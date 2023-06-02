Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

I really should read my own blog.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Bark louder, little dog.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

T R E 4 5 O N

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

The revolution will be supervised.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

This really is a full service blog.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Hoping for Many Rainbows

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Hoping for Many Rainbows

by | 9 Comments

Yeah, I too would like to believe it’s a parody, but have you heard the ‘chemtrails!!!’ people talk?

Props to the decadent coastal elites of… Ohio:

Another Big Biden Deal:

ETA:

Furthermore…

    9Comments

    4. 4.

      Spanky

      So the WaPo has the score of who voted what way. Dems voting nay were Fetterman, Markey, Merkley, and Warren. The Independent voting nay was Bernie. Sinema was an aye, in other words.

    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: ​
        Exactly, the rest is political theater. As Fetterman said, he would have voted for it if his vote was needed to pass it. I know some people get wound up about performative votes, but MOC and Senators have to respond to their constituencies as well as the need of their party. That’s why smart leaders don’t object to the occasional performative vote.

    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      Now that the hostages have been ransomed, I wonder if Team Biden will follow up on comments the president made in the runup to passing this bill about exploring whether the debt ceiling is constitutional while NOT on the brink of financial disaster. Could he argue that the administration has standing because of potential future crises? Does it make any sense to give the corrupt GOP majority on the SCOTUS an opportunity to shoot down the 14th Amendment argument while NOT under pressure to avert a GOP-made financial catastrophe? I have no idea, but the hostage takers will strike again when they have the chance.

    9. 9.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      The only thing that’s important is that we don’t have to worry about it again for the rest of Biden’s first term.

      Chief Justice Alito says “Hold my beer glass of Lafite Rothschild, libtard!” and issues an SUPER-DOUBLE EMERGENCY Stay because … something something mumble fairness mumble Sleepy Joe something.

      [Yes, I know it’s not really their purview. But given their recent willingness to say “screw that!”, I am no longer certain.]

