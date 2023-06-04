Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Iris, Flowers of the Rainbow Goddess

Iris are among my favorites — the (almost) perfect ‘set ’em and forget ’em’ flower, in every color except true red. Thank you, ace photographer & estimable gardener Ozark Hillbilly!

It was a good year for my Irises. Thought I’d share a few pics with the Jackaltariat.

The Dime Store Irises are so called because one can get them damned near anywhere.

I like the Yellow one but the other 2 [including top photo] are a little too gaudy for my tastes.

I got the Double Date and Brief Beauty Irises at the MO Botanical Garden Iris show.

The Salmon Pink Iris, I am unsure of where I got it from. I’ve had it for a couple years and this is the first time it bloomed. I think I’m in love.

My white iris was a no show this year, made me sad. This last pic is just Percy photo bombing my pics as he always does…

***********

The unseasonably mild winter actually played hell with our irises. A bunch of the Spousal Unit’s favorite dwarf varieties disappeared entirely (I suspect varmints), and the others — including the indestructible generic ‘van Gogh’ irises — just aren’t blooming with their usual vigor. But there’s always *next* spring…

So far (largely by accident), I’ve kept my resolve; only ten mail-order tomato plants in the rootpouches this year. Most of them are starting to set blossoms, and I need to install the tomato ladder supports later today.

What’s going on in your gardens, this week?

  • Baud
  • Jeffg166
  • NotMax
  • raven

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      raven

      Great pix! We’re dead in the water with garden girl’s back problems. We’ve tried to hire someone to help her with mixed success and I’m useless.

    5. 5.

      Jeffg166

      Iris are so pretty and fleeting.

      I pulled some radishes and ate them yesterday. They are not something I would actually buy or eat usually. They grow fast. That’s why I planted them.

