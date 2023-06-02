Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Who Can’t Find Their Pants Now?

We’ve all noted the ongoing GOP and Co. drumbeat on Joe Biden’s alleged mental decline/incapacity.  C.f. the loathsome Nancy Mace declaring that in the debt limit farrago “Republicans got outsmarted by a President who can’t find his pants.”

Who Can't Find Their Pants Now? 1

This is an obvious dog whistle, (“Be very afraid of the president-in-waiting”) and, as with every GOP/fascist accusation, it is also a confession.

Exhibit A:

Who Can't Find Their Pants Now?

 

I mean: that’s exactly what an organized mind, capable of sequential reasoning and clearly connected to empirically verifiable representations of reality, would say, amirite? (That was from Trump’s response to DeSantis’s Twitter campaign launch fiasco.)

Trump is increasingly reminding me of late first-term, early second-term Reagan. That’s when the cognitive decline was present, but mask-able in most settings, including any in which he was working from a prepared script.

Obviously, I have no more information on Trump’s neurological status than anyone else outside the omertà circle surrounding TFG.  But the point isn’t whether Trump is in fact tumbling into dementia, but that he’s already amply demonstrated to those outside the cult that he’s got serious problems distinguishing what he wants to be true from what is, in fact true–and more on point, that he’s not in any meaningful sense a less risky cognitive bet as a potential octagenerian president than Dark Brandon is.

He’s an old guy with crappy diet and exercise habits who possesses none of the habits that support intellectual flexibility as one ages.

But we know this. The question, as always, is how the mainstream media will handle the question of age and mental function.

The answer, as always, is “Badly.”

Open, this is, a thread.

PS: Why yes.  I did turn in my MS to my editors.*  Why do you ask?…Which is another way of saying that I hope to be a little more present around the joint than I have been.  No promises–I may go full time into my beachcomber avocation. But at least there’s a bit more mental space w/in my skull.  Nice to see you all…

*Many more stages to come, as the herd of authors here will attest. But a milestone nonetheless.

Image: Anon, print, undated.

  • mellowjohn
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Ramalama
  • smith

    7Comments

    4. 4.

      NotMax

      This, part of a comencement speech given by Tom Hanks, flew under my radar at the time.

      “For the truth, to some, is no longer empirical. It’s no longer based on data nor common sense nor even common decency,” he said.

      “Telling the truth is no longer the benchmark for public service. It’s no longer the salve to our fears or the guide to our actions. Truth is now considered malleable, by opinion, by zero-sum end games,” he explained. “Imagery is manufactured with audacity, with purpose to achieve the primal task of marring the truth with mock logic to achieve with fake expertise, with false sincerity.”

      Hanks continued to hone in on the importance of truth, while lamenting about how many people “play fast and loose” with it and how “indifference” is its enemy.

      “Every day, every year, and for every graduating class, there is a choice to be made,” he said.

      “It’s the same option for all grown-ups who have to decide to be one of three types of Americans — those who embrace liberty and freedom for all, those who won’t, or those who are indifferent. Only the first do the work of creating a more perfect union, a nation indivisible. The others get in the way.” Source

      Reply
    6. 6.

      smith

      Glad you brought up Reagan’s obvious cognitive decline. His incapacity was clear to anyone who was watching, but I don’t recall any drumbeat from the media like what they’re trying to do to Biden now.

      It’s also worth pointing out, again and again, that there is only 4 years’ difference in age between Biden and TFG, and when you get to be 70+ the exact number of years is largely irrelevant compared to the state of your health. Easy to see which of them is spry and which can barely waddle.

      Reply

