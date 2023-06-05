Daily Beast editor Katie Baker wrote a snarky take-down of Ron DeSantis’s so-called “secret weapon,” his wife Casey, whom Baker calls “Walmart Melania.” That’s not really fair to Walmart. Casey DeSantis is a grubby flea market trinket angling for a Dollar General distribution deal at best.

The First Lady of Florida showed up on the campaign trail in Iowa this weekend wearing a ghastly black leather jacket—American flag on front, an alligator and the silhouette of her state on the back, with the sneering words, “Where Woke Goes to Die”—that brought to mind nothing so much as the racks of a Red State big-bin store where it would be retailing for $24.99.

Okay, that sounds about right. This part rings true too:

Jackie and JFK symbolized the opposite of vulgar pettiness—they embodied youth, energy, a commitment to moral progress in the struggle for Civil Rights, a country fresh with idealism. Not an America that was obsessed with banning books about male seahorses and rainbows, or nuking the latest Disney movie.

The smug sanctimony of Ron and Casey DeSantis reminds me of a semi-famous evangelical street preacher husband-and-wife team from back in the day: Brother Jed and Sister Cindy.

They practiced “confrontational evangelism,” haranguing university students on campuses nationwide, including at the University of Florida, where back in the late 1980s, Sister Cindy directed a jeering crowd’s attention to me as I innocently strolled past with a cigarette dangling from my lips. “I wonder what else she puts in her mouth,” she said. So rude! ;-)

Students would stop and listen to the pair because they said offensive things at high volume, really leaning into slut shaming and gay bashing. I doubt they had many converts to show for it. Basically, they were performative assholes for their knock-off Westboro Baptist deity and merch stream. Ron and Casey are performative assholes for political power and money.

While Mrs. DeSantis is failing at humanizing her grumpy lump of a husband on the campaign trail, so far, she lets her tacky outerwear and Twitter intern do the shit-talking part of the job. In that sense, she does seem Melania-like.

The third Mrs. Trump is undoubtedly a terrible person, but the few times she endorsed her horrid husband’s specific policies or hideous remarks publicly, the performances contained an element of duress, as if they were compelled via a contractual obligation to fulfill the terms of the latest pre-nup iteration.

So far, Mrs. DeSantis sticks to cloying descriptions of life with three small children in spoken remarks. She seems to lack Sister Cindy’s true-believer moxie, so I’m not sure what she’ll have left to peddle after Pudd’n Boots flames out (please FSM). Maybe she can take a turn as the designated wingnut on “The View.”

