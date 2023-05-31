Legislation to suspend US debt limit advances to full House of Representatives https://t.co/4TifQYKdHe
— Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) May 31, 2023
Legislation brokered by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to lift the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling and achieve new federal spending cuts passed an important hurdle late on Tuesday, advancing to the full House of Representatives for debate and an expected vote on passage on Wednesday.
The House Rules Committee voted 7-6 to approve the rules allowing debate by the full chamber. Two committee Republicans, Representatives Chip Roy and Ralph Norman, bucked their leadership by opposing the bill.
That vote underscored the need for Democrats to help pass the measure in the House, which is controlled by Republicans with a narrow 222-213 majority…
All four Democrats on the Rules Committee voted against the bill, as they typically do on Republican-backed legislation. It was unclear whether that might influence other Democrats to do the same on Wednesday, even as Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said his party would provide the support McCarthy needs.
Many Democrats in Congress did not want Biden to engage in budget-cutting negotiations with Republicans until they lifted their hold on enacting a debt limit bill…
White House Budget Director Shalanda Young, who was one of Biden’s lead negotiators, urged Congress to pass the bill.
“I want to be clear: This agreement represents a compromise, which means no one gets everything that they want and hard choices had to be made,” Young told a news conference.
A Senate vote could possibly stretch into the weekend if lawmakers in that chamber try to slow its passage.
At least one senator, Republican Mike Lee, has said he may try to do so, and other Republicans have also expressed discomfort with some aspects of the deal…
Everyone trying their best to channel their high school theatre acting days pic.twitter.com/8plVHNQNPA
— vocational politics appreciation account (@Convolutedname) May 31, 2023
big sad https://t.co/QnXWtiRvBB
— world famous art thief (@famousartthief) May 30, 2023
At @freedomcaucus presser, @ChipRoyTX trashes the bipartisan debt limit agreement.
“The Republican conference right now has been torn asunder,” he says.
“Not one Republican should vote for this deal.”
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 30, 2023
you have 3 days to read it, bro pic.twitter.com/mnsXh2sKOv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 30, 2023
Quiet part out loud:
Republicans admitting that they wanted crash the economy before the 2024 election so Biden would lose.
I mean, we all knew that was true, but nice of them to say it at a press conference… pic.twitter.com/NNqKwXxYrK
— Nick Knudsen ???? (@NickKnudsenUS) May 30, 2023
It's very important that these guys find microphones and TV cameras to loudly express this point prior to voting for it to… uhh, consolidate their caucus https://t.co/3VQ13Trhsp
— The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) May 31, 2023
Elsewhere in the GOP
carcass caucus… Massie is evil, but not dumb; and MTG is at least crafty enough to know when she’s not cutting ads for her next campaign:
Rep. Massie, speaking at the Rules Committee meeting on the debt limit legislation: "When people want to express their ideology, the floor of the House on the actual final passage of the bill is the place to do that."
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 30, 2023
MTG told us she’s undecided on whether to vote for debt ceiling bill. Asked by @Olivia_Beavers about the tone from the Freedom Caucus in the aftermath of the deal, she said: “Don’t sink the ship, there’s no reason to.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 30, 2023
"we absolutely suck at our jobs and should have just given up" is the exact kind of spirit i *want* house republicans to come into work with, every single day
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) May 30, 2023
a thing i *would not* have predicted is that house republicans who demanded a sword of damocles for kevin mccarthy would be too impotent and feckless to actually use it. https://t.co/5zJd8BKuW4
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) May 30, 2023
McCarthy's leverage was not as strong as he claimed (w/help from gullible reporters) which is why this isn't a punishing "deal." He got some minor concessions the next, D-led Congress can ignore, and weeks of glowing coverage from the MSM. Biden got a good deal & shitty coverage https://t.co/HXpjJ5Y7Z5
— scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) May 28, 2023
as everyone knows, the best thing to do when facing down a bull is to wave a red flag and yell at it https://t.co/L03MlXvDP9
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) May 31, 2023
Well, Kevin McCarthy is about to find out what happens when you make a Faustian bargain… https://t.co/NH2DT8Rfzu
— Jeff Mayers (@TimeLordJeff) May 30, 2023
