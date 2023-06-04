Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Something To Talk About

Something to talk about…

I’m not particularly fond of takes that start out with “The biggest mistake Democrats are making is…”, but this tweet thread from David Atkins is interesting.

The biggest mistake moderate Democrats are making is that they are governing to preserve institutional credibility while hoping that Trumpism will blow over, rather than preparing with grim fortitude for a society-wide confrontation with a fascist movement playing for keeps. /1

What does this look like? Let’s take some examples. Democrats are trying to preserve the comity of the Senate so it keeps “working” after Trumpism dissipates, failing to get that the Senate is the barricade the fascists are fortifying to prevent us from stopping their coup. /2

The Supreme Court. Much of the center-left is terrified of expanding the court, worrying about future GOP expansions & the legitimacy of the institution, rather than understanding that the current balance, with Senate apportionment, is their siege engine against democracy./3

Democrats are terrified of backlash on “crime” and policing, refusing to partisanize the police problem, failing to understand that the fascists are counting on MAGA cops dominating blue cities as the frontline troops to beat down progressive resistance to the coup. /4

Democrats treat the gun problem as if they were debating people who simply don’t understand the origins of gun violence, rather than address what is happening: the MAGA glorification of a culture of political violence by people eager to kill Others and prepping for civil war. /5

Democrats are dealing with the anti-LGBT and abortion pushes as if they were passing moral panics to push against for votes, rather than a deliberate attempt to create a theocracy before the country secularizes–and cleanse red states of liberals while crushing blue cities. /6

We have to stop trying to preserve institutional norms to keep working until the fever breaks. It’s not going to break. DeSantis is working on enhancing Trumpist fascism without the chaos. We need to be preparing at all levels to fortify democracy against the coming trial. /7

The fascists see demographic disaster looming, & they are leveraging all the centers of power they can to seize total control. They don’t care how they have to do that, or what they have to break. Democrats cannot save ourselves & the nice institutional norms at the same time./8

It’s time to understand that the battle isn’t just to win the next election. You can’t win EVERY election. There are too many variables. Also, the fascist fever isn’t breaking. The battle is to stop the coup. That means changing the institutions to make the coup impossible. /9

That means BIG STRUCTURAL CHANGE, even if it feels a bit destabilizing. It means expanding the court, adding states, ditching blue slips, killing the filibuster, invoking the 14th, adding requirements for police hiring, and honestly talking about what the GOP is doing. /10

Is it a risk? Of course. But it’s NOT AS BIG AS RISK AS THINKING YOU CAN WIN ENOUGH ELECTIONS UNTIL THE FEVER PASSES. That sounds nice, but it is stupid. The fever isn’t going to “pass” with these people, and you’ll eventually lose an election. /11

As long as the public thinks it’s just politics as usual, they tend to behave thermostatically. Most won’t understand the consequences of Republicans taking power unless institutional Democrats and trusted public figures make it explicit. And note that it’s not just Trump. /12

A time of testing of powers is eventually coming, socially and institutionally. I expect the fascists to lose, but we stand a better chance of winning the more we have prepared explicitly for that rather than trying to seem like the nice sensible ones because polls said so. /end

So…

What do you think about this take?  Agree with some it, disagree with other parts?  Is there merit in what he says?  If it’s a (mostly or somewhat) reasonable plan, what steps could we take to get there?

How do we support folks like Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse who are already fighting this fight.  Which other people are already doing exactly what Atkins suggested?   Because that’s one thing that annoys me – people saying that we should do X without acknowledging the people who are already doing X.

Open thread.

    72Comments

    1. 1.

      japa21

      Simply put, I think he doesn’t know what he is talking about. Are there a few Dems that fit his description, ye. But if he thinks that the majority of “moderate” Dems do, he full of it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Miss Bianca

      I may agree with some or most of his conclusions, but I resent the way he gets to them. Yo, dude – SOME of us Democrats are actually aware that the GOP has gone full fash, thank you very much.

