Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Friday Night Klown Fights Open Thread: 'Misguided Patriots' for the L

I don’t know if MTG believes this crap, or if she’s just testing the vibes / mouthing the correct pieties for The (Very) Base. To repurpose the proverb about Nazis: If you have one domestic terrorist and ten enablers at a table… there are eleven terrorists at the table.

Recent updates on some of those ‘misguided patriots’:

On Bumble, Taake had claimed that “antifa” was actually behind the violence at the Capitol. The video showed otherwise. The feds say Taake was caught on video pepper-spraying officers and attacking others with a metal whip.

Online sleuths who are part of the “sedition hunters” community would label Taake ― who was known as 257-AFO (Assault on Federal Officers) on the FBI’s Capitol wanted list ― as #MacerInBlack, and track his actions throughout the Jan. 6 attack. They’d separately identify him using a facial recognition website that turned up mugshots from his prior arrests…

One “sedition hunter” told HuffPost that arrests like Taake’s are “very comforting” because they make the community realize they are not operating in a “black hole,” even if the FBI takes longer than they would like to make an arrest.

“It gives us hope that all of these other people who have yet to be arrested have been IDed by other people,” the person said…

And Taake isn’t the first Jan. 6 defendant arrested off of a Bumble tip: Another dating app user told Robert Chapman “We are not a match” before turning him in to the FBI. But Taake certainly is the most violent defendant caught off of a Bumble tip to date…

From a longer thread: Oaf Keepers in disarray…

Rhodes himself is a Very Special Case — I intend to give him a stand-alone post, if there’s ever space and time for it.

    2. 2.

      RaflW

      I’m impressed with the number and quality of convictions they’re getting.

      As to MTG, I don’t g.a.f. if she is acting out a role or is a true believer. As Mehta might say, “It’s about her conduct.” She’s laying the groundwork for the next wave of domestic terrorists to feel emboldened to attack.

    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      Marjorie Taylor Greene claims “honey pots” made “people commit crimes” on January 6th in order to make Trump look bad.

      Honeypots don’t make people commit crimes, you rotted horse’s asshole!

      And all this “To make our fat, orange, fascist, shitstain god look bad!” bullshit…  Sad.  Just sad.  I feel sad for you dumbfucks.

    7. 7.

      Rebel’s Dad

      I am firmly against the death penalty.

      I enthusiastically support it for traitors and rebels, pour encourager les autres. All of these vermin got off too easy.

      ETA Rutgers gives all students a free Grammarly Premium account, which I already love. It tells me this comment is “inspirational” and “joyful.”

    9. 9.

      TriassicSands

      In the past, I’ve always been in favor of restoring voting rights once someone is out of prison.

      Maybe  But not in the case of people involved in insurrection. It’s not as though I think x months or years in prison will teach any of these violent cretins a lesson. From the standpoint of democratic society, these people represent the ultimate threat.

    10. 10.

      eversor

      For a bunch of ex military and law enforcement types the fact that they internet tweeted this, recorded it on phones, and kept logs of it is just as funny to me as all the crosses, christian flags, and prayers.  I’d say the first doesn’t make sense, but when I see Christianity it totally does.

    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      @Rebel’s Dad: Respectfully, you are not actually against the death penalty, then. If you support in some cases, that means you support it. While I agree that many of these sentences are too light, killing these people wouldn’t do anything. In fact, it would only make them into even bigger martyrs for the remaining true believers.

      The best punishment for these assholes will be to make them watch Trump lose another election while they sit in prison because of him.

