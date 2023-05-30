Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Acts of Kindness: We Are All Flavored Differently

Acts of Kindness: We Are All Flavored Differently

Trying to rejoin the living. I was waylaid by a terrible flu at the end of April/beginning of May and it’s just dragged on for weeks. Meanwhile, adulting didn’t stop – broken dishwasher, mysterious code on the car that the service techs can’t figure out, topped off with back-to-back wind/hail storms that shredded my roof. AND I had just planted my tomatoes and peppers – luckily I only lost one tomato. The walls of water saved the day.

So, I’ve been busy. Right now making quick decisions on house colors so we can get the right gutters up that won’t need to be painted. The roof is a no-brainer – it’s very light grey now and we’ll be going as light as possible because light roofs make life better (see info here).

Don’t know how much posting I’ll be doing, but hopefully, this will remind you there are good things out there.

I’ve been trying to stay far from Twitter, so lots of YouTube – I don’t usually recommend blocking ads, but it really helps if you’re watching a lot of videos. YMMV.

Let’s get started!

Nibby!

====================

An Ohio dad found a sweet way to ensure that his kids with special needs have employment opportunities — and now their business has become a community favorite!

Joel Wegener told NBC affiliate WLWT that he decided to buy an ice cream truck in April after realizing that it may be a challenge for his two adult kids, Josh, 18, and Mary Kate, 21, to receive a job offer because they both have Down syndrome.

“It started out as an idea to sell ice cream, now it’s so much bigger than that,” explained Joel, who also shares eight other biological children with his wife Freida.

“Mary Kate just finished up at Pathways [a program for individuals with varying abilities] and when people asked her, she’s always said, ‘I wanna work with Papa,'” he added to the outlet. “But then when we started talking about this ice cream business, it was just a natural [thing] to bring her in and also bring Josh in.”

====================

I swear, in my head, I posted a full thread about Great Dane therapy dogs, but it looks like that never happened, so I’ll sprinkle all the videos I have through subsequent kindness posts. Here’s the first one:

====================

Steve Hartman bringing the kindness, as always. Also, this story on Doreen Ketchens is worth your time especially if you like jazz and happy endings.

====================

Trigger alert – lost dog reunited with widowed owner:

====================

Finish up with this – one of my favorite follows. Patrick Dexter plays his cello outside, showing off the great landscape of Ireland.

One thing I learned from the recent storms, my pups can sleep through anything – but raccoons bothering their ducks, of course.

Acts of Kindness: Lost is Found

Jasper and Trixie demonstrating their sleeping skills.

Acts of Kindness: Lost is Found 1

Nora (muddy one) and Nick are not fans of the hail. Luckily the worst storm happened after they were in bed. The second one happened in the afternoon, with gale-force winds just slamming us. I couldn’t get outside to help them, nor could I coax them into the house. But being smart ducks, they finally figured out if they snuggled up under the bushes next to the fence that was blocking the wind, they could manage. I thought they were quite clever to figure out which fence to hide next to – because only one length of fencing blocked the gusts.

Okay, that’s it for tonight. Remember to be kind to yourself. Share any good news in the comments.

 

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Baud
  • brendancalling
  • Dan B
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • JaySinWA
  • Josie
  • Joy in FL
  • JPL
  • KrackenJack
  • Manyakitty
  • MomSense
  • Ohio Mom
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • The Moar You Know
  • Wapiti
  • WaterGirl

    3. 3.

      brendancalling

      It’s been a hard day with no good news except that my weed guy came through. And after today, I could definitely do with a toke. So let’s hear it for the weed guy—coming through when you need him!

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      Can someone help me decipher Trixie in that photo?

      I see the red collar, and I see the 4 paws.  But I cannot make out what the rest of the parts are.  And I think that maybe there there is a nose by the two paws where one is crossed over the other.  Though I can’t make out any eyes, open or closed, so I am very confused.

      But I simply can not make out a face or a recognizable body part.  Is that a very large ear draped over Jasper’s face?

