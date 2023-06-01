Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Squishable Morning Thread

Patricia Arquette in High Desert

Apple TV has a new series called High Desert. It features Patricia Arquette as a quirky fuck-up/scam artist who’s pursuing a career as a private investigator. I got sucked into it because it also features Matt Dillon as Arquette’s character’s felonious husband. I’ve had a crush on Matt Dillon since we were both teenagers. Bernadette Peters is cast as Arquette’s character’s late mom and another woman who’s a mom-lookalike.

There’s a quote from a recent episode that kind of captures the essence of the series so far. Arquette is addressing the teenaged step-daughter of Arquette’s best friend. The bestie is a permissive and indulgent stepmom, and Arquette doesn’t think the step-daughter appreciates that sufficiently, so she says to the girl, “Do you know what MY stepmother was like? Mussolini with a perm and a nose job.” I laughed!

Somehow, I got incredibly lucky with the two intra-female relationships that are historically most loaded with fraught potential: stepmother and mother-in-law.  Both of mine are absolute darlings! Whew!

Open thread!

      satby

      We’re at day three of a five day +90° weather stretch and I’ve already lost the will to live. How do people live where weather like this is normal? I broke down this morning and put the air on, which I normally wouldn’t do while overnight temps are in the 60s, but the house was staying at 85°.

      Thank god temps are falling back to normal starting Sunday.

      Tony Jay

       

      Apple TV has a new series called High Desert. It features Patricia Arquette as a quirky fuck-up/scam artist who’s pursuing a career as a private investigator US Senator.

      Kyrsten Sinema the Series?

      Who plays Manchin? Fred Gwynne is dead, right?

      lowtechcyclist

      For a second, I thought that might be the car that went flying off the tow truck’s ramp.

      Betty Cracker

      @JPL: No because even though I ordered and paid for the TV to pick up at a store some distance from our residence, it wasn’t actually in stock. The store offered to ship it to me from a different location, but I’m pissed about the bait and switch, so I got a refund and am starting over. Le sigh.

      Soprano2

      @Betty Cracker: That’s a good call anyway. When I was researching TV’s to decide what to buy, I saw a lot of comments about delivery of broken TV’s. We got a 55″ LG TV, and so far I’m happy with it.

      Salty Sam

      Matt Dillon, eh?

      I guess I’ll have to confess to having a serious crush on Bernadette Peters ever since she played Montana Wildhack in “Slaughterhouse Five”…

      JeanneT

      @satby:  I feel for you!  Even up here in GR we’ve been trying for the 90 degree mark.  I am not ready for this kind of heat – and I don’t have my window AC installed yet for the summer.  Thank goodness for my big window fan at night..

      Betty Cracker

      I’m just learning about the rabbit thing today. I was confused by several comments, including the rabbit thing, and briefly wondered if I was dissociating but then decided y’all are just weird. ;-)

      lowtechcyclist

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’m just learning about the rabbit thing today.

      This is the first I’d ever heard of it too.

      I was confused by several comments, including the rabbit thing, and briefly wondered if I was dissociating but then decided y’all are just weird. ;-)

      I think you already knew that. :-D

      ETA: I was tempted to respond with “badger badger badger.”

      getsmartin

      Matt Dillon’s character in Drugstore Cowboy was bloody amazing. Hardly an uplifting story, though…

      Elizabelle

      Good morning, jackals.

      In previous thread:  I put up a WaPost gift link on the initial article on The Talented “Captain” Morgan Murphy, the food advisor now former staffer to Tommy Tuberville. https://wapo.st/3oAKbFw

      It’s a good read.  Murphy sounds like a serial fabulist.

