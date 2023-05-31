… For the first time, preliminary figures from the CDC totalled just 8,256 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the past week, marking a record low for this key remaining indicator to track the threat posed by the virus.
The CDC’s data, updated late Thursday, has never before fallen below 9,000 weekly admissions of COVID-19 patients, since it first began tracking this metric over the summer of 2020, early during the pandemic.
COVID-19 hospital admissions are one of the few remaining metrics the CDC is relying on to track the spread of the virus and make recommendations, in the wake of the public health emergency’s end earlier this month.
Hospitals are still required to report a slimmed down list of COVID-19 metrics at least weekly to the CDC until April 2024, though recent changes in hospital testing practices recommendations mean fewer infections might be counted by some health care systems.
When COVID-19 hospital admissions reach “high” levels in a county, the agency still plans to urge residents to don masks and take other precautions to curb a surge…
We looked, but didn’t find anything {shrug}. At this point, a definitive answer will not be made public until many years in the future, if one ever is. (I’m still betting on the wet market theory, because Occam’s razor.)
A top Chinese scientist has said China investigated whether Covid-19 might have originated in a Wuhan laboratory — the first admission from a senior official that Beijing took the so-called lab leak theory seriously after years of heated denials.
Professor George Gao, former head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told a BBC Radio 4 podcast that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was checked by experts to see whether the facility could have been the source of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The government organised something,” he said in the BBC interview. “That lab was double-checked by the experts in the field,” though they were not from his department, he said…
The issue of whether Covid originated in a leak from the Wuhan lab or was transmitted to humans directly from infected animals has divided scientists. Proponents of the lab leak theory may claim support for their argument in Gao’s statement that the Chinese government took that possibility seriously, but his comments were not likely to change many experts’ minds.
“Genomics cannot distinguish whether the virus transmitted to humans via traded wildlife in [Wuhan’s] Huanan Seafood Market or through a laboratory accident, where a laboratory worker was inadvertently infected from a sample they were processing,” said Professor James Wood, head of veterinary medicine at the University of Cambridge.
“In reality, it may never be possible to know with confidence how the Covid-19 virus entered the human population,” Wood added. “What is important is that lessons are learned and that live wildlife trade is reduced or banned and that laboratory safety is properly regulated.”…
Positive tests jumped 15 per cent in Victoria, where 10,642 cases and nine deaths were recorded.
South Australian cases climbed 28 per cent to 4012 – up 1338 from the week before.
United Kingdom:
Ireland:
Worth reading the whole thing (it’s not that long!):
According to the most recent estimates, more than 65 million people worldwide may be living with some form of long Covid, a startling number that will only continue to increase, given the lack of available treatment options.
One of the scientists leading the race to try to unravel the complexities of long Covid is Akiko Iwasaki, an immunology professor at Yale School of Medicine. Iwasaki has been at the forefront of numerous research breakthroughs throughout the course of the pandemic, from understanding why men were more vulnerable to the Sars-CoV-2 virus, the autoimmunity that made some people unexpectedly susceptible, and why a small minority have experienced heart inflammation in response to the Covid-19 vaccines. Most recently, Iwasaki has been awarded the prestigious Else Kröner Fresenius Prize for Medical Research, worth €2.5m (£2.2m), in part due to her ongoing work on long Covid.
Are we getting closer to understanding some of the causes of long Covid?
Long Covid is a blanket term that likely describes multiple diseases with different causes. We still don’t have the answers, but there are some hypotheses that are becoming more likely and others less likely. There’s more evidence now showing either viral proteins or viral RNA in various tissues, months after infection. The hypothesis that long Covid symptoms could be caused by the reactivation of latent viruses such as Epstein-Barr virus is also gaining momentum. The other idea is that changes can occur due to the inflammation from an acute Sars-CoV-2 infection, both at the site of infection, and in distal organs such as the brain. We have a paper that we published last year which demonstrates that even a mild Sars-CoV-2 respiratory infection can result in long term changes in the brain…
You’re a prolific tweeter, with more than 200,000 Twitter followers. How important a platform is it for scientific communication?
I didn’t plan to have so many followers! I now have to be even more careful what I say, and how I say things because it is very easy to be misinterpreted. But Twitter has been an incredible platform. Within seconds, people can read about the latest scientific findings, and what they mean. I also often learn from people who are posting their symptoms and what has helped them. I think it’s still very important for me to keep tweeting fact-based scientific content – there’s a lot of misinformation and disinformation out there…
Extracts from a long thread, with the whole thing ‘unrolled’ below:
The tragedy of being anti vaccine;
Approx 40'000 lives lost due to covid-19 vaccine refusal in Texas.
Thank you, Anne.
Thank you so much, this is a super helpful summary. I still mask every time I’m indoors with strangers.