      Plus, I admit, my knee-jerk reaction to anyone who starts criticizing the Democrats with “you know what YOUR problem is – !” is to say –  as I’ve had occasion to say to emotionally abusive people in the past – “Yeah, I do, actually – it’s *you*.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JPL

      Although I posted a link to this article down below, it belongs here,

      There’s No Such Thank As a Smart Fascist

      It is truly astounding how quickly, holistically, and voluntarily Ronald DeSantis transformer-ed himself from the seemingly-inevitable President Damien (what up, Omen III fans) of democratic nightmares to Principal Puddingfingers, smearing his shitty evil custard all over the educational system and uncontrollably red-faced screaming at random kids for wearing outfits he doesn’t like and holding hands in the hallways while waging a war against fun, love, and happiness.

      Link

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Shane in SLC

      Everyone seems to be ignoring Atkins’s qualifier: “what MODERATE Democrats are getting wrong”…

      Reply
    7. 7.

      oldgold

      Here we go again. Severely critiquing the fire department, while giving the arsonists a pass, for the town being on fire.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Edmund dantes

      As long as the public thinks it’s just politics as usual, they tend to behave thermostatically. Most won’t understand the consequences of Republicans taking power unless institutional Democrats and trusted public figures make it explicit. And note that it’s not just Trump.

      ^^^ this is the main point. Dems aren’t doing this enough. Many old guard Dems still hold up bipartisanship as an inherently good thing. Dems politicians that came of political age of the 70’s to early 90’s.

      There is movement in the right direction but some are still just starting to put their shoes on when the marathon is almost over.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Who are these moderate Dems?  Also, one can work to preserve institutions while preparing with grim fortitude, etc.   Even during the Civil War and WWII, we had people planning for afterward.  We can just win; we have to have something other than wreckage at the end.  I think a government with functioning institutions is a good alternative to wreckage.  I am sure the usual suspects will explain how wrong I am and that we need to destroy everything in order to save it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      [Jen-Psaki] Who are these “moderate Democrats” you’re talking about?   Give me some names. [/Jen-Psaki]

      Too much Twitter-hot-takes and Democrats-are-doing-it-rong for my taste.

      It’s kinda hard to go all in on Big Structural Change when one doesn’t have the power to make it happen.  Politics is slow.  Hoping for some One Weird Trick to fix everything and bring on some lefty political paradise is magical thinking and doesn’t work.

      “You ran on Big Structural Change, but all you did was help create the best economy for the working and middle classes in the last 60 years, pass a few giant infrastructure bills, prevent a national abortion ban, and help appoint a bunch of judges.  Why shouldn’t liberal voters call you Loooser McLoooserman and stay home??”

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      you pretty much lost me at David Atkins, and trying to break down the issues he flings at the wall here in that thread is like trying to eat an elephant with a knife and fork, but…

      Is it a risk? Of course. But it’s NOT AS BIG AS RISK AS THINKING YOU CAN WIN ENOUGH ELECTIONS UNTIL THE FEVER PASSES. That sounds nice, but it is stupid.

      I guess this bit of gibberish sums up the problem with Atkins and other Do Somethingists and Green Lanternists: they have somehow convinced themselves that things like winning elections and majorities is, at best, secondary to politics.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      lowtechcyclist

      @japa21: ​

      Are there a few Dems that fit his description, ye. But if he thinks that the majority of “moderate” Dems do, he full of it.

      The thing is, it doesn’t take that many moderate Dems to protect the filibuster and blue slips, to keep D.C. statehood off the table, etc. [ETA: NAMES!] A Mark Warner here, a Joe Manchin there, an Angus King (independent, but caucuses w/Dems) too – we’re not even close even after Gallego replaces Sinema, assuming he’s successful.
      So I think he’s got a real point.​

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jeffro

      • expand the House
      • expand the Court
      • expand the number of states
      • and start pushing for needed constitutional amendments, even if they won’t go anywhere right away  (a good one would be much higher requirements for federal office; another would be reproductive rights)
      Reply
    14. 14.

