Come on, man!

What in the wide world of fuck?!? This is too dumb to be real, yet here we are:

CNN — An employee at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence drained the resort’s swimming pool last October and ended up flooding a room where computer servers containing surveillance video logs were kept, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

While it’s unclear if the room was intentionally flooded or if it happened by mistake, the incident occurred amid a series of events that federal prosecutors found suspicious.

At least one witness has been asked by prosecutors about the flooded server room as part of the federal investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents, according to one of the sources.

The flood allegedly happened a couple of months after the feds retrieved a cache of classified documents when they executed a warrant at Trump’s Florida dump. It sounds like maybe some people cited damaged servers as a reason they couldn’t comply with DOJ requests to view video surveillance footage showing how the purloined papers were moved around the property, whereas other employees testified that no IT assets were compromised in the pool mishap.

I don’t know what’s going to happen with this investigation, but I’m beginning to think Trump’s gargantuan stupidity will make it impossible for the DOJ not to indict him. What would he have done differently if his goal was to overcome any vestigial institutional resistance to the idea that a former POTUS should be charged with a crime? The mind reels.

Open thread.

 

 

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      I was listening to Lawfare LIVE event about the special counsel investigations on YouTube when  this news broke. One of the presenters read parts of the story LIVE, and she couldn’t stop laughing at the absurdity – someone actually thought “hey if we flood this room, they won’t find the videos of our crimes, and they will think it was an accident”.

      Narrator: There’s no way this was “an accident”.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      If Ivana’s grave ends up flooded, it could give people the impression that Trump is not being forthright.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: That turned out to be really lucky for you, because you couldn’t have known the feds were at the door, about to serve you with a warrant to search your place.

      Luckiest guy alive, I tell you!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MisterDancer

      I’ve worked in server rooms, both in high-rises and below street level.

      My mind cannot wrap itself around how you accidentally drain a pool and have it flood a server room. Maybe — MAYBE — if other rooms were flooded along the way? The article does not seem to say. Otherwise, for water to go from pool right into a server room — a room usually designed to be more secure than the average room in your facility — just…whew, childe.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      Most buildings in Florida do not have basements because if you dig a hole, it immediately fills with water. So was it an above ground pool?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Steeplejack

      Nicholle Wallace just announced that Jack Smith was in the meeting with Trump’s lawyers at DOJ today.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Isn’t there a decent chance the surveillance was on cloud anyway?  And while it appears that some of the secret service was corrupted by TFG, wouldn’t the secret service have some involvement in surveillance of TFG’s papers? TFG really comes across like a 6-7 year old boy who thinks he can get away by stating some easily proveable lie.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      While it’s unclear if the room was intentionally flooded or if it happened by mistake, the incident occurred amid a series of events that federal prosecutors found suspicious.

      You mean you’re not supposed to drain your pool into your IT rooms?!

      Don’t I feel stupid!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @MisterDancer: We actually did have our server room flood.  The entire department was located in the basement.  Some huge pipe broke on a Saturday morning and the entire hallway was flooded, with water rushing down the hallway.

      Water was coming into our office and the adjoining server room – luckily one of us was working on a Saturday and called in the cavalry.  So all of us were there, shoving towels under all the doors and taping this off.  When it go really bad, one of the guys had to climb out the window and go home for his wet vac.  We saved everything, but it was quite an adventure.

      But I digress.  Back to this bullshit story – who the fuck locates a server room next to a fucking pool.  And there’s no way that draining the pool could flood a server room – not unless they installed a pipe to drain the pool directly into the server.

      These guys are like the keystone cops.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      smith

      Well, it sort of worked for Nixon and the 18 minute gap in what was undoubtedly a smoking gun that could have promoted him from unindicted co-conspirator to indicted co-conspirator.

      On the other hand, the increasing absurdity of Trump & Co’s attempts at obstruction suggest that his bombshells are even worse than whatever it was that Rosemary Wood erased.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Chetan Murthy

      I gotta wonder: disk drives have decent seals, right?  They’re not air-tight, but still, I wonder if the drives were actually damaged.  And even if they were, gotta believe that you can recover data a lot of the time.  And SSDs?  Those ought to be even more durable.

      But haha, I’m sure the fucking traitors immediately took all that equipment and had it crushed.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @WaterGirl:  I believe the Javits Center (in NYC, by the Hudson River) once had a server room flood. It was in the basement.  After the disaster they moved it upstairs.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      karen marie

      I went to google maps to look at the location of the pool in relation to buildings.  Meh.

      Then, for shits and giggles, I followed the street-view around the property.  A whole bunch of large-ish trees have been cut down alongside the surrounding walls.  The wall itself is in pretty shitty condition.  What caught my attention though is the multiple identical signs warning that no firearms or weapons of any kind are allowed on the property.

      Huh.  And here I thought Trump was a gun rights guy.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      They looked at the siting of those Fukushima backup generators and decided “That’s for us, that’s how to do it!”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Dangerman

      Pool Cleaner wasn’t named Rosemary Woods was it?

      This ties into a deep philosophical question i’m pondering. I’m doing a 5k Mud Run on Saturday. My mudders got tossed in a Spring Cleaning. But I have the opportunity to buy a pair from Goodwill that will be worn once because they will be trashed. Orange is the principal color.

