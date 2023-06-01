“We aren’t interested in whether or not the accusations against Vice President Biden are accurate” pic.twitter.com/fLfvDjjG2W

I personally find it interesting that James Comer, spotlight hound, has suddenly chosen to shove Addled Granpa Grassley in front of the cameras. If this fishing expedition backfires as badly as it looks to do, our Jimbo would much rather let Chuck take the ‘credit’, as it were…

GRASSLEY: Let's put it this way, there are accusations in it

"Well, listen: I'm oversight of the FBI. I got to know what they think about it," Grassley said.

But why plan to publicize something without knowing if it’s true?

Grassley and Comer have both seen the document themselves, can't vouch for its accuracy, refuse to describe its contents other than to say it alleges Biden took a bribe as VP, and are insisting on a physical copy instead of access at FBI HQ https://t.co/x7GCP5IFyB

The White House slammed two Republican lawmakers for their efforts to demand the FBI hand over a document about President Biden, calling it a political stunt to get on Fox News.



“Comer commits to contempt vote for FBI director, mulls release of confidential record”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said an FBI offer to review a document he subpoenaed has not swayed his plans to hold Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress, adding he may release the confidential tip publicly.

Comer issued a subpoena earlier this month compelling Wray to produce any FD-1023 forms — records of interactions with confidential sources — from June 2020 that contain the word “Biden.”…

Speaking with reporters shortly after the call, Comer said he plans to bring the matter up for a vote in committee next week, a move that was slammed by Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the panel.

“Obviously the purpose of requesting the subpoena is to try to get a contempt motion against the FBI director. There’s no other explanation for it, because they’re essentially offering anything that they want,” Raskin said Wednesday…

The Tuesday letter from the bureau stressed “concern over the chilling effect that could flow from the wide dissemination of investigative files, to include reduced willingness of confidential human sources to provide valuable reporting.”

“As you know, confidential sources are critical to the FBI’s ability to build cases, including those against violent gangs, drug cartels, and terrorists,” it added.

The FBI also reiterated the unverified nature of the information.

That was a point echoed by Raskin, who was blocked from joining Comer’s call with Wray but spoke to the director afterwards.

“This Form 1023 is a record of some information that comes to the FBI. It could be based on double, triple, quadruple or quintuple hearsay. Somebody told somebody who told somebody who told somebody who told somebody this tip, right? So I don’t know the specifics of this, but a Form 1023 overwhelmingly does not lead to a criminal investigation or prosecution,” Raskin said.

A contempt vote for Wray, while a remarkable move, would have little practical effect for the director. The vote, which also must be approved by the full House, serves as a recommendation to the Department of Justice (DOJ), which would make the final call over whether to pursue a criminal prosecution…