      Hob

      It’s just bizarre to me that someone would make a list of things we should consider pushing for like expanding the Supreme Court, and then throw “adding states” in there as if they think that is a remotely feasible thing to pursue. How the hell does Atkins think that’s supposed to happen and does he honestly believe the main obstacle is “moderate Democrats”?? I mean, I don’t disagree with everything in this piece, but that kind of thing being just casually tossed off strongly suggests that he gives no thought to what he writes, and makes me not really care to read any further because honestly the stuff I do agree with is not rocket science and can be found from lots of other opinionators.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Constance Reader

      He’s not wrong, and anyone who says he is wrong is delusional or too weak to face the reality.  How many people thought Leninism/Stalinism would quickly burn out and we’d get back to normal?  Or the Nazis?  Just let the Chinese communists get it out of their system, they won’t last long.  There are still fanatics who truly believe that the Bourbons will return to power in France and the Holzhollerns in Germany.  The rapture lunatics are not going to just get over it.  This is the reality we live in, it’s not just “a phase”.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      different-church-lady

      The biggest mistake Atkins is making is conflating governing with campaigning. Of course Democrats are governing that way — it’s the only responsible way to govern. How they go about campaigning or politicing is a completely different matter.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Josie

      So much of this is fantasy until we have the votes in congress to do what we need. The most important thing at this point is getting people registered to vote and educating them on the stakes. We must fight against voter suppression and push for fair elections. Other good things will follow. If people don’t vote, nothing else will work. Look for people and organizations that are doing this work and support them in any way we can.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      different-church-lady

      @Hob: ​
       

      that kind of thing being just casually tossed off strongly suggests that he gives no thought to what he writes

      What? And ruin his business model?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Constance Reader

      @Miss Bianca: yes, but those of us who realize this about the GOP are not in any position to do anything about it, that’s the point.  The ones in power to do something won’t do anything.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Constance Reader

      @Omnes Omnibus: Even after the Civil War…

      Yeah, how’d that whole Reconstruction thing work out?

      Even after WWII…

      You mean when FDR upended the entire socioeconomic order with the New Deal, that “after WWII”?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Constance Reader: Again, who are these people who believe that this is a phase on the right?  The Manchin/Sinema axis and a few hangers on?  They aren’t going to change.  What we need is to overwhelm them with numbers.  How?  By winning elections.  If we do that, all the other things become possible.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Gvg

      We don’t have enough votes to do those things legally so we law abiding party people do what we can. There are a few elected democrats who don’t see enough danger and you could call them moderates i guess but there aren’t that many. We don’t even have a majority in the house, so how are we going to do any of those major actions?

      Screaming louder might help in some cases but could hurt in others. We have to keep winning more and more elections while exposing Republicans to more voters and protect all we can. Protecting more makes it harder for people to see how dangerous the Republicans have become.

      So pundit is just indulging in frustration venting because his nerves are stretched. Mine too. He is still wrong though, and undercutting support for only possible choice we have for success.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      VOR

      I agree with the approach of Trump as symptom rather than cause. The GOP base was ripe for an authoritarian and TFG was happy to oblige. TFG didn’t create the racism, sexism, or xenophobia. In my view, he unleashed the pent-up desire by showing the base it was possible to stop using dog whistles and still enjoy electoral success.

      The danger would not end if lightning struck TFG tomorrow. DeSantis or someone else would simply step into the role. The base wants an authoritarian to encourage their worst selves. The GOP moderates would fall in line, as they always do.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Hob: yeah, that was an instant eye-roll, conflating “adding states” with “ditching blue slips” is just the most blatant instance of Atkins not being serious people

      Reply
    28. 28.

      JPL

      @Josie: Until that day comes, it’s important to define them and their goals.   DeSantis is a homophobic fascist, and if power were handed to him at the Federal level, we’d look like FL.   Many adults who are trans are no longer receive proper medical care.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Another Scott

      @different-church-lady: + Eleventy Billion.

      They’re different things.

      “Something something campaign in poetry, govern in prose.”

      Presumably Manchin is one of his “moderate Democrats”. Being a Democrat in a R+30 state means that he isn’t going to be for Big Structural Change. He just isn’t.

