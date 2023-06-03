Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

This really is a full service blog.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Republicans in disarray!

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Not all heroes wear capes.

T R E 4 5 O N

People are complicated. Love is not.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

No Justins, No Peace

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / I Would Like To Report A Disobedient Dog

I Would Like To Report A Disobedient Dog

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: ,

Henry is not allowed on the couch.  What did I find when I walked into the living room yesterday?

I Would Like To Report A Disobedient Dog

We don’t even need a show trial.  Henry is guilty, guilty, guilty!

Henry is totally unrepentant, clearly double-dog daring me to say something.

Any other bad dogs out there?  Or good ones?  What have your pets been up to?

Totally open thread.

Update: Okay, technically Henry does not appear to be actually touching the couch anywhere.  He is lying on the blankie with the pillow at his back.  I am a spirit of the law girl, so he is still guilty.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • bookdragon
  • CaseyL
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • glc
  • Josie
  • kalakal
  • KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))
  • Ken
  • kindness
  • Kristine
  • Kristine Pennington
  • Maxim
  • Michael
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Steeplejack
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      Aww, but look at that face! How can you say no to that…

      My cat tried to crawl into my book cart (utility cart I use for my unread books). I have no idea why and there’s barely any space, but she was on a mission, apparently. It wouldn’t really be a problem except that sometimes when I’m reading on the sofa, she climbs up on the arm and tries to chew on the corner of the cover, and I don’t want all those books marked up with little fang holes.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      kalakal

      Just one look at that evil, unrepentant face smirking…

      What am I saying, he’s ridiculously cute, there’s no way I could say no to that.

      I’d be giving him a treat

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Barbara

      Henry’s expression says he has more important things on his mind than your rules. Anyway, doesn’t a dog’s comfort transcend all else?

      My dog is in her second day of insomnia medication and I actually got 6 hours of sleep, rather than being disrupted after 3 or 4 because of night wandering.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      raven

      UGH, we’re having “issues” with Artie. Last week she nipped (the phrase dog owners us to minimize the fact their dog bit someone) on the lip. The woman knows her from taking he kid to school and thought it was a good idea to approach Artie and stick her face on the dog’s face. This was at our weekly dinner outside at White Tiger and, last night, it was really busy and a guy had a couple of pups so it was back to the house with Artemis. We were just at the dog park and I know that she’s not good with any dog she doesn’t know. I try to pay attention when someone we don’t recognize pulls up but I didn’t and she dutifully jumped on the dog causing a big ruckus. I felt shitty because the woman with the dog left even thought it wasn’t really her dog’s fault. I am getting a referral to the Vet Med school animal behavior unit to see if there is anything we can do to calm her down. We’ve had her almost two years and she is so good with us here at home but we worry about her all the time.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Steeplejack

      Not just “on the couch” but “I’m on the couch a lot!” Just get him his own throw that you can wash as needed. You’ve already lost.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      I’d let him off on the technicality that he’s too cute to be just a dog.

      My little cat, Loki, got cleared last week as still in remission from lymphoma – over 2 years now and chemo was supposed to buy us 8-10 months. His oncologist says he’s doing so well that if he starts to show signs of relapse he’ll probably only need 2-4 weeks of treatment to put him back in remission.

      The big boy, Reilly, also got cleared; his liver tumor hasn’t grown in 6 months, which means it’s benign. Because of his size, though, he’s developed arthritis in his hips, wrists, shoulders, and tail, and is in a lot of pain. Now that Loki is feeling so much better, he wants Reilly to play with him again, but Reilly just hasn’t been up to running around playing tackle-tag. They’re both 12 years old, but Loke doesn’t seem to be aware of that. He still does drive-by zoomies and chirpy calls to try to pull Reilly into his games, but usually the most he can illicit is an upside-down waving of paws. The oncologist told us about a new medication called solencia that treats cat arthritis. It’s a monoclonal antibody shot that the cat gets once a month for 3 month, then every 6-8 weeks. Doesn’t cure arthritis, but slows it & treats pain. Reilly got his first shot from the vet this week. Reilly played chase with Loke last night for the first time in a long time, so I’m optimistic.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      glc

      Just don’t let the pigeon drive the bus.

