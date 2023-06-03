Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Model Prosecution Memo

*Friday afternoon is always a good time for speculation, and some smart, respected people got together and created a model prosecution memo related to the Trump classified documents.

(*Friday was when I wrote this, then pulled it.)

I believe they had released this quite some time ago, but apparently it has been updated.

I’ll be interested in what some of our attorneys think about this.  And what everyone else has to say, of course!

Model Prosecution Memo for Trump Classified Documents

June 2, 2023

by , , , , , , , and

I know a lot of these names, but not all of them.

Open thread.

Update: I just saw that the esteemed Tom Levenson is composing a post in the back room, so I pulled this and will put it up later!

 

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I read the executive summary. I have a couple of options this afternoon, read a 186 page legal hypothetical or go for a bike ride. I will not be paid for either. I think I shall go check my tire pressure.

      That said, it looks like an impressive piece of work. Speculation, but not irresponsible speculation.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JoyceH

      I know the focus is on indicting Trump, but personally, I hope all involved prosecutors spread their nets far and wide. People like Trump could never get as far as they do without a large group of minions willing to break the law for the boss, and certain they will get away with it. Particularly galling is the dozens of Republican party officials in half a dozen states who all gathered together in solemn conclave to swear and sign their names to the swearing that their guy won that state’s election, when they HAD to have know that what they were swearing to was false.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anonymous At Work

      Not qualified enough to render a valid opinion.  That said, more than a little leans on TFG or his attorneys “have publicly stated X but never in a court of law.”  TFG’s defenses are weak, thin, non-existent and/or fatally conflicting in a lot of ways if you had to raise them before a judge.  Most judges will rip them to shreds and most judges will grant deference to decisions made by TFG up until noon on January 20, 2021.

      So, there’s a lot of ways this can play out but the charging memo is focused on “controversy isn’t enough” and “social media statements aren’t evidence submitted before a court”.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: Ten bucks?!  Ha!  It is 88 here, but needs must.  And I fucked around all morning when it was cooler.  No, I can’t wait until this evening.  I was bad and and am getting what I deserve.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Cacti

      Trump won’t be charged at the federal level, nor will anyone who set the mob on the Capitol, because Merrick Garland doesn’t want them to be.

      Criminal justice is for little people. Charging members of the political class wouldn’t be gentlemanly.

      Now Omnes will tut tut me and give a soliloquy about res gestae or something.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @JoyceH: Yeah, I want to see all elected officials who supported the fake electors have proceedings against them.  They were the “white collar” part of the insurrection.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      piratedan

      @JoyceH: same feeling here, yes we all understand that “technically” Trump was driving the bus… it matters as to who owned the bus, gave him the keys, planned the route, bought the gas and all of the assorted passengers who got on, because they were all responsible when they ran over Democracy and crossed the double yellow line to do it.

      Reply

