I am away on a trip for the first time since Covid. I left on Thursday, and it’s the first time since Covid that I have been in a room with more than two people at the same time. Yikes! At some point on Thursday I was already thinking about how Dorothy Winsor returned from her cruise and said she was never going anywhere ever again.

Can I just say that I feel a lot less social than I used to be? I was ready to leave the graduation party an hour after we got there! Though it got better after a bit. And I do love my family! But 6 hours with a zillion people is far too much for me.

Open thread.