      The way to get Big Structural Change, and defeat the fascists, is to elect more Democrats and keep them in office for many cycles and let incremental change happen.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      piratedan

      as for the observations from Captain Obvious (Adams) how does he propose to alert the nation at large when:

      1. the mainstream media should be making the same observations as he has, please give us a game plan on how to get them to have and raise the same concerns and be taken seriously (I take them seriously but by and large most efforts to have the MSM do the same evolve into the frustrating “both sides” dance)
      2. There is one political party that is still in process of enacting “soft coup, electric boogaloo part II” and said MSM treats them as a legitimate political voice
      3. why is it that only One party has any agency here?
      Reply
    33. 33.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Constance Reader: I said “during” not “after.”  During the Civil War, we were planning land grant universities and transcontinental railroads.  During WWII, we were working in the idea of the UN and the GI Bill.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Redshift

      @oldgold:

      Here we go again. Severely critiquing the fire department, while giving the arsonists a pass, for the town being on fire.

      He’s saying they’re pursuing a literal fascist coup, so the one problem I don’t see with his screed is giving the arsonists a pass.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ksmiami

      @Constance Reader: Democrats in power need to be explicit of the dangers the GOP represents. Everyday, repeatedly, loudly. And never let up. MAGA is unAmerican and it’s infected the Republican Party at all levels.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      brantl

      He’s right in that democrats aren’t speaking as though this is the problem. We all need to start talking as though these sons-of-bitches are trying to subvert democracy,  because THEY FUCKING ARE. we need to point out all the individual instances of fascism, AS THEY OCCUR. We’re going to have to harp on this, and PROVE IT, over and over and over again, and beat them like a rented mule

      We need to bang on this in the state houses too. We need to put Democrats speaking out on this onto Tik Tok and Twitter and every other kind of soial media there is.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      smith

      It is true that moderate Dems are protecting maddening Senate rules like the blue slips and filibuster, but they aren’t being preserved so we’ll have them to use on the glorious day arrives when American fascism is defeated once and for all. They are kept in place so that our side will have them available to gum up the works if the Rs retake the Senate. Of course, this is a gamble, because the Rs in that case would have the power to just abolish them. The assumption is they won’t do that entirely (though the filibuster may continue to be chipped away) because they will be applying the same calculus, anticipating the day when they themselves lose the Senate again.

      All bets are off, of course, if Senate Rs try to pull a Trump and refuse to recognize their defeat in a future election. I guess the writer thinks that is likely to happen (?)

      Reply
    42. 42.

      PaulB

      I don’t think we need to go as far as he does with his rhetoric, and I’m not sure that his rhetoric is all that helpful. I don’t need the excuse of impending fascism to want to see the following changes:

      1. Expansion of the Supreme Court: the number of districts has expanded, let’s expand the court accordingly.

      2. Expansion of the House of Representatives: As matters stand now, an individual in Wyoming has a much greater say than does an individual from California. For basic fairness, for “one person, one vote,” let’s expand the House.

      3. Expansion of the Senate: Again, basic fairness says that Puerto Rico and D.C. deserve representation.

      4. Senate rules: The rules of the Senate are anti-democratic and it’s ridiculous that it takes 60 votes to accomplish anything, that one individual can gum up the works for day or even weeks. Get rid of the filibuster, get rid of blue slips, get rid of the ability of a single Senator to throw a wrench into the works.

      5. Voting rights: For consistency, fairness, and equal opportunity for the fundamental right to vote, pass all of the various voting reforms that have been discussed here and elsewhere.

      All of these changes can be justified in the name of basic fairness. That they would also help ward off fascism is an added perk.

      [Edited to add that all of this is a pipe dream, of course. Even if you could convince people like Sinema and Manchin, you still need to operate under the rules as they currently are, which means we’d need super-majorities in the House and the Senate, as well as retaining the Presidency.]

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Frankensteinbeck

      The elected Democrats who Atkins describes are a small fringe of our hardest right, people like Manchin.  Using the phrase ‘moderate Democrats’ and then launching into a rant makes it sound like he means the mainstream party, which does not fit his description.  He is either being deceptive or delusional, and I am very, very sick of Leftists who think that Manchin and Sinema are the definition of a standard elected Democrat.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I see a lot of people on the internet say things like “We’re two votes away from eliminating the filibuster!” King and Coons, as I recall, were on board for a limited carve-out for voting rights, and I’m guessing there were a few others in that boat. I know others supported a carve out for abortion rights, I don’t know about those two, would Bob Casey vote for that? Feinstein (all other issues aside) has a bad case of Senate-brain.

