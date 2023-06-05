What in the wide world of fuck?!? This is too dumb to be real, yet here we are:

CNN — An employee at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence drained the resort’s swimming pool last October and ended up flooding a room where computer servers containing surveillance video logs were kept, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. While it’s unclear if the room was intentionally flooded or if it happened by mistake, the incident occurred amid a series of events that federal prosecutors found suspicious. At least one witness has been asked by prosecutors about the flooded server room as part of the federal investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents, according to one of the sources.

The flood allegedly happened a couple of months after the feds retrieved a cache of classified documents when they executed a warrant at Trump’s Florida dump. It sounds like maybe some people cited damaged servers as a reason they couldn’t comply with DOJ requests to view video surveillance footage showing how the purloined papers were moved around the property, whereas other employees testified that no IT assets were compromised in the pool mishap.

I don’t know what’s going to happen with this investigation, but I’m beginning to think Trump’s gargantuan stupidity will make it impossible for the DOJ not to indict him. What would he have done differently if his goal was to overcome any vestigial institutional resistance to the idea that a former POTUS should be charged with a crime? The mind reels.