      Now, ordinarily, I’d lop of a finger before wearing orange but this somehow is appealling. Is it too juvenile or infantile to trash something just because it’s orange. I kinda feel ashamed.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      bbleh

      Now look, what lavishly faux-gilt, ludicrously overpriced Florida mansion-turned-club doesn’t make the occasional mistake of connecting pool drains to an IT server room?  It’s entirely understandable! Be reasonable, people!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ruckus

      I always thought he is one dumb MF but him trying to say that everyone he hires is dumber than he is?

      How does this dipshit remember to unzip/zip his pants, or does he just piss on himself?

      Is it possible that a human can actually breathe if their IQ is in the low 2 digit range, like under 50?

      I mean how could it be measured if the person is too dumb to take the test?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ryan

      Of course the pool drains into the server room!  What is the matter with you conspiracy theorists?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      citizen dave

      I saw Foghorn Leghorn on a YouTube one night and ever since there has been a growing thing in me to (re) watch a bunch of them.  I hope somehow that Foghorn Leghorn will be included on trump’s legal team.  Here’s a quote from him, and a link (though I notice address says “not secure”) to many quotes:

      “He’s so dumb he thinks a Mexican border pays rent”

      http://foghornleghornquotes.com/foghorn-leghorn-sayings/

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Tony Jay

      I’m going to spend my last years on Earth wandering the post-apocalyptic wilderness of Grey Bitten teaching little mutant kids the story of Felonious T Preznut, the marmalade coloured troll who tried to steal the Merry Car keys from Smiling Bran-Bid-Den, only to get whacked upside, downside and roughly across the backside by the magical fold-up chair of Indicto Mento, the greatest Lucha Libre in the history of Mexi-wrestling.

      Obviously I’ll edit out the sex stuff. Those kids will have enough to worry about without bad dreams of angry little toads getting washed away by the storm.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      gene108

      I thought the Feds already had video of Trump’s valet moving boxes around?

      Whatever Trump & Co. tried to do last fall clearly isn’t going entirely to plan, since videos clearly survived this Biblical flood.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      sdhays

      Just wait, they’ll later realize that all of the video was automatically uploaded to the cloud anyway and records to decision to destroy evidence drain the pool. Trump will be seen holding up a piece of paper to the camera with “Eduardo, go drain the pool into the server room to destroy the evidence of my major crimes” in sharpie.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      These guys are like the keystone cops.

      The keystone cops were smarter. Not by a lot mind you but then they didn’t have to be a lot smarter to not be considered fucking idiots.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      JML

      I’m trying to imagine what the reaction would be from right-wing media if Hillary had a similar incident related to her private server.

      As a general rule I think incompetence is more likely than intentional malfeasance. (This is what I usually tell my union brethren when talking about our HR department: it’s more likely they’re idiots than overtly evil.) But damn if I wouldn’t immediately do a deep dive on the pool boy’s finances…

      Reply
    45. 45.

      MisterDancer

      @WaterGirl: Yep, that flooding tale makes sense — there’s other rooms impacted, clear cause, etc.

      Again, additional info may make it make sense. But I ain’t holding my breath for that.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      sab

      @WaterGirl: Very old resort that drains its pools every autumn. Of course they hired a new inexperienced pool guy who didn’t know how to drain pools…

      ETA Or the usual pool guy they have had for years called in sick and they had someone else on staff do it because it was scheduled to be done…

      How often do Trump Resorts accidentally flood their security tape rooms…

      Every time the boss is facing indictments.

      Well then that’s okay. Usual procedures of the enterprise. Nothing to see here.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Ruckus

      @Ruckus:

      Also, the Keystone cops were acting that stupid.

      SFB is not acting in any way, shape or form. He really is exactly what you see.

      And he proves it every day.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Quinerly

      @Baud:

      Reminds of the story about Keith Richards flushing his stash when someone said the police were at the door.

      Sting, Stewart Copeland, and Andy Summers were dropping by for a visit.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: It was like that conference room Curt Jürgens has in The Spy Who Loved Me, where you can push the button and send your minions down to be eaten by sharks. (Parodied by Dr. Evil, I believe.)

      Reply
    60. 60.

      cain

      @Ruckus:

      How does this dipshit remember to unzip/zip his pants, or does he just piss on himself?

      Well, to frank he is a convicted sexual predator so he probably doesn’t zip his pants at all.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Who among us hasn’t drained a bath tub and flooded a wall mounted microwave

      Reply
    69. 69.

      sab

      @Baud: This blog has been very good for my Spanish. 58 years of rust being polished away. Don’t tell el perro that I cannot understand every word.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      prostratedragon

      @Chetan Murthy:  Somewhere down in the CNN story they note that no machinery actually was damaged — which makes the whole thing seem even lamer in my opinion.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Quinerly

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      It’s like something you can’t make up. If in a novel, you wouldn’t believe it.

      Don’t get me wrong…I want him tried, convicted, jailed…but of all of the criming he has done…it still amazes me if he goes down for the docs…how every bit is self inflicted.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      RandomMonster

      @sdhays: Just wait, they’ll later realize that all of the video was automatically uploaded to the cloud anyway

      Pretty sure I read last year that the FBI had already secured offsite footage from the company that manages security surveillance at Merde-a-Lardo.

      Reply

