Thursday Evening Open Thread: 'Populist Scaremongering to Protect Plutocratic Donors'

Edward Luce, chief U.S. correspondent for not-exactly-leftist Financial Times, “Game, set and almost match to Biden on the debt ceiling”:

Shakespeare foretold the tale of America’s latest debt-ceiling crisis — full of sound and fury, signifying nothing. The final deal, which will probably be passed this weekend, could also have been scripted by Joe Biden. Rarely in the history of fiscal brinkmanship has so much noise been made by so many Republicans with so little to show for it. The result is a win for Biden that prudence stops him from celebrating.

This charade’s key lesson is that people who call themselves “fiscal conservatives” are guilty of fraudulent branding — aided by a process-obsessed media. The definition of fiscal conservatism is matching public spending with revenues over the business cycle. Threatening a catastrophic default unless the tax-collecting Internal Revenue Service is defunded is its very opposite. That would be fiscal incontinence.

The fact that this was one of the key Republican demands gave the game away. In the event, Biden restricted the IRS funding cut to $1.8bn, which is a fraction of its modernisation budget. In the name of fiscal responsibility, Republicans held America’s faith and credit hostage to a demand that would have harmed the country’s ability to collect taxes. The chief beneficiaries would have been the super-rich. The IRS mostly lacks the money to investigate the heavily lawyered wealthy, so most of its audits now are of people on lower incomes…

… But the drama captured what has happened to the Republican party: it uses populist scaremongering to protect its plutocratic donors. I would love to give a more nuanced take of the party’s motives but that would be sophistry. The question is why Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Speaker of the House, made such extravagant demands if he knew he would have to give way on most of them.

The generous answer is that it was a negotiating tactic. Without threatening the debt ceiling, McCarthy would not have wrung any concessions from Biden. The final deal will reduce US spending by $136bn over the next two years, which McCarthy can claim will start a trend to reverse Washington’s profligate ways. That may be enough to win the grudging votes of a majority of Republican lawmakers. The remaining votes will be supplied by slightly less grudging centrist Democrats.

A better answer is that McCarthy, along with many others, serially underestimates Biden. In spite of being owned by the nonagenarian Rupert Murdoch, Fox News and its imitators are obsessed with the octogenarian Biden’s alleged senility. “Republicans got outsmarted by a president who can’t find his pants,” tweeted Nancy Mace, a Republican lawmaker who said she will vote against the deal.

In practice, Biden played the game of chicken well. He took it seriously by flying home early from his Asian trip in mid-May. In the interests of stopping a default, he resisted the temptation to call his opponents pyromaniacs. Biden’s age and limited energy may even have helped. It is useful to have a calm temperament in the midst of a crisis…

The real cost to America is the normalisation of such drama. The clock is already ticking until the next game of chicken. The real fear is that one day such brinkmanship will not only emit sound and fury but signify catastrophe.

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      Ohio Mom

      I am bristling at “Biden’s limited energy.” He seems to have enough energy to me for what is at its core, a desk job with some travel.

      Other than that, I think the excerpt is an accurate retelling, and its closing warning, that this nonsense better not get normalized — yes, we agree but that is on the Republicans.

      If we knew how to stop this recurring drama, we would have done so already. Biden got an extra year of peace and quiet for us, let’s appreciate that.

      ETA: WaterGirl’s comment and mine must have crossed in the ether. Great minds, etc.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      But the drama captured what has happened to the Republican party: it uses populist scaremongering to protect its plutocratic donors. I would love to give a more nuanced take of the party’s motives but that would be sophistry.

      I’m going to call bullshit on this. Yes, using populist scaremongering to achieve plutocratic goals is an important part of what the Republicans do, but it’s far from the only thing. Women, racial and ethnic minorities, and LGBTQIA+ people are seeing their rights rapidly eroded. That’s not just scaremongering to get people to vote for what the plutocrats want; it’s a fully fleshed out regressive social program. For some groups, like trans people, it’s already well on its way to being a pogrom, and you can bet they won’t be the only victims. The only way you can ignore this point is if you’re not one of the targets, i.e. if you’re a cis, het, White man.

      ETA: Or if you’re an idiot. There do seem to be plenty of idiots who think if they help aggressively enough at feeding other people to the mob, they can get on its good side.  It won’t work.  If you’re on their target list, you’ll be targeted eventually no matter how much you try to prove your value to them.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Brachiator

      The final deal, which will probably be passed this weekend, could also have been scripted by Joe Biden. Rarely in the history of fiscal brinkmanship has so much noise been made by so many Republicans with so little to show for it. The result is a win for Biden that prudence stops him from celebrating.

      Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC has been very good on how Biden bested McCarthy on the debt default.

      Biden also threw Joe Manchin a bone on an energy project. This infuriated some progressives, but I am curious to see how Biden will collect on this side deal.

      ETA. Biden ‘s advisors, some of whom previously worked for Obama or Bill Clinton, also helped tremendously.

      Reply
    kalakal

      kalakal

      Biden’s age and limited energy may even have helped. It is useful to have a calm temperament in the midst of a crisis…

      Bollocks, dealing with these tosspots  takes more energy than 99% of us possess.

      Staying calm when dealing with the GQP, the MSM, oh and as an aside, being POTUS takes more energy than I can imagine

      Reply
    Ken

      Ken

      @gene108: Since the Kiribati Islands moved to UTC+14, there’s a period each day when it’s three different weekdays somewhere in the world. So really Wednesday is the unofficial start to Friday.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Brachiator

      @Roger Moore:

      For some groups, like trans people, it’s already well on its way to being a pogrom…

      This is very true. I am staggered to see how the right wing is using ‘protect the children’ to erase trans people.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MisterDancer

      @Roger Moore: That’s not just scaremongering to get people to vote for what the plutocrats want; it’s a fully fleshed out regressive social program.

      Seconded. I keep poking at the similarities to Jim Crow; again, a small subset of Americans chose to use hate to accumulate financial and political power. And although too many are True Believers in that hate, a LOT of them are more like George Wallace, just fueling the hate while not believing in it, themselves.

      That said — I’ll echo you. Point-blank, there’s an effort that isn’t just about making LBGTQIA+ citizens second class, but utterly eliminated, by any means necessary, from American life. There is direct and ongoing eliminationist rhetoric directed at those folx that is fueling both verbal and physical violence…and murder. And that may be rooted in the same impulses as the above, but can and does play out very differently to those impacted.

      That this writer missed all that in his rush to pat Biden on that back…well. As you say, it shows their worldview and priorities.

      Reply

