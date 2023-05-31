Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Politics The GOP, Hollywood for Ugly People

Legislation brokered by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to lift the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling and achieve new federal spending cuts passed an important hurdle late on Tuesday, advancing to the full House of Representatives for debate and an expected vote on passage on Wednesday.

The House Rules Committee voted 7-6 to approve the rules allowing debate by the full chamber. Two committee Republicans, Representatives Chip Roy and Ralph Norman, bucked their leadership by opposing the bill.

That vote underscored the need for Democrats to help pass the measure in the House, which is controlled by Republicans with a narrow 222-213 majority…

All four Democrats on the Rules Committee voted against the bill, as they typically do on Republican-backed legislation. It was unclear whether that might influence other Democrats to do the same on Wednesday, even as Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said his party would provide the support McCarthy needs.

Many Democrats in Congress did not want Biden to engage in budget-cutting negotiations with Republicans until they lifted their hold on enacting a debt limit bill…

White House Budget Director Shalanda Young, who was one of Biden’s lead negotiators, urged Congress to pass the bill.

“I want to be clear: This agreement represents a compromise, which means no one gets everything that they want and hard choices had to be made,” Young told a news conference.

A Senate vote could possibly stretch into the weekend if lawmakers in that chamber try to slow its passage.

At least one senator, Republican Mike Lee, has said he may try to do so, and other Republicans have also expressed discomfort with some aspects of the deal…


Elsewhere in the GOP carcass caucus… Massie is evil, but not dumb; and MTG is at least crafty enough to know when she’s not cutting ads for her next campaign:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      GQP Mustardmind: [checks the news] Hmm… Our debt ceiling fake crisis hasn’t crashed the stock market or the economy yet. Mortgage interest rates went up a bit, but are now falling from the peak. OMG! Biden may survive this! Quick – what new crisis can we create to grab attention and keep Biden from claiming a win by looking steady and competent?

      Minion: Well, we can kneecap our House leadership by threatening not to pass what he claims is a great victory for controlling spending.

      GQP Mustardmind: Brilliant! Get the talking points out to the usual suspects and get them on the TV – STAT!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      At first I was skeptical of the negotiation process, we shouldn’t be negotiating with terrorists.

      I haven’t looked to closely at the terms of the deal yet, but people I trust seem to be supporting it. It even sounds like the Republicans got rolled.

      And if this deal is tearing R-Qaeda asunder, it may well be the greatest piece of legislation put forward by any American Congress. Failing a succesful reform effort, the Republican party should be sundered until you can drown each individual piece in a bathtub.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mowgli

      Cue the usual circus of talking heads yammering about how bad our debt problem truly is (which they never talk about under GOP presidents, of course), and standard horse race narratives of who _appears_ to have won or lost here, independent of any actual impact on human beings. I’m soooo tired of this ride, how do I get off?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      The problem is that they have good reason to believe that blowing up the economy would hurt Biden.  That’s not on them, but on everyone else.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Mowgli: Cue the usual circus of talking heads yammering about how bad our debt problem truly is (which they never talk about under GOP presidents, of course)

      Of course, debt in service of accruing money and power to the wealthy and powerful is good for everyone and a sign of National Greatness(TM).

      Reply
    9. 9.

      rikyrah

      There was a discussion in Cole’s thread about how ‘fast’ it seems that the right-wing had turned on ‘ the gays’.

      I completely disagree. They had never turned AWAY from ‘ the gays’.

      Their hatred of them has always been there.

      And, they have been enraged that the rest of country has passed them by with acceptance of  our LGBTQIA+ brothers and sisters.

      They have been simmering about it all along, and despise gay marriage. And that children like my Peanut understand all about proper pronouns and the RESPECT that should be given with regards to them. This is her life at 15. And, she’s not about to listen to some right-winger trying to tell her that the LGBTQIA+ community isn’t deserving of respect.

      I look at Secretary Pete and Chasten and their two crumb snatchers and they make me smile. I see a cute family. The right is enraged that Secretary Pete can live his best life,  and be a respected Cabinet member. That we aren’t trying to ostracize him.

      The trans attacks were ALWAYS about going after the larger LGBTQIA+ community.  ALWAYS.

      They were a means to an end. Kay brought up yesterday about the anti-gay marriage bills that the right-wing popped up in all those states in 2004. That was their high-water mark, because it’s gone downhill for them since then. And, they resent the shyt out of it.

      We stand with the trans community because the other side means genocide against them.

      And, either you are anti-genocide or you are evil.

      Period.

      We stand with the trans community because we have two brain cells and know that it will never STOP at the trans community.

      So, it’s best to cut this shyt off before it begins.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      rikyrah

      @Mowgli:

      Cue the usual circus of talking heads yammering about how bad our debt problem truly is (which they never talk about under GOP presidents, of course)

       

      One of of every FOUR dollars of the deficit they care so much about is a result of Dolt45’s GOP Tax SCAM.

       

      But, they never bring that up, do they?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      rikyrah

      @Mowgli:

      Cue the usual circus of talking heads yammering about how bad our debt problem truly is (which they never talk about under GOP presidents, of course),

       

      They also never bring up how much 46 has cut the deficit in his two years in office.