      Claire McCaskill, who actually knows most of these people, said there weren’t 40 D votes for full elimination, much less 50

      Reply
    45. 45.

      different-church-lady

      @PaulB: ​
      Yes, I’m sure we can accomplish all of that in the next 18 months.*

      (*Posted before you added your postscript)

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Miss Bianca

      @brantl: I seem to recall that Sleepy Ol’ Joe Biden campaigned using exactly the rhetoric you’re calling for. Can’t recall whether or not he actually won the election.//

      Well, doesn’t matter anyway, as I’m informed he’s Old and therefore can’t possibly be the leader ‘droid we’re looking for.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      RandomMonster

      Atkins makes categorical mistakes by suggesting that Democrats either don’t recognize the danger of fascism or don’t have the courage to confront it out of some misbegotten allegiance to normalcy. It’s telling that he doesn’t offer a practical roadmap for even one of the BIG STRUCTURAL CHANGES he scolds us for not achieving.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      E.

      @Hob: Maybe he means Dems should campaign harder on these issues. I would love to hear them explaining how statehood is an issue of simple justice for millions of Americans.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      different-church-lady

      “Do all these magical things or you’re just idiots whistling past the graveyard /1”
      There, cut that down to size for you.​

      Reply
    54. 54.

      kindness

      What is this ‘Democrats are terrified’ bullshit?  That might make a compelling meme or headline but what reality is it based on?  None other than the MSM’s & Elite Village Elders conventional beliefs.  Neither of which are what Democrats are thinking.

      Our own people shoot us in the feet far too often just so they can be clickbait for a few moments.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      How? By winning elections.

      Indeed. I wrote here once before, the Republicans are serious about taking power any way they can. The coup attempt in 2020 had its comical aspects, but the people surrounding Trump were dead serious. John Eastman is still at it, and he is not alone.

      I attended a fund raiser for Adam Schiff. It is such a pleasure to listen to a sane person who responds intelligently and thoughtfully to questions. It is obvious he has thought deeply about specific issues as well as the precarious political situation we now occupy. He brought up ending the Senate filibuster and the idea of expanding the the Supreme Court.

      He touched on the death threats he and his family have received. I am in awe of his willingness to face this. Thinking about it afterward, it occurs to me that the tactics the Republicans have pursued for more than 30 years, stoking hatred, deeming liberals “the enemy,” and now casting doubt on the validity of elections, have harmed our national security. It makes us vulnerable. It has given the Russians the opening to damage us. They are diligently pursuing it. We are under constant attack.

      I’m no political consultant. I don’t know whether it’s feasible to highlight this as a political issue. To me personally, it’s clear.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      different-church-lady

      The only thing that can stop a bad party with a reactionary goals is a good party with reactionary goals.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      brantl

      @smith: The bullshit Senate rules were written just pre-Civil War, and were meant to protect slavery, and they’ve worked very well at protecting antiquated behavior and laws. It’s time for majority rule, no gerrymandering, and the person who wins the popular vote wins the presidency.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      eversor

      Our system of government has failed and we are in a cold religious civil war that is slowy turning hot.  Voting won’t fix this.  In the end we are getting an authoritarian government and someones religion, culture, and ideology is getting banned by the force of law.   The question is who’s.

      Anyone who does not admit and realize this is effectively out of the fight.  And since more of the right than the left realizes this not only will they win, effectively they deserve to win because we are too chicken shit to face up to reality.

      @Constance Reader:

      That New Deal lasted as long as we were a White Christian mono culture.  The shattering of whiteness fractured it, the shattering of Christian demanded patriarchy/heirarchy/gender/sex rules effective kicked off the second civil war.   So there is no way out of this other than one side of our religious war winning and effectively culturally removing the other side by law.

