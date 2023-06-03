Henry is not allowed on the couch. What did I find when I walked into the living room yesterday?

We don’t even need a show trial. Henry is guilty, guilty, guilty!

Henry is totally unrepentant, clearly double-dog daring me to say something.

Any other bad dogs out there? Or good ones? What have your pets been up to?

Totally open thread.

Update: Okay, technically Henry does not appear to be actually touching the couch anywhere. He is lying on the blankie with the pillow at his back. I am a spirit of the law girl, so he is still guilty.