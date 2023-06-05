Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cheap Knock-Offs (Open Thread)

by | 37 Comments

Daily Beast editor Katie Baker wrote a snarky take-down of Ron DeSantis’s so-called “secret weapon,” his wife Casey, whom Baker calls “Walmart Melania.” That’s not really fair to Walmart. Casey DeSantis is a grubby flea market trinket angling for a Dollar General distribution deal at best.

The First Lady of Florida showed up on the campaign trail in Iowa this weekend wearing a ghastly black leather jacket—American flag on front, an alligator and the silhouette of her state on the back, with the sneering words, “Where Woke Goes to Die”—that brought to mind nothing so much as the racks of a Red State big-bin store where it would be retailing for $24.99.

Okay, that sounds about right. This part rings true too:

Jackie and JFK symbolized the opposite of vulgar pettiness—they embodied youth, energy, a commitment to moral progress in the struggle for Civil Rights, a country fresh with idealism. Not an America that was obsessed with banning books about male seahorses and rainbows, or nuking the latest Disney movie.

The smug sanctimony of Ron and Casey DeSantis reminds me of a semi-famous evangelical street preacher husband-and-wife team from back in the day: Brother Jed and Sister Cindy.

They practiced “confrontational evangelism,” haranguing university students on campuses nationwide, including at the University of Florida, where back in the late 1980s, Sister Cindy directed a jeering crowd’s attention to me as I innocently strolled past with a cigarette dangling from my lips. “I wonder what else she puts in her mouth,” she said. So rude! ;-)

Students would stop and listen to the pair because they said offensive things at high volume, really leaning into slut shaming and gay bashing. I doubt they had many converts to show for it. Basically, they were performative assholes for their knock-off Westboro Baptist deity and merch stream. Ron and Casey are performative assholes for political power and money.

While Mrs. DeSantis is failing at humanizing her grumpy lump of a husband on the campaign trail, so far, she lets her tacky outerwear and Twitter intern do the shit-talking part of the job. In that sense, she does seem Melania-like.

The third Mrs. Trump is undoubtedly a terrible person, but the few times she endorsed her horrid husband’s specific policies or hideous remarks publicly, the performances contained an element of duress, as if they were compelled via a contractual obligation to fulfill the terms of the latest pre-nup iteration.

So far, Mrs. DeSantis sticks to cloying descriptions of life with three small children in spoken remarks. She seems to lack Sister Cindy’s true-believer moxie, so I’m not sure what she’ll have left to peddle after Pudd’n Boots flames out (please FSM). Maybe she can take a turn as the designated wingnut on “The View.”

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      JPL

      OT

      BREAKING: Trump’s lawyers just spotted by @CBSNews entering the Justice Department, per @RobLegare who is on site… comes as sources tell me the special counsel is moving toward a charging decision in the classified documents case

      this was posted by Robert Costa thirty minutes ago

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      BC, thanks for the news about the local woman doing cosplay on the campaign trail. It’s so jarring for her to wear the southern belle gowns in public appearances and then quickly switch to a biker-girl getup.

      None of her outfits seem authentic. It always looks like she’s playing a role in costumes designed for other people. Hmmm. This dressing up in over-the-top costumes designed for other people . . . sounds vaguely familiar.  Isn’t that against the law in Florida?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JPL

      Robert Costa posted this

      Sources tell
      @CBSNews
      that Trump’s lawyers are expected to raise concerns about how prosecutors have handled atty-client questions during the grand jury but there is no sign the special counsel is going to waver from how he and his team have handled the crime-fraud exception…

       

      So how long will it take to indict trump after justice says thanks for coming in .. by

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I had the same reaction when I read that. Jesus Fucking Christ, dudes!

      @raven: LOL, good for you! He died last year, but Sister Cindy is carrying on the tradition on TikTok, apparently. What a world, huh?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tony Jay

      @raven:

      I read that as “offered to kick JEB’s ass” and frankly didn’t doubt the intention or the ability for one solitary second.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Alison Rose

      “I wonder what else she puts in her mouth,” she said.

      You should’ve responded, “Ask Brother Jed!”

      Also, Walmart Melania is good but nothing will top Tacky O for me, especially after seeing that hideous jacket.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Omnes Omnibus

      We had our version of those kooks. They used to pitch up in front of the main dining hall. They drew hecklers not converts.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Butch

      I think DeSantis and wife are going to join the ranks of “rising stars” such as Scott Walker, Tim Pawlenty, and Bobby Jindahl because those human costumes are going to become unbearably itchy.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      sdhays

      Not directed at you, BC, because I know you get it, but one of the annoying (but far from the worst) things about the Trump era was how desperate people were to humanize the piece of shit that married him.

      Yes, the former Third Lady doesn’t particularly like Donnie boy, but that’s because she’s as much of a narcissistic shitbird as he is, and he can contractually (or whatever) “make” her do things she doesn’t want to do like give speeches. It isn’t because she disagrees with anything he says or does. At best, she doesn’t care. She never wanted to be the wife of a President. She wanted to be rich, admired, and left alone.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jerzy Russian

      I saw Brother Jed sometime in the late 1980s while on grad school.  My initial thought was “Christ, what an asshole!”.  I had no idea he was something of a national “celebrity”.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Very sad story out of DC, which popped up in my YouTube feed.

