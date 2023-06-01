Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Venality Open Thread: James Comer & Chuck Grassley Are Loyal to Their Party, Not Their Country

Repub Venality Open Thread: James Comer & Chuck Grassley Are Loyal to Their Party, Not Their Country

I personally find it interesting that James Comer, spotlight hound, has suddenly chosen to shove Addled Granpa Grassley in front of the cameras. If this fishing expedition backfires as badly as it looks to do, our Jimbo would much rather let Chuck take the ‘credit’, as it were…



“Comer commits to contempt vote for FBI director, mulls release of confidential record”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said an FBI offer to review a document he subpoenaed has not swayed his plans to hold Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress, adding he may release the confidential tip publicly.

Comer issued a subpoena earlier this month compelling Wray to produce any FD-1023 forms — records of interactions with confidential sources — from June 2020 that contain the word “Biden.”…

Speaking with reporters shortly after the call, Comer said he plans to bring the matter up for a vote in committee next week, a move that was slammed by Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the panel.

“Obviously the purpose of requesting the subpoena is to try to get a contempt motion against the FBI director. There’s no other explanation for it, because they’re essentially offering anything that they want,” Raskin said Wednesday…

The Tuesday letter from the bureau stressed “concern over the chilling effect that could flow from the wide dissemination of investigative files, to include reduced willingness of confidential human sources to provide valuable reporting.”

“As you know, confidential sources are critical to the FBI’s ability to build cases, including those against violent gangs, drug cartels, and terrorists,” it added.

The FBI also reiterated the unverified nature of the information.

That was a point echoed by Raskin, who was blocked from joining Comer’s call with Wray but spoke to the director afterwards.

“This Form 1023 is a record of some information that comes to the FBI. It could be based on double, triple, quadruple or quintuple hearsay. Somebody told somebody who told somebody who told somebody who told somebody this tip, right? So I don’t know the specifics of this, but a Form 1023 overwhelmingly does not lead to a criminal investigation or prosecution,” Raskin said.

A contempt vote for Wray, while a remarkable move, would have little practical effect for the director. The vote, which also must be approved by the full House, serves as a recommendation to the Department of Justice (DOJ), which would make the final call over whether to pursue a criminal prosecution…

Tweet from last month:

Doubt that Comer is gonna be able to slide out of all blame, now:

    7Comments

    3. 3.

      japa21

      Okay, a question for the hive mind. Imagine that the Congressional people being mentioned were all Democrats and instead of Raskin, it was Gaetz making the claim that this is totally political. Now, substitute Trump for Biden. How would we look at this?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Hey, I have video of Comer and Grassley tag teaming a … Yeah, unlike those 2 assholes I have limits I won’t sink below. But they are making it extremely difficult to resist the temptation to create a parody account on twitter, extremely difficult. And part of me hopes somebody else does.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @eversor: Although it would be GREAT if Biden was “forced” to name a new FBI director and finally break this long a stoopid string of Republican-only directors. Wonder what Peter Strzok is doing these days…

       

      ETA correct spelling of Strzok.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      They all need to follow Tara Reade to Russia.

      Russia would be ideal, but I’d be satisfied if they settled for Hungary.

      Reply

