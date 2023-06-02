Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How To Lose Your Network in Thirty Days

How To Lose Your Network in Thirty Days

by | 41 Comments

Written, directed, and starring Chris Licht:

How are we gonna cover Trump? That’s not something I stay up at night thinking about,” Chris Licht told me. “It’s very simple.”

It was the fall of 2022. This was the first of many on-the-record interviews that Licht had agreed to give me, and I wanted to know how CNN’s new leader planned to deal with another Donald Trump candidacy. Until recently Licht had been producing a successful late-night comedy show. Now, just a few months into his job running one of the world’s preeminent news organizations, he claimed to have a “simple” answer to the question that might very well come to define his legacy.

“The media has absolutely, I believe, learned its lesson,” Licht said.

Sensing my surprise, he grinned.

“I really do,” Licht said. “I think they know that he’s playing them—at least, the people in my organization. We’ve had discussions about this. We know that we’re getting played, so we’re gonna resist it.”

Licht, in fact, had not learned his lesson:

While CNN has consistently trailed both Fox and MSNBC this year, the network has been particularly under pressure as it has been attempting to pivot from its left-leaning coverage during the Trump administration.

But that has seemingly come at the expense of its core audience.

In recent weeks, Newsmax–a conservative cable network outlier–has topped CNN in several time slots — particularly with Eric Bolling beating Cooper’s main show, “AC306,” at 8 p.m.

CNN chasing wingnuts is like Joe Manchin and other blue dogs chasing Trump voters. They fucking hate you, they don’t care what you have to say or how you say it, and a core part of their cultural identity is fucking hating you. So stop sucking up to them, stop firing talent inexplicably, and stop making yourself unpalatable to the other 75% of the country who fucking hates MAGA.

Just do good journalism. Jesus christ Jay Rosen has been screaming into a vacuum for the entire Trump administration and beyond. Maybe fucking listen to him.

    41Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      The leopard that just ate your face has the same spots as last week.

      But, think of the shareholders!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Old School

      Luckily, the Mike Pence town hall is coming up in a week or so.  That’ll goose the ratings!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Steeplejack

      If CNN had “left-leaning coverage during the Trump administration,” I must have been in a coma. (Might have been better if I had been.) MSNBC barely has center-left coverage, and CNN is far to the right of them. They only looked “left-leaning” if you were squinting out of the Foxhole.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      as it has been attempting to pivot from its left-leaning coverage during the Trump administration.

      I get that it’s the NY Post, but pro-democracy is broader than left leaning.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      @Steeplejack: The narrative they’ve been pushing since…forever that “the media is [sic] liberal” has sadly, proven extremely resilient and effective. Folks who should know better actually take it as gospel and not only do they not push back, they don’t think it through.

      Because it’s sheep/cats comparing herding conservatives/liberals there is no possible “Fox for liberals” but CNN and MSNBC fill the imaginary role, anyway.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Manchin keeps winning re-election.  I think he’s a unique case and he sure as Hell doesn’t reflect on the CNN situation, where Licht has his head up his ass so far he can see daylight.  The dipstick thinks the Trump town hall was a big success.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      John S.

      At this point, someone just needs to come up with a Max Headroom type AI news anchor that is based on Walter Cronkite, Edward R. Murrow, etc.

      It would be more authentic than the bullshit currently available, and people would probably love it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      I try to not even go to CNN’s website anymore.

      (I say “try” because my fingers do a semi-automatic news roundup in the mornings where I check a bunch of news sites – WaPo, FTFNYT, BBC, Guardian, plus my locals – and CNN was one of them for so long that I have input their url without thinking.  But that’s only happened once or twice.)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Steeplejack

      The temp has kissed 90° here in Threadkill Lane—first time this year, I think. But the humidity is only 31%, so it’s practically balmy for NoVA. And I’m not out in the sun. The apartment is still somewhat cool—the thermostat says 78°—because the brick building is somewhat slow to change with the outside temp. There’s even a bit of a cool breeze coming in.

      After today the high is supposed to drop back to around 80° for the next week, so I hope I can keep my long no-A.C. streak alive.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TriassicSands

      The Rosen-Jacob interview (Cole’s last link) is critically important. It effectively describes what is wrong with so much of the political coverage of the Post, Times, and NPR (which may be worst of all, because they don’t have opinion pieces that attempt to offset the bothsiderist/false equivalence/whataboutismist news reports). The interview describes in detail how the MSM have utterly failed in the post-Gingrich and now Trump eras. There is nothing mystical about what it would take to fix this, but the likelihood is approaching zero.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      grumbles

      This Lichthole is even more incompetent than I expected.