      It starts with a plane flying through restricted airspace and not responding to air traffic control. So they scrambled the fighters, which caused a sonic boom over DC.

      It ended with the plane crashing in Staunton VA, which I believe is on the far side of the Shenandoah Forest. And they never did get a response from the pilot. There was an entire family aboard as passengers. Speculation is that the plane lost oxygen and pilot and passengers were all unconscious or already dead.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      sdhays

      @Butch:

      “Our human children write on the walls with crayons, haha.”

      “Our three-year old human child is really the boss of the house, haha.”

      “Especially when its eyes glow red and it speaks in a voice directly from the depths of hell, haha.”

      “This only happens when our totally normal human family messes up the weekly virgin blood sacrifice, haha.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Tenar Arha

      Maybe she can take a turn as the designated wingnut on “The View.”

      The funniest part of is if she did, she’d definitely have a better stylist, but they could maybe end up doing a Meghan McCain to her hair & it’d be just as ridiculous as the outfits.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      trollhattan

      @JPL: ​How did they know it was Trump’s lawyers? Huge shoes and noses that beep when squeezed? Or wifebeaters and camo cargo pants?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      TheOtherHank

      Brother Jed and Sister Cindy used to harangue people outside the UCSB library back in the 80s. They were an entertaining break from studying. I always got the impression that they really got off on public humiliation. I guess if you can get people to foot the bill so you can indulge your kink, you’ve found the perfect job.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      EthylEster

      Maybe I encountered this guy on the Plaza of the Americas decades ago at UF. There used to be a regular youngish haranguer there like this but I left in 1978 so maybe it was someone else.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Frankensteinbeck

      When you see Ron and Casey together, and especially when you hear her talk, it is abundantly clear that she is the completely dominant partner in their relationship, and she is running for president under his name.  That is neither a partnership, nor a happy marriage.  Conservatives are deeply repelled by women who make decisions for men.

      “I wonder what else she puts in her mouth,” she said. So rude! ;-)

      I suddenly remember some print comedian saying that he never understood why a certain slur was an insult, when he would never marry someone who wasn’t one.

      @sdhays:

      the former Third Lady doesn’t particularly like Donnie boy, but that’s because she’s as much of a narcissistic shitbird as he is

      Yeah, seriously.  I entirely support sex work.  There are many, many people who do jobs a Hell of a lot worse than sleeping with someone nightly for way less than one percent of what a trophy wife makes.  Good for anyone who can get that job.

      Melania is vile because she decided that once she had the job she was free to be as entitled an asshole as her husband and spit on everyone below her.  The woman is slime.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Omnes Omnibus: I remember once being at a downtown bus stop when some street corner preacher started haranguing the captive audience. His volume was deafening, no artificial amplification, causing me to murmur to the guy next to me, “I wonder how he can keep going so loudly?”

      At which point that guy said, “GAWD GRANTS HIM THE POWER!” and also started haranguing me.

      I decided I’d go to another bus stop that day.

      That was also the era when people were handing out Chick Tracts at bus stops. I’ll bet older jackals remember those.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Math Guy

      My gosh,you remember Brother Jed and Disco Cindy! I first encountered them as an undergraduate, then saw them again as a graduate student getting my M.Sc., and – after working for a few years – saw them again when I went back to school for my Ph.D.. I think Jed was getting ready to retire by then. After my initial outrage, I realized that creating outrage was their schtick; Jed was trolling in the 70’s before trolling was cool.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      NotMax

      @Omnes Omnibus

      Well, they’re no Tachmonites. (Extended blockquote but no link because the Westboro adherents vigorously scrub the web of past citations.)

      ”’WBC Epics”’ are a series of stories and poems written by members of Westboro Baptist Church as a loose “gospel” to document their activities and opinions. Their rationale is that they believe their leader, Fred Phelps, is the last Prophet, and that they, as members of the group and follows of Phelps, are the last group of “chosen people” to go to Heaven. The stories and poems (which portray the members of the cult as superheroes) are descriptions of members of Westboro stalking, harassing, assaulting, ridiculing, and mocking various public officials, celebrities, and above all, murder victims and funeral mourners (whom they describe themselves laughing at and condemning to Hell). ”

      ‘WBC Letters to Heretics”’ (meant to emulate Paul of Tarsus’ letters to the Corinthians), are “hate letters,” in which members of Westboro mock, insult, and declare their superiority to assorted anonymous individuals to whom the letters are addressed. There is no one author of these writings; they have been written by Phelps’ grandchildren, children, in-laws, and other members of the group; nor are the works of the various authors grouped in any kind of order. Rather, the poems and prose are arranged chronologically according to what the group refers to as “Epics.”

