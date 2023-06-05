BREAKING: Trump’s lawyers just spotted by @CBSNews entering the Justice Department, per @RobLegare who is on site… comes as sources tell me the special counsel is moving toward a charging decision in the classified documents case — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 5, 2023

I have lost track of the Trump attorneys. James Trusty seems like a joke, and I assume that Lindsey Halligan is the attorney is the female attorney that legal twitter said was apparently hired because she’s attractive and Trump likes to have her around.

Who is John Rowley? Can someone catch me up?

(CBS)

Attorneys representing former President Donald Trump — John Rowley, James Trusty and Lindsey Halligan — were at the Justice Department at around 10 a.m. Monday, weeks after Trump’s lawyers had requested a meeting with top federal law enforcement officials. CBS News saw Trump’s legal team walking into the Justice Department. They did not speak as they entered the building in Washington, and they stayed for just under two hours. A person familiar with the meeting between Trump’s lawyers and the department said that Attorney General Merrick Garland did not attend. Two people familiar with the probe said that Trump’s legal team is frustrated with how Justice Department officials have handled attorney-client matters in recent months and would likely raise their concerns on this front during Monday’s meeting, in particular, prosecutors’ discussions of related issues in front of the grand jury.

(NYT)

Lawyers for former President Donald J. Trump met on Monday at the Justice Department with officials, including the special counsel Jack Smith, two weeks after requesting a meeting to discuss their concerns about Mr. Smith’s investigations into Mr. Trump, according to two people familiar with the matter. The meeting did not include Attorney General Merrick B. Garland or Lisa O. Monaco, the deputy attorney general, and it is unclear what precise subjects were discussed. But the visit came amid indications that prosecutors in the special counsel’s office were approaching the end of their inquiry into the former president’s handling of classified documents. It also came at a time when Mr. Trump’s advisers have concluded that there might not be much more time to stave off charges, the people said. The lawyers — James Trusty, John Rowley and Lindsey Halligan — left the Justice Department after nearly two hours. They declined to speak to reporters. Shortly after their visit, Mr. Trump posted a message on his social media platform, Truth Social, suggesting that his legal team had at least discussed with him the possibility that he could be indicted. “How can DOJ possibly charge me, who did nothing wrong,” Mr. Trump wrote in all capital letters.

Oh, and if anyone wants to hear the folks at Lawfare (LIVE) at 3pm Eastern today:

Open thread.