      I expected him to try to force coverage to serve his sensibilities. He made that clear, and like a Republican tried to justify it by claiming the house flipping was a show of what “the American People” wanted.

      Which, ofnaurally, he didn’t realize was an open invitation to the American People who don’t live in his head to educate him on what they want.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Chris

      CNN chasing wingnuts is like Joe Manchin and other blue dogs chasing Trump voters. They fucking hate you, they don’t care what you have to say or how you say it, and a core part of their cultural identity is fucking hating you. So stop sucking up to them, stop firing talent inexplicably, and stop making yourself unpalatable to the other 75% of the country who fucking hates MAGA.

      Modern mainstream media comes off like an obsessive stalker who can’t stop fixating on the same one woman, no matter how many times she screams at him that it’s NOT happening, she is NOT interested, OMG GO AWAY YOU ABSOLUTE FUCKING CREEP.  (Even though there are tons of other people out there and statistically, there’s got to be at least some of them that would respond if he even noticed they were there).

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Chris

      @trollhattan:

      @Steeplejack: The narrative they’ve been pushing since…forever that “the media is [sic] liberal” has sadly, proven extremely resilient and effective. Folks who should know better actually take it as gospel and not only do they not push back, they don’t think it through.

      The delusion that the courts are “liberally biased” and “filled with activist judges” appears to finally be breaking in the general public, so I don’t completely despair that it’ll eventually realize the same thing about the media.

      It’s hard to imagine what could finally make it happen if even all of 2016 couldn’t do it, though.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      eldorado

      making sure every media outlet is completely ineffective and untrustworthy is worth a lot of money. not to cnn as a company mind you

      Reply
    30. 30.

      trollhattan

      @MattF: Wowzers, quite the vote map there. I see my county went “big” for Trump while, uh, Yolo went for Biden?

      This explains why Jeff Davis has replaced the bear on the state flag.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I can’t get over Chris Licht being the producer of  Stephen Colbert’s show. How do you go from Colbert to being a TFG proponent at CNN?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Alison Rose

      This isn’t tagged as an open thread, but if you’re a Depeche fan and you have Amazon Prime, the livestream of their set from Primavera just started. This is the closest I’ll get to an actual live concert, and it’s awesome. I forgot how fucking good Walking In My Shoes is live.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ken

      @Chris: Modern mainstream media comes off like an obsessive stalker who can’t stop fixating on the same one woman.

      Non-mainstream media too.  Did you know that Michelle Obama is running for president in 2024?

       

      @Steeplejack: Whoops, thanks. I wonder how that got added to the URL when I pasted.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      TriassicSands

      @Steeplejack:

      You’re very welcome, it was good of Cole to post it. If only more people would read it. Even if something fits with what one already knows or believes, it is good to see it laid out so clearly.

      Now, the question is: How to get the important people at the Times, Post, NPR, and beyond to read it with an open mind and not the self-satisfied dismissal that characterizes so much of the responses to criticism.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      smith

      This is something I harp on a lot, but I’m going to grace you with my stellar wisdom again: I think it’s a mistake to think of the actions of corporate media — including NPR, as in thrall to its corporate sponsors as any commercial network is to its corporate owners — in terms of liberal vs conservative or Republican vs Democratic positions. The meaningful distinction is rich people vs the rest of us. It is very much to the benefit of the very rich to keep the GQP in the game, no matter how insane it becomes, because the main thing is how to maintain the wealth and power of rich people.

      If the power of the GQP weren’t so out of proportion with its actual popularity, those TFG tax cuts for our oligarchs would be long gone. Labor laws would be better enforced. The Supreme Court wouldn’t be gutting environmental protections. The IRS would be funded well enough to actually take on billionaire tax cheats.

      When CNN or FTFNYT or the Nice Polite Republicans slant their coverage in puzzling ways that outrage our sense of reality, just ask, how does this help Jeff Bezos, or any other rich guy chosen at random, add to his money pile?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Tony Jay

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Reagan won California.

      Trump > Reagan

      Thus ⇒ Trump must have won California.

      Plus, Democrats always LIE!

      Democrats say Biden won California.

      Thus ⇒ Trump must have won California

      What more do you NEED?

      It’s OBVIOUS.

      #buygold#freetheJ6heroes#russianbrides

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Origuy

      @trollhattan: Unsurprisingly, Kari Lake retweeted the tweet with the map. The delusion is strong there. Even Santa Clara County was marked red; I live there and I don’t know anyone who would admit to voting for Trump.

      Reply