      I once had a dog that barked angrily at a small child sitting on our people-only couch. The dog seems to have worked it out that the couch was operating under roller coaster rules.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      I’m pretty sure that Darth would say that Henry was framed and deserves a potato product as consolation.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Barbara

      @raven: Don’t put her in situations where she can’t cope. Or use a muzzle in the high risk settings. I doubt if you can train her out of this kind of anxiety. At least she’s good at home.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      kindness

      In my house the critters can have the chairs/sofas but humans get first dibs if they want to sit there.  I cover the couch with a plush blanket that I wash a lot so it doesn’t get too hairy.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      raven

      @Barbara: Yea, I don’t think she can be trained to overcome the fear that comes with her horrible abuse. But I guess we’ll try and see what they say.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Barbara

      @WaterGirl: ​15 years old and clearly in her dotage. The night wandering is new and we’ve tried many other things, none of which make a difference. She also now wears diapers inside because she seems to have decided that going outdoors is optional.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @raven: It’s tough impossible to be vigilant every moment.

      Artie is a good girl, and she’s doing amazingly well after what she has been through.  She’s only not calm when she’s out and there’s somebody or something new, right?

      So she gets scared and “protects” herself.

      Let us know what they say at the vet school.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      raven

      @WaterGirl: Yea, there are regular dogs at the park and she gets along with them. It’s new dogs that trigger her. The behavior clinic is out until June 15.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Barbara

      @raven: ​So sad. My little rescue dog was high strung when we got him but he was not abused and he has adapted to being in settings with a lot of people and other animals. He doesn’t play but he’s tolerant and well-behaved.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      raven

      @WaterGirl:

      Did you know that dogs and cats can suffer from mental illnesses and behavioral pathologies just like people? It can be very stressful for animal owners and their families when their pet suffers from anxiety disorders, aggression, phobias or other psychological / psychiatry and behavioral issues. Our behavioral medicine team offers comprehensive evaluations and evidence-based treatment plans for a wide-range of mental health and behavioral problems. Let us help alleviate both you and your pet’s stress by scheduling an appointment with this service today

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Maxim: ​
        Entrapment. Also, with all that comforter there how was he to know that there was a forbidden couch hidden beneath it. Also too, pillows. In addition, can we see the written rules that say no couches? Yes, I said written rules. Besides, that isn’t a couch; it’s a davenport. So there.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      @Barbara: I have seen kitties do the night wandering and howling thing.  That was my niece’s cat, and it was hard, but she was a happy girl during the day.

      Hopefully the drugs will resolve the situation.  Sounds promising so far.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ken

      I dunno, once a dog turns evil like that, sometimes the only solution is to forget about the couch rule.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: ​
        Just be happy we aren’t suing you for malicious prosecution. Consider giving him belly rubs and a snack and I bet he’ll call it even.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      WaterGirl

      I will confess to pretending – just this once – that I didn’t see him there. :-)  Just this once.

      I may come to regret that.

      But he was SO HAPPY on my little trip with all the people and the dogs (5 dogs in total).  I had to double his food intake (literally) because he was constantly following people around and/or playing with one of the other dogs.

      So much going on!  People walking into the house!  People walking out of the house!  People walking to get a beverage!  People getting in the pool!  People getting out of the pool!

      Not to mention that Henry must have walked the perimeter of the pool a thousand times.

      So after all of that, when he wanted a break from lying on his bed looking out the window, who could blame him?

      There may be a brother for Henry in his future.  He was so happy with all the action.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Steeplejack

      @Barbara:

      That sounds like Woody, Italian greyhound late of Sighthound Hall, in his last years. Incontinence problems and confused wandering at night. Nothing seemed to help; it was just part of being very old.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      CaseyL

      @raven: I guess this is one of those things that people who’ve had and cherished animals have known for a long time,  but Official Medicine refused to accept the idea until there was the correct type of research.

      I’m so sorry Artie was scared enough to act out, and hope you can find a way to minimize/treat her PTSD.

      Oscar went into an emotional shellshock when Jeannie “disappeared, never to return” (I had to have her euthanized, but all Oscar knows is that I took her away and never brought her back).

      Now, 7 months later,  he has recovered most of his joie de vivre.  Which is great, but on Monday “disappear” for a few weeks (going on vacation).  He will have people taking care of him, but I don’t know what he’ll make of it, or how he’ll react when I return.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Kristine

      @Barbara: Those issues you describe may indicate Canine Cognitive Dysfunction. I’m going through it right now with Gaby, my 16 yo terrier mix. I don’t often get to sleep the night through anymore. Some internal alarm hears her pacing and since that usually means she has to relieve herself I have time to get up and let her out.

      Then there are nights like last night (more like 3am this morning) when I miss my cue. 

      Talk to your vet. Medications can help. So can a change of food. If your dog can handle corn, Purina Bright Mind has been shown to help–it contains certain fatty acids and antioxidants that help slow the decline. Supplements like salmon oil and Senilife may also help. Whatever the diagnosis, best wishes. It’s not easy to see them age.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.