      This is a fight the right is eager to have, and is going to win.  And it’s going to win because our side is full of people who are not willing to realize the cross and the bible in the room and pretends that a totally fake hippy version of Christianity exists without all the nasty shit even from Christ himself and that it can be kept without dooming us all.

      We are getting no Christianity by law or a theocracy.  Choose!

      Reply
    62. 62.

      different-church-lady

      What happens when we make Puerto Rico a state and they vote for Donald Trump, Jr.?

      Reply
    64. 64.

      artem1s

      that they are governing to preserve institutional credibility

      uh, duh, this is exactly why Biden was nominated and is so successful at his job. Actual little d Dems are determined to demonstrate that governing is not only their job, but their duty and it’s possible even when the opposition is batshit crazy.

      That means BIG STRUCTURAL CHANGE, …..But it’s NOT AS BIG AS RISK AS THINKING YOU CAN WIN ENOUGH ELECTIONS UNTIL THE FEVER PASSES. That sounds nice, but it is stupid. The fever isn’t going to “pass” with these people, and you’ll eventually lose an election.

      sounds a lot like Bern it all down to me (IOW, bullshit). I’m surprise he restrained himself and didn’t demand Biden dump Harris or step down altogether.

      As long as the public thinks it’s just politics as usual, they tend to behave thermostatically. Most won’t understand the consequences of Republicans taking power unless institutional Democrats and trusted public figures make it explicit. And note that it’s not just Trump.

      I.E. Only Dems have agency and they need to bow to the demands of the ‘DO SOMETHING” Twits and bend the knee and use that “one weird trick” to magically eradicate the fascist for all time. Not going to happen. WWII, the Civil War, and the whole breakup of Jim Crow south – remember those BIG STRUCTURAL CHANGES? Also, exactly how are all these BIG CHANGES supposed to happen without doing the ‘stupid’ thing and win elections? All this sounds like an awful lot like those who think bypassing norms and using the authoritarian means to win justifies their actions – because we’ll totally go back to being the good guys once we win!

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @eversor:  In the end we are getting an authoritarian government and someones religion, culture, and ideology is getting banned by the force of law.

      I categorically reject this.  That’s like saying our choices in the 1930s were Stalin or Hitler. Manifestly not true then.  Not true now.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Another Scott

      @Omnes Omnibus: The latest referendum passed pretty handily.  Some commission was then setup to look at the details, is my recollection.

      Of course, DC Statehood has been an issue with bills introduced for the last few decades.  There was a brief time when it seemed like there was progress in it (by simultaneously giving Utah an extra “at large” seat until the next census (which sounded unconstitutional to me (one person one vote – why should a person in Utah have 2 representatives representing them??)), but of course it didn’t happen.

      The reason, as always, why something didn’t happen was because there weren’t enough votes to make it happen.  As we know.  Well, maybe except for maybe DOA…  :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      JaneE

      I suspect he is more right than not.  Democrats do not think like Republicans.  We do not subscribe to “kill them all and let God sort them out”.  We do not want to go bloodthirsty maniacs to fight bloodthirsty maniacs, but that may be what this takes to survive before it is over.  If we do get to that point the country is already lost.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      brantl

      He’s right in that the Senate needs to be majority rule, period.  All of the bullshit rules of Senate holds needs to be removed, greater than 51% to pass something is bullshit and greater than 51% is bullshit to call for an end to debate.

      He’s right, they’re going by streetfighting rules, and we’re doing the Marquee de Queensbury.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      japa21

      @Miss Bianca: The irony is that when he isn’t on his wacko anti-Christianity rants, he (assuming he) has some very interesting things to say.  That is the only reason I haven’t pied him.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Brachiator

      The Supreme Court. Much of the center-left is terrified of expanding the court, worrying about future GOP expansions & the legitimacy of the institution, rather than understanding that the current balance, with Senate apportionment, is their siege engine against democracy.

      I get so fucking tired of some supposedly enlightened leftist cadre continually blaming the center -left, whoever this might be, for failing hard enough to bring about progressive Utopia.

      I agree that Trump and DeSantis and the GOP pose danger to democracy. But I don’t know that the solution is as simple as some want to believe. Nor do I think that the majority of Democrats are blind to the problems and challenges.

      Reply

