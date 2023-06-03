Hopefully someone cooler than me will know the backstory for this!

Wow. @MaxwellFrostFL just joined @paramore on stage at Capitol One Center in DC. She asked him to speak and the first two words out of his mouth: “fuck Ron DeSantis!” pic.twitter.com/sFTx7lsqNz — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) June 3, 2023

Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS pic.twitter.com/vbXueib9Ec — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 3, 2023

I have to agree with the folks at MeidasTouch on this one – Maxwell Frost is the coolest congressman, and it’s not even close!

paramore have brought congressman Maxwell Frost of FL onstage for miz biz, calling out Desantis once again – “fuck Ron Desantis” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/4SFngxzXCG — jen (@YELYAHG00N) June 3, 2023

lol they’re so mad 😂😂 https://t.co/GxPRzWa8SU — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 3, 2023

I said what I said https://t.co/WdHIKIVljY — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 3, 2023

