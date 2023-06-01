Steve got his lion cut today. He was pissy and irritated the entire drive there, crapped all over the groomer three times, and gave me an earful the whole ride home, but now he is happy as can be.
He is one good looking cat!
That is the walk of a cat that knows he is the king of the world.
It’s nice to have these traditions.
Poor Steve, he looks naked without his fur. Your new kitty looks totally at home.
This is our new kitteh, looks totally like a slightly smaller version of my late great boss kitteh.
@schrodingers_cat: Handsome and completely in charge ❤️
The joys of parenthood…
he should meet my daughter’s cat – Louis (as in Vitton) – that guy has some moves and he’s damn smart and he’s super confident.
@cain: I asked you a question several days ago I wonder if you saw it.
Le grand chat!
On the catwalk!
And now he has a partner for whatever nefarious plans he has for you when you go to sleep tonight. I wouldn’t close my eyes if I was you, Cole.
@MagdaInBlack: He totally is in charge. He is quite a lover boy!
I’m /
Too sexy for this chair /
Too sexy for this floor /
so sexy, I purr
Is it me, or does he have some rather impressive forepaws? Did I miss a post where Cole talked about him having extra toe powers or something?
Nice-looking cat on a comfy-looking chair.
@Steeplejack: Thanks!
Striding like a B O S S !
Oh my, he is handsome kitteh.
