(Image by NEIVANMADE)

The Russians once again, or, perhaps, continue to open up at Kyiv and the rest of Ukraine as night gives way to day.

Every Ukrainian's rage is directed at every terrorist.

Last night, russians attacked Ukraine with 31 Iranian-made Shahed drones.

According to @KpsZSU, Ukraine’s air defense shot down 29 of them.

The vast majority of drones were destroyed in the skies above Kyiv and Kyiv region.… pic.twitter.com/WIpLfBbewe — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 30, 2023

Full text of the Ukrainian MOD’s tweet above:

The vast majority of drones were destroyed in the skies above Kyiv and Kyiv region. 📸 Pavlo Petrov

This is Kyiv today.

We’ve said it before.

We’ll say it again.

russia is a terrorist state.

And will be dealt with accordingly. 📷 Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters pic.twitter.com/BiJbZNiueq — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 30, 2023

We work 🫡 pic.twitter.com/5TYW7QesQm — Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) May 30, 2023

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

We continue consolidating partners to make Ukrainian air defense as effective as possible – address by the President of Ukraine Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians! A brief report on this day. A pretty loud day. First, I thank our Air Force and all the defenders of the sky for repelling another night raid by Russian drones. Again and again, I thank our warriors for every downed Shahed, for every downed Russian missile. Because it always means saved lives, saved infrastructure. Second, unfortunately, there were hits, unfortunately, there were falling debris with the corresponding consequences, unfortunately, there were losses… My condolences! It is very, very important to take air raid alerts into account and not to take them carelessly. I want all the local authorities responsible for specific communities and territories to hear me now. Shelters in cities should be accessible. People need to understand when and how the number and availability of shelters will increase. This is the responsibility of specific officials, and it is a specific responsibility. Third, we continue to consolidate our partners to make Ukrainian air defense as effective as possible. Russian terror must be defeated every day and every night, in every region of Ukraine, in the skies of every Ukrainian city and village. When any attack by Russian terrorists ends in failure for the terrorists, their defeats will become a source of our long-term security. Today I spoke with German Chancellor Scholz, in particular about air defense. I thanked him for the air defense systems already provided to Ukraine, that is, for the lives of our people already saved by Germany. We also discussed the overall defense situation and our security cooperation. On the eve of important international events that will take place shortly, we are coming up with common positions and decisions. And I thank Olaf, Mr. Chancellor, for his personal determination, which in many ways becomes the determination of the whole of Europe. Fourth, I spoke with representatives of the powerful British defense company BAE Systems. This is a truly large-scale weapons manufacturer – the weapons that we need now and that we will need in the future to ensure the security of our country and the entire region. We are working to create an appropriate base for production and repair in Ukraine. We are talking about a wide range of weapons: from tanks to artillery. We will provide Ukraine, and thus the whole of Europe, with this new foundation of strength. Fifth, today I met with the delegation of one of the world’s leading think tanks, the American Atlantic Council. It was a good, useful conversation to protect our common values, those of everyone in the world who cherishes freedom. I informed the Atlantic Council representatives about our current main defense needs in the confrontation. We discussed the steps that bring the creation of a new aviation coalition closer. We are steadily moving closer to this result – to providing our warriors with modern fighter jets. And I thank all the people of the United States, each and every one in the political community who supports us, I thank President Biden personally and both parties in Congress. Now, in Ukraine, on our land, in our sky, it is being decided whether freedom and civilization will retain global leadership in this century. Decided by us, together with America, together with Europe, together with all our allies and partners. I thank everyone in the world who helps us! And, of course, today, as always, I thank our warriors. All those who are now fighting for Ukraine. All those who are on combat missions. At combat posts. The Avdiivka sector, Bakhmut, Maryinka, Shakhtarsk sector. I thank everyone who defends our positions in Luhansk and Kharkiv regions. I am grateful to each and every one who defends Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region. I thank everyone who keeps our border strong. Our brigades that are fighting. Our brigades that are ready to move forward. And our intelligence. Our security forces. On all fronts and at all levels, the enemy must feel that Ukraine has become stronger. Glory to our heroes! Glory to Ukraine!

More on the Russian bombardment:

Russia: *bombs Ukraine into the stone age for the last year and a half, several major cities razed to the ground, the country’s east turned into a wasteland, the capital city had 3 major missile & drone attacks within 24 hours*

Ukraine: *leaves a scratch on a posh Moscow mansion*… — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) May 30, 2023

Russia: *bombs Ukraine into the stone age for the last year and a half, several major cities razed to the ground, the country’s east turned into a wasteland, the capital city had 3 major missile & drone attacks within 24 hours*

Ukraine: *leaves a scratch on a posh Moscow mansion*

Russia: *AAAAAAAAAAAHH! The Kiev regime’s act of terror! What’s the point in striking civilian buildings, that’s pure terrorism! Look what they’ve done to us! And the world is doing nothing to stop this genocide!*

The Sleepless Nights in Kyiv is not really about just terrorizing Ukraine's civilian population. I think even Russians at this point have realized that just doesn't work as it has never worked throughout history.

