A Couple Weeks Into the Diet

Tonight’s Dinner: Curried shrimp with riced cauliflower.

So far I have dropped over ten lbs, and I feel a lot better. It’s taken some tweaking, but I’m now in a comfortable place regarding food choices and scheduling.

For me, the biggest problem was that initially we had me set up for three meals a day, and that just does not work for me. I don’t eat like that, I never have, and I never will. If I wake up and have breakfast, no matter what it is, I just want to go back to sleep. All I want in the morning is drinks. I am rarely, if ever, hungry until at noon earliest (assuming I get up around 7-9). Basically, the most I can do a day is two meals- something in the early afternoon, then a dinner, then a little grazing before bed.

The whole three meals a day thing is just shit made up to accommodate religion, anyway. It has nothing to do with your actual body. My dietary needs will not be trammelled by religious practices.

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      The whole three meals a day thing is just shit made up to accommodate religion, anyway. It has nothing to do with your actual body. My dietary needs will not be trammelled by religious practices.

      I had no idea that there was a religious reason for our “three squares a day” tradition, and would love to know more about the connection. If anything, I guess I assumed it was a relic of our agrarian past.

      That said, like you, I generally don’t feel hungry until I’ve been awake for several hours. A cup of coffee in the morning, a substantial meal mid-afternoon, and one lightish snack in the evening is my pattern when I’m entirely on my own; unfortunately, it doesn’t fit with other people’s schedules or the expectations of society and the corporate world, so it’s only since retirement that I’ve been able to follow the dictates of my own body much.

      ETA: Your curried shrimp looks fantastic, and I’m glad you’re losing the weight you wanted to.

    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      Totally fine if three meals a day doesn’t work for you, but for some of us, eating on a regulated schedule with shorter intervals is actually necessary for our bodies. There are people like me, for example, in AN recovery who need to eat on a schedule because my body does not experience hunger and fullness cues anymore, so eating intuitively does not work. There’s also diabetics, people with hypoglycemia maybe, and probably others. So it’s probably true that some of the origin is in old religious or agrarian traditions, but that doesn’t negate the need some of us do have.

      Also I don’t know why but when you said all you want in the morning is drinks, I pictured you with a sippy cup.

    5. 5.

      The Moar You Know

      9am and 3pm.  It’s not the best for me, I’d do better grazing, but it’s how I’m wired.

    7. 7.

      Ohio Mom

      I wouldn’t have thought any food would look good on a chartreuse plate but I stand corrected.

      Count me in as another in the not-hungry-when-I-wake-up camp. A cup of coffee and a nibble of a carb, something like a biscotti or plain frozen waffle and I’m ready to go.

      On another note, earlier today Ohio Dad sprung these two related pieces of trivia on me: Noam Chomsky’s father was THE historian of the Hebrew language and its grammar, and the name Noam means “pleasant.”

    9. 9.

      Gvg

      I used to be barely want breakfast but my body changed over the years. The last few years I have had to learn to eat a larger breakfast, otherwise I am hungry a couple hours later and snacking constantly which leads me to gain weight. 40 years of being one way and then discovering gradually that my own body sneakily had changed its feelings has been an adjustment and I don’t know that I have it right yet.

      i dunno what you mean about religion and 3 meals. I always wanted 3. Most people seemed to but not everyone. Didn’t seem to cause any comment from anyone even the religious people. Farmers defiantly work up an appetite.

    10. 10.

      frosty

      When I started cutting carbs I was surprised that riced cauliflower wasn’t as bad as it sounds. Spaghetti squash is nothing like spaghetti though. Ugh.

      Re: documenting. When I started my doc asked me what my daily carb intake was – I didn’t know. I’ve been using My Fitness Pal for a few years now for both food and weight. It does the job for me.

    11. 11.

      Fraud Guy

      I hear you; I snack, so if I eat three meals, I will balloon.  Morning works best with a piece of two of fruit only.

    14. 14.

      JoyceH

      @mrmoshpotato: Have you tried shiritaki noodles? They’re much more noodly. I wouldn’t have them with a marinara sauce, I don’t think, because you’d really notice it’s not a carb pasta in an Italian dish. But with various Asian type mixtures, they’re rather lovely.

      BTW, I kind of hate hearing guys talk about dieting. Ten pounds in a couple weeks? Grrr. I’m proud of my fifty pound weight loss but it’s taken me fifteen months and I still have a ways to go.

    16. 16.

      Jackie

      I’m a mid morning sandwich or loaded green salad person, then salad plate-sized protein, mixed grain rice and veggie – usually broccoli around 3 pm. If hungry later it’s usually cheese sticks dipped into Adam’s peanut butter or a couple of oatmeal, raisin, pecan cookies. And black coffee all day.

      It’s funny how we all eat so differently. Metabolisms rule.

    17. 17.

      Kent

      I’m a 2 meal a day person too.

      What is this 3 meals a day connection to religion?  I grew up in a hugely religious family and never heard that one before

      I would have assumed it was more to do with work cycles and industrialization and the fact that most people worked in serious physical labor before modern times.

      Breakfast before you go to work

      Lunch break at work

      Dinner when you come home from work

    18. 18.

      Ruckus

      @Alison Rose:

      I have, since my bout with BPPV 4-6 weeks ago, lost 7 lbs. I’m 5’10” and weigh 166. Part of this is just eating less as I age and part is that my sense of smell is completely gone, as it has been for 6-7 yrs. So food is something I take in to keep the stomach growling down to a minimum. I imagine many do not know that your sense of taste is actually quite basic, sweet, salty, sour, bitter and umami. For example I knew my sense of smell was gone when I was cooking garlic shrimp one day and standing over the pan – nothing.

    19. 19.

      CaseyL

      Excellent progress, and good news on the settling-in part. Soon you’ll be so svelte that Thurston, Steve and Maxwell will wonder who the hell you are, and what did you do with Dad?

    20. 20.

      NotMax

      Began eating only one meal daily in 1964 and still at it.

      That is, when I remember. Often skip eating entirely one or even two days a week. Refer to it as the vampire diet because I don’t consume anything other than coffee, iced tea and/or water during daylight. Might, to mix it up, include a small glass of fruit juice on occasion.

    21. 21.

      Ruckus

      @JoyceH:

      Everyone is different in weight loss, likely because there are so many variations in food, and humanity and actual body chemistry. Sure the basic chemistry is there but the nuances of each of us as far as eating history, actual individual body chemistry, age, physical effort all make a difference.

