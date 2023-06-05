Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: The GOP (Back End of the) Horse Race

by | 30 Comments

Some people are very hard to satisfy…

The criteria for the debate, scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, come as the Republican presidential primary field grows more crowded, with several contenders expected to join the race in the coming days and weeks. A second debate could be held on Aug. 24 if enough candidates qualify, the R.N.C. said in a statement.

To qualify for the stage, candidates must garner support of at least 1 percent in multiple national polls recognized by the committee, and some polling from the early-voting states will count as well. The candidates must also have a minimum of 40,000 unique donors to their campaign, with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory, in 20 states and territories, according to the committee.

The 40,000-donor debate threshold is likely to prove a consequential and costly barrier to some underfunded candidates. Republican campaigns had already been told informally about the criteria, and some were racing to ensure they had enough donors. Some super PACs are spending money for online ads to drive small donations to the campaigns…

This is not the first time there have been efforts to cull the Republican debate stage participants. In 2016, lower-polling candidates were relegated to undercard debates

Two Republicans familiar with the discussions said Gov. Ron DeSantis’s team had wanted a higher threshold than 1 percent, which would have been likely to thin out the stage, giving him a more direct interaction with former President Donald J. Trump, the current Republican front-runner.

Mr. Trump, for his part, has already suggested that he may skip primary debates, claiming that it was not worth his time to debate his rivals because of his polling advantage.

Candidates hoping to debate in the August matchup are also expected to promise not to participate in any debate not approved by the party committee for the rest of the election cycle, and to pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee…

    30Comments

    2. 2.

      Redshift

      The criteria are a little better than 2016. One of the underrated factors in TFG’s rise is the initial Fox News debate, where qualifying and stage position was (if I recall correctly) based entirely on polling. Several major pollsters warned them against it and asked that their polls not be used, because they reflected nothing but name recognition which TFG had bigly for reasons unrelated to politics.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JCJ

      Not looking forward to this debate.  Downtown Milwaukee is about 13 miles from my house.  I am concerned that a portal to the underworld will open with so much evil in one place.  I hope not to get sucked in.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      CavsKermit via Anne Laurie @ Top:

      The pledge only works towards Trump’s benefit and to the detriment of candidates like Christie whose sole purpose is to prevent Trump from winning.

      That’ll be easy enough for Christie (or anyone, really) to get around: “When we signed that pledge, none of us knew that Trump would be indicted even before the first primary was underway.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SpaceUnit

      So the debate will basically be twelve monkeys all screeching and flinging poo at the biggest monkey.

      I may have to watch.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      japa21

      @JCJ: Take a drive up to Holy Hill or Kettle Moraine, or if you don’t think that is far enough, meet up with Omnes in Madison.

      Holy Hill should be safe enough.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mousebumples

      @JCJ: I at least live further away (in Wisconsin) from that. Good luck to you! 😬

      Crazy (for me) to think of Wisconsin getting at least 1 debate. I was stoked to get tickets to an 08 Dem Primary debate since it was being held at my college in Iowa. Then-first in the nation status had perks.

      Lots has changed since then…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mousebumples

      @japa21: Holy Hill should be safe enough. be safe enough

      Do we have any odds on GOP candidates wanting to prove their religiously conservative bona fides and staging a photo op at the Cathedral?

      **Note – I’m less religious than I used to be, but in the interests of full disclosure, I have prayed and reflected at Holy Hill.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JPL

      People say Trump won’t sign the pledge, but he’ll 100% sign it and then just break it later under the theory that *what happened was very, very unfair.*

      unless they promice to pardon him if they win.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mrmoshpotato

      Not to be too churlish, but Tom Nichols is an idiot who didn’t notice that his party was full of bigots and imbeciles (h/t driftglass) for decades!

      Oh wait!  They did notice!  And they used that to their advantage!

      They’re just pissed they got outconned by a better conman!

      Fuck ’em! as efgoldman would say.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      sab

      So a couple of weeks ago I ordered a cat stroller from Chewy. Husband was furious. Expensive and our cats are indoor.

      I said they might want to go outdoors. He said ” That is dangerous and they should not be encouraged. We have large coyotes out back.”

      So I will roll Dobby out. He will probably be horrified by the wild. Then I will donate the stroller to Humane Society thrift shop.

      Or he will love it and the battle will continue.

      ETA He used to be a forced outdoor cat and the experience almost killed him. The vet sent us home with advice assuming he would die. We followed her advice and he didn’t die. Five years later he is well and frisky. And maybe needs a stroller.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      SuzieC

      Trump will never be able to stay off that debate stage, because he thinks it will make him look like MegaGodzilla in the primary.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: Citizens United hasn’t been bad for Republicans.

      The party’s been on a bad path for decades, but Citizens United gave the dedicated alcoholics the keys to the brewery.

      We’ve all of us suffered from the predictable effects, but the GOP is liable to die of it, and not pleasantly.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Immanentize

      @sab: cats live to smell the smells. I will represent you pro bono in your divorce.

      (Warning, I am a criminal defense attorney)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Mousebumples

      @Immanentize: You may be right. The last time I was there, it more helped me reach peace with my elderly grandfather’s impending death (this was 10+ years ago). Solace can be found anywhere – no religious connotations required.

      Reply

