Deal or no deal?

The New York Times reports that certain store-brand Freedom Caucus loons are honking like angry geese about the debt ceiling deal and are threatening to scuttle it — and McCarthy. (Gift link.) Here’s a representative sample:

“Absolutely and completely unacceptable,” said Representative Scott Perry, Republican of Pennsylvania and chairman of the Freedom Caucus, in describing the legislation. “Trillions and trillions of dollars in debt for crumbs. For a pittance.”

But so far, McCarthy still has name-brand Freedom Caucus loons like Jordan and Greene onboard. WaPo notes that it doesn’t look like any more than two House Rules Committee Repubs will defect, meaning the bill will likely go before the full House: (Gift link)

Two of the committee’s nine GOP members — Reps. Ralph Norman (S.C.) and Chip Roy (Tex.) — belong to the Freedom Caucus and have come out against the deal.

“The Republican conference has been torn asunder,” Roy said at a Freedom Caucus news conference Tuesday, where members of the hard-right caucus took turns bashing the deal and lamenting that McCarthy, in reaching a deal with Biden, had broken the GOP’s unified front…

But so far, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), a libertarian-minded conservative who sometimes sides with the Freedom Caucus, seems to support the deal. His vote would give Republicans enough support to adopt the rule, since the four Democrats on the committee aren’t expected to offer their support on this procedural step.

You’d expect more reflexive acting out from the Oppositional Defiant Disordered Party. DeSantis blasted the bill almost as vociferously as if the legislation were a drag queen when asked, but it’s not a topic he’s dwelling upon since there are actual drag queens to bash. And at least one GOP critic went there, noting that DeSantis voted to increase the debt ceiling when he was a congressman.

Trump opened his big yap about the issue early and recklessly advocated for default, but that was before McCarthy endorsed a deal. Since then, Trump has been uncharacteristically mum on the issue. Josh Marshall has a theory on why there’s not more sturm und drang:

It goes without saying that Trump couldn’t give a crap about any of this. Trump’s guiding star is always his own personal benefit. But some issues still have more traction than others. Whether that’s because he actually has some residual concern for them or just recognizes they are important to his political brand is irrelevant for these purposes. Fiscal policy, debt and deficits matter to him least of anything. So there’s no need for Trump to get involved here. If it looked like it were sinking on the right he’d definitely jump in to get a piece of it. But other than that he simply may not care. The risks of intervening are also real even though there’s not a lot of upside…

One point is staring us in the face. This Republican Party cares a lot less about fiscal policy than even the old GOP. The post-1970s GOP was always opportunistic and hypocritical about spending and debt. These days, though, they barely care about it enough to manage the hypocrisy. Consider DeSantis: that whole terrain of politics is totally absent from his presidential pitch. To the extent the current GOP wants to re-form the federal government the energy is entirely on purging it of non-conservatives, Deep Staters and the like. Authoritarian politics, anti-BLM and gender culture war politics, the border. Those are the Republican issues. A necessary though not sufficient explanation of how McCarthy seems able to sell this agreement is that basically no one in the GOP actually cares about the thing they were demanding.

Sounds about right to me. It’s economic terrorism desultorily cosplayed as fiscal restraint, but so far, they can’t even bother straightening their wigs or getting the details of the historic uniforms and weaponry right. They don’t really give a shit.

Open thread.

    25Comments

    6. 6.

      Old School

      Why would Trump take a position?  All I would expect him to say is that he’d get a much better deal if he was involved.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      ColoradoGuy

      Their side: All Culture War, All the Time

      Our side: We’re for Democracy. Always have been. It’s the Name of the Party.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Tim C.

      GOP had total control 2017-2018.   They could have totally made all the cuts to social programs if they wanted to.   They didn’t.   They don’t really care.   Also, someone may have noticed there’s a hell of a lot of white rural folks who use all those programs too.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Don’t like being a downer, and it’s not my intention to derail this important thread, but I hope every jackal will spare a kind thought for Rosalynn Carter, who has been diagnosed with dementia, according to an announcement from The Carter Center.

      Perhaps this was mentioned in the thread downstairs — I haven’t had a chance to read it yet.

      I’ve had the great privilege of spending time with both President and Mrs. Carter over the years. It’s devastating — though not unexpected, given their ages — that they’re having to face this new challenge. But they’re facing it together, and they are both incredibly strong, loving people.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      eclare

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Yes, it was mentioned downstairs.  Two people who have done incredible things for humanity.

      I worked on his tax returns when I was at Arthur Andersen in ATL, but the higher ups always got to deliver it in person.  I was so jealous!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Math Guy

      I really wish Biden had invoked the 14th amendment and put an end to this bs, but he must have had reasons not to. One good thing that will come out of this is the frenzied infighting among republicans that will be the result of passing this deal.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jeffro

      I think I saw a clip of Hakeem Jeffries laying down a marker that “150 or more” House GOP members need to support this deal that “their Speaker” (I think he used those words) negotiated with the White House.

      Anything less (which it surely will be) is evidence of a completely disorganized, untrustworthy GOP.

      L to the OL

      I LOVE MINORITY LEADER AND FUTURE SPEAKER JEFFRIES!!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @eclare:

      Thanks. Was going to check out that thread anyhow, so I’ll go do that now.

      Yes, they are wonderful people, and their long marriage is inspiring both as a love story and as a partnership of service.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Old School

      @Jeffro:

      I think I saw a clip of Hakeem Jeffries laying down a marker that “150 or more” House GOP members need to support this deal that “their Speaker” (I think he used those words) negotiated with the White House.

      Or what?  Is a discharge petition of a clean debt ceiling raise still in play?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      I have not read the WaPo article and I don’t know who wrote it. But I have to wonder about the assertion that Rules Committee Democrats would not supply votes to put the bill on the floor if needed. Why wouldn’t they? It’s Biden’s bill as much as it is McCarthy’s.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      rikyrah

      @Tim C.:

      GOP had total control 2017-2018.   They could have totally made all the cuts to social programs if they wanted to.   They didn’t.   They don’t really care.

       

      We disagree.

      They care a great deal.

      They just don’t want to be held accountable.

      They want Democrats to do their dirty work for them…

      And, the moment that it’s done, they would bash Democrats.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jeffro

      @Old School: No idea about the discharge petition…I think Jeffries is just trying to hold the GOP’s feet to the fire and make them look bad when they only produce a couple dozen votes for the Biden/McCarthy deal.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      HumboldtBlue

      @rikyrah:

      They care a great deal.

      They just don’t want to be held accountable.

      They want Democrats to do their dirty work for them…

      And, the moment that it’s done, they would bash Democrats.

      Excellent point.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      eversor

      @ColoradoGuy:

      Democracy is part of the culture war though.

      For the right there is a god ordained natural order of things and that is culture.  Democracy is about electing a steward who will uphold this order and protect it.

      For the left there is no god ordained natural order.  Democracy is for electing agents to enact change.

      We fundamentaly don’t agree with what democracy is actually supposed to be.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      The Freedumb Caucus is having a hissy because they were SURE that one way or another, either with massive cuts to social programs or with the chaos/recession that would ensue from a default, they were going to…to use their term…FJB.

      And now here they are, giving away their little bit of leverage – a free pass ’til past the 2024 election!, too – to Joe Biden.  For “crumbs”.  LOL

      Reply