      Never ever.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @rikyrah: There was a discussion in Cole’s thread about how ‘fast’ it seems that the right-wing had turned on ‘ the gays’.

      I completely disagree. They had never turned AWAY from ‘ the gays’.

      There was a brief moment of about two years between the Obergeffel decision and the ascension of Chris Rufo where the Republicans went quiet on the issue because, regardless of their hatred, they didn’t have a viable plan to win elections on homophobia.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jeffro

      I’m dying at the thought of the Freedumb Caucus members realizing that 1) the only leverage they had over Joe Biden was to destroy the American/global economy, and 2) the only way they’ll be able to manage even feeble resistance to the Biden/Harris agenda is…to stick with Kevin McCarthy.

      MTG, as dumb as she is, isn’t stupid.  Letting more than a handful of malcontents pitch a fit means the whole krazy klown kar they’ve got going over there will go right off the cliff.

      Anyway, Bob Good is pissed, so I’m happy!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @rikyrah: They also never bring up how much 46 has cut the deficit in his two years in office.

      Never ever.

      It gets discussed in the media, just never in the context of these negotiations. Democrats’ continued successful deficit reduction during every Presidency they held in my lifetime is treated as a curiosity.

      It happened, but it isn’t connected to any of the relevant policy decisions that have or will be made and won’t do anything to change our cultural attitude that Ds are reckless spenders.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Lapassionara

      @Mowgli: Ditto. This is just exhausting. Ever since the Newt Gingrich era, when Republicans have the majority, there is always a chance, in fact a probability, that they will screw things up.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      schrodingers_cat

      @rikyrah: Totally. This is their MO. They go after what they think is the soft target

      They hate all immigrants but they first went after the undocumented

      They hate LGBT folks but go after trans people.

      They wanted to get rid of Roe. but first went after late term abortions.

      And so on.

      The people who are surprised are not paying attention.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ohio Mom

      Good morning Anne Laurie! You are certainly entitled to sleep in but I must let you know that when I didn’t see anything from you when I first woke up, I was worried — were you all right? What could be wrong?

      Never doubt what you mean to us Juicers!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Peale

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: They went off and stewed in 4Chan and 8Chan during that time and came back yelling about “Tranny semen” being put into Bud Lite and Chic-fil-A sauces.  Not sure what to do about them. They are gross people, spewing gross and ridiculous things, but still find an easier job getting invited to access the MSM opinion pages than the ever nameless “woke mob” that the press really fears.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MattF

      I’m a bit surprised that the jackasses have held their fire against McCarthy. Their logic escapes me, but that’s always been true.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Peale: Wingers are Real Americans while the far more numerous members of the woke mob are special interests and malcontents. Not worth listening to.

      Or we’re ordinary, kind people.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Matt McIrvin

      @rikyrah: There’s a small group of deeply stupid conservative gay transphobes who can be convinced that they’ll be fine if they turn against the smaller and more powerless minority, and establish their bona fides as “good ones”. I guess that’s a tale as old as time.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      mrmoshpotato

      @rikyrah:

      One of of every FOUR dollars of the deficit they care so much about is a result of Dolt45’s GOP Tax SCAM. 

      Good ol’ GOP tax SCAM!

      I still am amazed by that video of Elizabeth Warren trying to figure out cut off words on the actual bill.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      jonas

      @rikyrah: They see it purely in terms of electoral optics. They couldn’t care less about economics or policy. That would require them to have principles and values.

      I recall a couple of years ago Ted Cruz was being interviewed on some news program right around the time the debt limit was being raised for Trump (which of course Cruz said he supported) and the reporter asked if the senator would be a little less sanguine about the debt if a Democrat were president. “Well, yeah,” Cruz replied. Asked if this were not slightly hypocritical, Cruz just kind of shrugged and demured, iirc. These fuckers give spinelessness a bad name.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Roger Moore

      @Jeffro:

      I’m dying at the thought of the Freedumb Caucus members realizing that 1) the only leverage they had over Joe Biden was to destroy the American/global economy, and 2) the only way they’ll be able to manage even feeble resistance to the Biden/Harris agenda is…to stick with Kevin McCarthy.

      I think they understood the basic leverage was to destroy the economy.  The thing that makes them dangerous is their willingness to hurt the country and the world in order to win.  It doesn’t really even matter whether they’re right that crashing the economy would help them politically; as long as they think that they’re dangerous.

      I’m also not sure that sticking with McCarthy is very important to their plans.  The Republicans in the House really can’t achieve very much, since their power is strictly limited by the need to get stuff through the Senate and a possible veto from President Biden.  Most of what they can accomplish is negative, in the form of failing to do the important stuff they’re supposed to do, like passing spending bills and raising the debt limit.  Plain obstruction like that doesn’t really require any leadership, so McCarthy is mostly secondary.  If they think they can obstruct more by throwing the House into chaos by trying to get rid of him, that’s what they’ll do.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @jonas: I recall a couple of years ago Ted Cruz was being interviewed on some news program right around the time the debt limit was being raised for Trump (which of course Cruz said he supported) and the reporter asked if the senator would be a little less sanguine about the debt if a Democrat were president. “Well, yeah,” Cruz replied. Asked if this were not slightly hypocritical, Cruz just kind of shrugged and demured, iirc. These fuckers give spinelessness a bad name.