    8. 8.

      MomSense

      I hear you about adulting.  My mom called me saying she had a fender bender and then a cryptic comment about panicking.  Well the entire back and side of her car is messed up and the mirror is gone. It was sufficiently bad that she has decided not to drive anymore.  For the last year, driving was just about a mile and a half to the downtown.
      Anyway she has some bruising on her face and a small scrape on her forehead.
      Today she took the local shuttle bus on the whole route to confirm she can get to her various medical appointments.
      We are also dealing with some cognitive changes and the anger / frustration that goes with it.

    10. 10.

      Joy in FL

      I hope you are feeling better each day. What a time you’ve had!
      Thanks for all kindness that moves you to post these kindness posts : )

    11. 11.

      Manyakitty

      @MomSense: ugh. Frustrating for everyone. So glad nobody was seriously injured and that she made the decision to hang up her keys. Strength.

    13. 13.

      Manyakitty

      @WaterGirl: the floppy ear is her right. Her head is relatively straight, so trace back from her ear to the middle of her forehead and then down her nose.

    18. 18.

      JPL

      My eldest grand imp (4) was in the toddler program at the local Montessori school and was taught how to bake biscuits.   He became concerned because no one baked biscuits for Mr. Mohammad who was the grounds keeper.  He was allowed to bake biscuits for him and it was well received.  Tears flowed.

      Now two years later he is still the same way even though he is in primary.

      OMG Since I have him and his little bro Thursday thru Friday, I’ll report how sweet he is.  ha

    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @JPL: So sweet of him!  I’m sure everyone was proud.

      A friend of mine had a son in kindergarten.  The teacher was apparently kind of crabby with a short fuse one day, and my friend’s son walked up to the teacher and said, “Mrs. Wilson, I think you need a hug.”  And he proceeded to do just that.

      I suspect he learned that at home. So sweet!  :-)

    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @Dan B: Okay, now I can see it!  Thank you.  I should see the straight-line slit, and then if I put my finger over the paw that’s next to Trixie’s face, I could totally see her face.

      I feel much better now!

      Thanks to all who helped clue me in.  I just couldn’t see her face, and now I can’t not see it. :-)

    29. 29.

      Ohio Mom

      I’ve heard about Special Neat Treats but have yet to see them in person. I probably should look them up on social media to find out where they will be going next in the Cincinnati area.

      Setting up a business for your disabled kids is definitely a thing. An example I remember hearing about an autistic young man who loved shredding papers so his parents set him up in shredding business; they’d get business to contract with them and drive him over to the businesses on a regular rotation.

      I am not sure how any of this works long term because those supplying the “natural supports” (parents) aren’t going to be able to fill that role indefinitely. Then what?

      @brendancalling: If you explained what is troubling you in another thread, I missed it, just hoping things start looking up.

    43. 43.

      eclare

      Nibi is adorable!  Amazing how building dams is an innate drive.  And she separates her toys from her sticks.

      I hope you feel better and have some calmer days, TaMara.

    47. 47.

      Wapiti

      @Ohio Mom: I am not sure how any of this works long term because those supplying the “natural supports” (parents) aren’t going to be able to fill that role indefinitely.

      I had a boss who was a real fitness freak – which was fine, this was when I was in the Army. One day he had a talk with entire office (maybe 12-15 of us), where he explained his philosophy:

      He had a kid with Down’s Syndrome. They don’t have good life expectancy. The boss figured he needed to take care of himself, because he needed to outlive his kid.

    50. 50.

      Josie

      I was so proud of my granddaughter today. She is five years old and autistic. I picked her up from her first day at a camp for disabled children. I was worried that going to a new place with all new people would be difficult for her and might cause behavior problems. The woman who brought her out to me said that she was the sweetest child she had ever seen and that she was unusually kind and supportive of the other children in her group. This is the personality we have always seen in Genny and are thrilled that she holds onto it even under stress.

