

Some people are very hard to satisfy…

Not to be too churlish, and good for Governor Sununu on this, but criticizing Trump on his policy failures, while not noting that he is also a sociopath who incited an insurrection seems a little too gentle https://t.co/VfdhefInIT — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 5, 2023

JUST IN: RNC announces criteria for first GOP debate this summer — Candidates must sign pledge to support eventual nominee

— Candidates must have a minimum of 40,000 unique donors with 200 per state/territory in at least 20 states

— Poll at least 1% in three recognized polls pic.twitter.com/LsZzeRTJQT — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) June 2, 2023

… The criteria for the debate, scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, come as the Republican presidential primary field grows more crowded, with several contenders expected to join the race in the coming days and weeks. A second debate could be held on Aug. 24 if enough candidates qualify, the R.N.C. said in a statement. To qualify for the stage, candidates must garner support of at least 1 percent in multiple national polls recognized by the committee, and some polling from the early-voting states will count as well. The candidates must also have a minimum of 40,000 unique donors to their campaign, with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory, in 20 states and territories, according to the committee. The 40,000-donor debate threshold is likely to prove a consequential and costly barrier to some underfunded candidates. Republican campaigns had already been told informally about the criteria, and some were racing to ensure they had enough donors. Some super PACs are spending money for online ads to drive small donations to the campaigns…

This is not the first time there have been efforts to cull the Republican debate stage participants. In 2016, lower-polling candidates were relegated to undercard debates… Two Republicans familiar with the discussions said Gov. Ron DeSantis’s team had wanted a higher threshold than 1 percent, which would have been likely to thin out the stage, giving him a more direct interaction with former President Donald J. Trump, the current Republican front-runner. Mr. Trump, for his part, has already suggested that he may skip primary debates, claiming that it was not worth his time to debate his rivals because of his polling advantage. Candidates hoping to debate in the August matchup are also expected to promise not to participate in any debate not approved by the party committee for the rest of the election cycle, and to pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee…

People say Trump won't sign the pledge, but he'll 100% sign it and then just break it later under the theory that *what happened was very, very unfair.* https://t.co/pfAeZOvxdJ — CavsKermit (@JbkJbk1234) June 2, 2023

The pledge only works towards Trump's benefit and to the detriment of candidates like Christie whose sole purpose is to prevent Trump from winning. — CavsKermit (@JbkJbk1234) June 2, 2023

the collapse of the RNC and the decentralization of fundraising with functionally unlimited pools of money is a pretty underrated factor when discussing how the republican party broke every chain of comity that formerly bound it https://t.co/syPsHx4PY6 — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 2, 2023

when there were meaningful limits on what you could accept, republicans had to be more discerning about who they could be seen taking money from. once those were removed, they got a lot less choosy. self-policing has mostly held up on the dem side, but has collapsed for the GOP — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 2, 2023