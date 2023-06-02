Legal analysts seem to agree that Disney’s lawsuit against Ron DeSantis has a decent chance of succeeding because DeSantis helpfully bragged in public that he changed the company’s tax status, overthrew its board, etc., to punish Big Mouse for opposing the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The suit was originally assigned to a judge appointed by President Obama. But here’s a curveball: (Rolling Stone)

THE FLORIDA FEDERAL judge assigned to the court case brought by Disney against Gov. Ron DeSantis has recused himself after learning last week that “a relative within the third degree” held 30 shares of Disney stock. Judge Mark Walker wrote in court documents filed Thursday that he must step aside since his relative’s “financial interest” could be affected by the case. “The size or dollar amount of the third-degree relative’s financial interest is irrelevant,” he wrote. “Even though I believe it is highly unlikely that these proceedings will have a substantial effect on The Walt Disney Company, I choose to err on the side of caution — which, here, is also the side of judicial integrity — and disqualify myself,” Walker wrote.

The case has been reassigned to a Trump appointee, Allen Winsor, who represented Trump during Impeachment I. So, I’m not sure if the change helps DeSantis or not; I guess it depends on whether Winsor is a true believer or not.

Walker’s relative’s stock is worth less than $3,000. I appreciate that Walker has more scruples than 10,000 Clarence Thomases, but could Walker’s relative not have sold the stock before the trial? Something doesn’t smell right about this whole thing.