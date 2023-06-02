Party of personal responsibility is at it again https://t.co/XfcbVEQv7A — Panda Bernstein (@J4Years) June 1, 2023

I don’t know if MTG believes this crap, or if she’s just testing the vibes / mouthing the correct pieties for The (Very) Base. To repurpose the proverb about Nazis: If you have one domestic terrorist and ten enablers at a table… there are eleven terrorists at the table.

Recent updates on some of those ‘misguided patriots’:

Pauline Bauer gets 27 months (2+ years) in prison, 24 months of supervised release and a fine of $2,000. She has already served some time pretrial, so she’ll get credit for that. https://t.co/cbFkMuiMwa — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 30, 2023

======

Andrew Taake, a violent Jan. 6 defendant who got honeypotted on Bumble, is close to reaching a plea deal, per court filing. https://t.co/D1JcnwbeBZ — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 30, 2023

… On Bumble, Taake had claimed that “antifa” was actually behind the violence at the Capitol. The video showed otherwise. The feds say Taake was caught on video pepper-spraying officers and attacking others with a metal whip. Online sleuths who are part of the “sedition hunters” community would label Taake ― who was known as 257-AFO (Assault on Federal Officers) on the FBI’s Capitol wanted list ― as #MacerInBlack, and track his actions throughout the Jan. 6 attack. They’d separately identify him using a facial recognition website that turned up mugshots from his prior arrests… One “sedition hunter” told HuffPost that arrests like Taake’s are “very comforting” because they make the community realize they are not operating in a “black hole,” even if the FBI takes longer than they would like to make an arrest. “It gives us hope that all of these other people who have yet to be arrested have been IDed by other people,” the person said… And Taake isn’t the first Jan. 6 defendant arrested off of a Bumble tip: Another dating app user told Robert Chapman “We are not a match” before turning him in to the FBI. But Taake certainly is the most violent defendant caught off of a Bumble tip to date…

======

Jan. 2022: "I just want the FBI agent that’s still investing [sic] me know… I also did nothing wrong… you are a joke and you’re [sic] bureau is a joke." May 2023: [Pleads guilty to felony civil disorder] pic.twitter.com/LV1Mdi7Euu — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 31, 2023

======

From a longer thread: Oaf Keepers in disarray…

“To be fair, the prosecution did not have to do much to make me look bad.” Roberto Minuta is making a statement before sentencing. Says he was embarrassed by the anger he showed, said it set a bad example. "I entered the Capitol alarms blazing, chemical irritants in the air…" pic.twitter.com/KP4yTR8Chg — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 1, 2023

Rhodes is “a parasite” who operated the Oath Keepers “as a money-making venture," Minuta's lawyer @shipwreckedcrew says. Recalls how someone else described how Rhodes would roll into town with credit card machine and some t-shirts, and then roll out after stirring up chaos. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 1, 2023

Mehta to Minuta: "You were prepared to engage in violence that day." "Your words gave us a window into what you were thinking." Says he didn't just lose his way for a few hours that day. "Every sentencing is hard" especially when family members are present, Mehta says. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 1, 2023

Here's some video Minuta filmed: https://t.co/4Afi4Z4Bju — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 1, 2023

NEW: ROBERTO MINUTA SENTENCED TO 54 MONTHS (4.5 years) IN FEDERAL PRISON. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 1, 2023

Rhodes himself is a Very Special Case — I intend to give him a stand-alone post, if there’s ever space and time for it.