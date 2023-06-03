Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Maxwell Frost!

Hopefully someone cooler than me will know the backstory for this!

I have to agree with the folks at MeidasTouch on this one – Maxwell Frost is the coolest congressman, and it’s not even close!

 

Open thread.

 

      tokyokie

      My congressman used to be Martin Frost, but despite the same surname, he wasn’t nearly as cool.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I know that Hayley Williams did just tell fans that, if they vote for DeSantis, they are dead to her. This all may be related. This Paramore song may resonate with many Juicers.

