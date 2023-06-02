I feel like No Child Left Behind left these people in a hot car with the windows rolled up because the level of stupidity has got to be from not having enough oxygen to the brain. Bish what!!!!!!? pic.twitter.com/pianvAou6H — Lady Whistledown in the Hood (@colorfullstory) May 31, 2023

Yeah, I too would like to believe it’s a parody, but have you heard the ‘chemtrails!!!’ people talk?

Props to the decadent coastal elites of… Ohio:

Happy #PrideMonth. In June and all year round, we celebrate our Ohio LGBTQ+ friends & neighbors. No one should ever feel afraid or ashamed because of who they are and who they love. We won’t stop fighting for equal rights for all. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) June 1, 2023

Another Big Biden Deal:

BREAKING: The Senate has given final approval to the debt ceiling and budget cuts package, fending off a U.S. default just days before the deadline. The bipartisan deal now goes to President Joe Biden's desk and he is expected to quickly sign. https://t.co/hh3JcZZmhX — The Associated Press (@AP) June 2, 2023

ETA:

Biden will address the nation on averting default and the Bipartisan Budget Agreement on Friday at 7pm from the Oval Office. — Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) June 2, 2023

Furthermore…