandem) and they are an absolute hoot.  They have big, specific accomplishments to show for their tireless enthusiasm.

      But they’re not Pollayannas: they are well aware of, and speak eloquently of, the attraction of despair, the “futility and necessity of hope.”  Very very smart guys, very aware guys.

      They employ and/or have as volunteers a lot of people, mostly young and young-ish people, who share their aspirations, intelligence, and determination.

      They acknowledge all the awful stuff but it doesn’t stop them from trying to do good as widely and deeply as they can, and – just as importantly – from finding joy in it all.  I consider them an absolute antidote to angsty doom scrolling.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Fair Economist

      @Dangerman: Hand washing doesn’t matter much for COVID. It’s overwhelmingly caught through the air. It does matter for colds and especially food borne diseases.

      Reply