They are trying to undermine our military's counteroffensive… — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) May 30, 2023

The Sleepless Nights in Kyiv is not really about just terrorizing Ukraine’s civilian population. I think even Russians at this point have realized that just doesn’t work as it has never worked throughout history. They are trying to undermine our military’s counteroffensive preparations across the country and also exhaust our air defense capabilities so our advancing forces would be far more vulnerable when the time comes. The next few weeks should show if Russia’s new bombing campaign was successful in this regard.

Moscow, Russia:

Moscow came under attack by several drones on Tuesday morning, exposing the Russian capital’s vulnerability to retaliation over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. https://t.co/cnlwemVP0F via @FT pic.twitter.com/VnOK0Ii4Wc — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) May 30, 2023

Rob Lee has a detailed thread with videos.

Russian channels are saying that air defenses around Moscow are trying to shoot down UAVs. They look like the same UAVs used in Krasnodar and one was reportedly armed with a KZ-6. https://t.co/M3liGqHFrMhttps://t.co/UdoHcEKhuRhttps://t.co/5f7TAek6iRhttps://t.co/vkMcHUKyaq pic.twitter.com/bC2dfulp7r — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 30, 2023

Another video and an explosion. The Shot telegram channel claims that, according to preliminary information, more than 30 UAVs were used. 9/https://t.co/a5L4qRYso3https://t.co/s9k0mXDrSZhttps://t.co/0FNJN06MHu pic.twitter.com/JYvcHpldzR — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 30, 2023

Same video without the watermark and crop. 11/https://t.co/O8NZ8NTcDm pic.twitter.com/B9ksAhrgJB — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 30, 2023

Putin* got out of his bunker to say the Moscow air defence operated satisfyingly stopping the drone attack this morning, though areas of improvement remain. When it comes to Russia's richest people's houses, it was important for Putin to make a statement and reassure them. He… pic.twitter.com/rl1ilKdH0M — Dmitri (@wartranslated) May 30, 2023

Here’s the full text of Dmitri’s tweet:

Putin* got out of his bunker to say the Moscow air defence operated satisfyingly stopping the drone attack this morning, though areas of improvement remain. When it comes to Russia’s richest people’s houses, it was important for Putin to make a statement and reassure them. He also didn’t miss the opportunity to mention Ukrainian nuclear weapons, and even said that Ukraine launched a terror campaign against its own civilians preventing them from speaking publically (??). *Accused of war crimes, kidnapping children.

Out of area man has thoughts:

An angry statement from Prigozhin regarding the unexplained incident with unidentified UAVs that crashed in Moscow this morning. pic.twitter.com/NJ4ZPaoPM9 — Dmitri (@wartranslated) May 30, 2023

Tara Reade, writer of gushing encomiums to Putin, has moved to Moscow, is seeking Russian citizenship, and is being assisted by Marina Butinaa.

As a reminder, US journalist Evan Gershkovich is still under arrest and Brittney Griner was released only after a prisoner exchange. Why would any American going to Russia have feel safe?…Ah https://t.co/bdJXniEP23 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) May 30, 2023

John Scott-Railton has more. First tweet from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App:

https://twitter.com/jsrailton/status/1663621144145002500 Tara Reade just spent much of her 🇷🇺on camera time pushing right wing talking points about the 2024 US election. Oh, and how wonderful things are in Russia. Reade is just another American that has discovered the formula: Go to 🇷🇺Russia & echo gov propaganda… and the government will make sure you get all the flattery you can eat. By Reade’s telling she was so blown away by 🇷🇺Russian cuisine & museums while in town for an interview… that the decision was spontaneous. Butina echoes the narrative. Hope America can survive the grifter brain drain to 🇷🇺Russia. Tara [Reade] asked me to make it possible for her to come to Moscow..when she told her entire story…we Russians would never leave people to their devices… what she does here will make a major contribution to promoting unity between our two nations. – Maria Butina

Who could’ve possible known?

Pretty much everyone who was paying attention.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There’s no new tweets from Patron’s official account, but please allow me to introduce Fougasse!

Meet Fougasse. The tankers call him a non-staff psychologist of the 92nd brigade.

This puppy was born on the front lines. He now serves in the #UAarmy and attends troops formation every morning. 📷 @armyinformcomua/ Olga Vikarchuk pic.twitter.com/qndVAKzuqO — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 30, 2023

There is a new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

The machine translation of the caption is:

I really hope that I was able to cheer you up even by 1%. 🫶🏻