      The Epics consist of specific incidents of church members publicly picketing, harassing groups of people, etc. The Letters to Heretics are all written anonymously and also grouped according to date. Even though the church explicitly states that only members of Westboro “have any chance” of entering Heaven, and that everyone else is “irreversibly bound for Hell,” the gospel is still intended for “the entire world.” Members of Westboro claim two reasons for this: 1) They believe, “foolishly,” that they might “turn” someone to their cause 2) They want to cause the world to hate them, thereby “worsening” the world’s damnation.

      Though these are Westboro’s stated motives, it is widely held that their actual motives are: 1) To preserve their own history and bolster themselves as being on par with the Biblical prophets and original gospel scribes 2) Cause the reader to experience feelings of pain, suffering, anger, and hatred, thereby validating the Westboro crusade

      In the prose and poetry work, the members of Westboro portray themselves as superheroes called “The Tachmonites,” named after a servant of King David. (In her slang-filled “Epic” entry, Abigal Phelps referred to herself as a “Tishbite.” The Tachmonites “powers” are:
      * They are always right about matters or theology
      * They are incapable of committing sin
      * They possess superior intellect to everyone else in the world *
      They are directly supported in their adventures by God
      * No one can ever win an argument with them, make them look foolish, prove them wrong about anything, or defeat them in any way.
      .
      Most of the prose works begin as short stories. Invariably, the narrative is interrupted with non-sequitur insults to various groups or individuals, lists of Biblical quotes and recitations of scripture, and boasting about the greatness of the author and/or Westboro. An example of a typical paragraph from a prose epic: ”The Lutherans were the first to learn of their damnation. The quiet, tree-lined street came alive with the sounds of beautiful hymnal music … and preaching. Charles cried against the alter [sic] of Baal, reminding them that “Martin Luther had 95 theses … not a bucket of feces”… Abi, Luci, Kay, and Lizz turned from their singing and tattooed the Jezebellian bitches until they retreated to lick their wounds. Many of the whores, it turned out, were catholic rentals who came to stand in solidarity with the Lutherans. No surprise there – we told them – since the Lutherans are in second place (behind the Catholics) in the money being paid for molesting little boys.”

      When reporting incidents in which the Tachmonites are physically attacked, the tone abruptly shifts, depicting the powerful Tachmonites as having suddenly become weak and defenseless, incapable of protecting themselves against attackers who are invariably referred to as “faggots.” They must rely upon police officers or “Good Samaritans” to help protect them from their aggressors. The aggressors are summarily condemned to Hell, whilst any police officers or intervening civilians are automatically deemed to be “eligible” to receive a reward from God in the future (though this is in direct contradiction to their stance that only they are in God’s favor). Those who ignore the Tachmonites’ cries for help are irreversibly damned to Hell without hope of ever redeeming themselves. The Tachmonites frequently voice their negative views on a variety of social topics ranging from popular culture to current events (one author likens listening to Elton John music to literally having human feces rubbed in one’s ears, because John is a homosexual). These insights are presented as having greater intellectual validity than alternate opinions, as well as possessing superior wit. Each view stated inevitably paraphrases the exact same WBC principle: “God hates fags and fag enablers.”

      The authors portray themselves as in perpetually good spirits, especially when mocking funeral mourners, stalking their enemies around a city, ridiculing the dead, and condemning others to Hell. The Writings repeatedly state that WBC members are incapable of ever experiencing negative emotions. According to their Writings, the “leisure activities” of members include miming physical assaults, engaging in name-calling, and screaming obscenities.

      The Letters to Heretics are supposedly letters written in response to people who have written into the website [link redacted] The tone of the letters is decidedly passive aggressive; the original letter writer is always reduced to an anonymous, insulting pseudonym such as “Vulgar Suzy” or “Dumb Dick.” (The author of one letter maintains that Suzy is a “stupid name.” Whereas the author always begins by thanking the author of the original letter for taking the time to write and uses proper salutation, the letters quickly degenerate into extended insults, condemning the original author, pronouncing the infallibility of members of Westboro, and further solidifying the group’s positions. Several letters end with the admonition, “You’re going to Hell. Have a nice day.”

      The letters are all written anonymously, save for a handful signed “Magormisabib.” While in the Old Testament this is what God renames a king as a symbol of his damnation, the authors of the letters use it as a Curse. Some are letters under the heading “Dear Margie” (Margie Phelps, Fred’s daughter) and others under the title “Dear Shirley” (Shirley Phelps-Roper).

      Reply
    36. 36.

      scav

      Poorly animated, cheap knock-off script and cut-rate costuming & design. Direct to video campaigning.  Presumably it brings in enough to pay the bills for the on-screen “talent” but it’s depressing to observe how little the big money backers think will capture the American voting public’s attention and how right they seem to be, certainly from the closely allied media’s curated perspective.  Proofs in the voting booth.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride

      @Jerzy Russian: We have some local versions of those creeps.  One used to march around downtown blaring his hate through a bullhorn.  (I never understood how he wasn’t in violation of the noise ordinance.). Another liked to post himself alongside the course of the local marathon, because what could make struggling runners 15 miles along happier than to have somebody bellowing in their ears about how they’re all going to hell?  But I never knew this was called “confrontational evangelism.”

      Reply