      Closest to honesty a nationally visibile elected Republican has come in my lifetime.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      The Moar You Know

      One of of every FOUR dollars of the deficit they care so much about is a result of Dolt45’s GOP Tax SCAM.

      @rikyrah: it was a scam and it raised my taxes by 6k a year.

      My wife’s a teacher, and that shitty scam bill disallowed every single expense for classroom supplies and activities.  Since those are things that need to be done, we pay for them anyway, but now we get to eat the taxes on that as well.

      It raised taxes on every teacher in the United States, and that surely was not an accident.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jeffro

      Brace yourselves, peeps: Ezra Klein has four questions about the Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal

      Do we actually have a deal? (ok, that’s a fair question…looks like it, but we’ll see later today, right?)
      What do Republicans actually want? (c’mon, Ez!!  they just want to stick it to the libs however they can.  We already knew that.)
      When will Democrats wise up on the debt ceiling? (also a fair question but we know the answer: when we have enough real Democrats to either raise it to eleventy gazillion dollars or do away with it legislatively)
      Are bipartisan debt deals dead? (well it depends, Ezra: is a D or an R currently president?  =)

      Actually that last one is the silliest to ask or even muse about, and here’s why:

      Are bipartisan debt deals dead? Defenders of the debt ceiling will tell you that it’s often the forcing mechanism for bipartisan debt deals, and as such, does more good than harm. I suspect those days are over. Debt ceiling negotiations have become structurally unbalanced in a way that will make larger debt deals impossible.
      Republicans see raising the debt ceiling [ie, doing their jobs] as the main concession they’re offering Democrats. Because of that, they have no reason to bargain over a balanced policy package in which Democratic priorities, like tax increases, are part of the deal.
      Democrats want to break the Republican Party of the habit of using the debt ceiling as leverage. Biden can sell this deal to his party only because it is small. If it were larger, there would be few Democratic votes to pass it, as Democrats would see it as both bad policy and catastrophic precedent.

      The debt debates of 2010 are, again, a good comparison here. The debt ceiling fight and the supercommittee came after the report of the Simpson-Bowles Commission. The big bipartisan debt deal that so many sought never materialized, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. There is no similar suite of attempts to build a framework for compromise today.

      The irony is that 2010 was a terrible time to be thinking about deficit reduction. But 2023 isn’t. I would rank deficits far lower on the list of worries than, say, climate change and A.I. and great powers’ conflict, but still: The Congressional Budget Office projectsinterest payments on the debt to rise from 1.6 percent of G.D.P. in 2022 to 7.2 percent in 2052. No one wants that. And right now, inflation is high, the labor market is tight, and the Fed is raising interest rates because the economy could do with a bit of cooling.

      This a pretty reasonable moment to nudge the budget onto a sounder path.I’m pretty certain Biden would welcome the opportunity to broker a grand budget bargain. That’s the kind of deal he’s made over and over again in his career. But he would need a Republican Party willing to accept tax increases and willing to negotiate a bill that would bolster him in 2024, and that’s not this Republican Party.

      The best time to raise taxes, get rid of the debt ceiling, and…perhaps…make some adjustments that put the budget on a sounder footing (along with pushing for DC and Puerto Rico statehood, expanding SCOTUS and the House, etc) would be in the aftermath of a Biden/Harris 2024 landslide.  Until then, I don’t blame Biden one bit for getting the best deal he can with this group of goons.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SFAW

      “The Republican conference right now has been torn asunder,” he says.

      Hey, Chipper, ya know what would fix that? Declare a not-very-large auditorium a “Stand Your Ground” zone. Then put all the GQP Caucus in that auditorium, and lock them in.
      Ooops, I almost forgot: just before locking them in, throw in a couple hundred AR-15s (or similar) and 10,000 rounds (in clips/magazines, of course).
      Pretty sure that would fix the problem, you fucking anti-American asshole.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      oldgold

      DC is making sausage.

      Given the dearth of principled talent in the Potomac Basin’s Butcher’s Shop, a condition this Republic has endured, with damn few exceptions, for 230 some years, the process will be unsightly, with the end product being nutrient free and bad tasting bologna. Same old.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Edmund dantes

      @Matt McIrvin: I have some misogynistic women, some anti-Jew Jews, some not white white supremacist, et al to introduce you to in the American conservative movement.

      There’s always a nice pack of ones that want to be the “good” ones thinking it will do anything other than move themselves a little further back in the line for getting beaten down by the stuff the conservatives are planning to do to their cohort.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jeffro: If we don’t find some way to tighten the screws on this, eventually they are going to be using the periodic debt-ceiling crises to rule outright from the minority. I could see them using this as leverage for a coup, say–demanding the simultaneous resignation of the President and VP to make the House Speaker President, or they drop the bomb.

      Reply

