*Friday afternoon is always a good time for speculation, and some smart, respected people got together and created a model prosecution memo related to the Trump classified documents.

(*Friday was when I wrote this, then pulled it.)

I believe they had released this quite some time ago, but apparently it has been updated.

2. A stronger statement in this 2d edition: "The authors have decades of experience as federal prosecutors and defense lawyers, as well as other legal expertise. Based upon this experience and the analysis that follows, we conclude that Trump should–and likely will–be charged." — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) June 2, 2023

4. "The DOJ precedent indicates that to decline to bring a case against Trump would be treating Trump far more favorably than other defendants, which would be antithetical to the rule of law and the principles of the Justice Manual." — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) June 2, 2023

I’ll be interested in what some of our attorneys think about this. And what everyone else has to say, of course!

Model Prosecution Memo for Trump Classified Documents

June 2, 2023

by Andrew Weissmann, Ryan Goodman, Joyce Vance, Norman L. Eisen, Fred Wertheimer, Siven Watt, E. Danya Perry, Joshua Stantonand Joshua Kolb

I know a lot of these names, but not all of them.

Open thread.

Update: I just saw that the esteemed Tom Levenson is composing a post in the back room, so I pulled this and will put it up later!