Musical Chairs (Attorney Style)

Musical Chairs (Attorney Style)

I have lost track of the Trump attorneys.  James Trusty seems like a joke, and I assume that Lindsey Halligan is the attorney is the female attorney that legal twitter said was apparently hired because she’s attractive and Trump likes to have her around.

Who is John Rowley?  Can someone catch me up?

(CBS)

Attorneys representing former President Donald Trump — John Rowley, James Trusty and Lindsey Halligan — were at the Justice Department at around 10 a.m. Monday, weeks after Trump’s lawyers had requested a meeting with top federal law enforcement officials.

CBS News saw Trump’s legal team walking into the Justice Department. They did not speak as they entered the building in Washington, and they stayed for just under two hours. A person familiar with the meeting between Trump’s lawyers and the department said that Attorney General Merrick Garland did not attend.

Two people familiar with the probe said that Trump’s legal team is frustrated with how Justice Department officials have handled attorney-client matters in recent months and would likely raise their concerns on this front during Monday’s meeting, in particular, prosecutors’ discussions of related issues in front of the grand jury.

(NYT)

Lawyers for former President Donald J. Trump met on Monday at the Justice Department with officials, including the special counsel Jack Smith, two weeks after requesting a meeting to discuss their concerns about Mr. Smith’s investigations into Mr. Trump, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The meeting did not include Attorney General Merrick B. Garland or Lisa O. Monaco, the deputy attorney general, and it is unclear what precise subjects were discussed. But the visit came amid indications that prosecutors in the special counsel’s office were approaching the end of their inquiry into the former president’s handling of classified documents. It also came at a time when Mr. Trump’s advisers have concluded that there might not be much more time to stave off charges, the people said.

The lawyers — James Trusty, John Rowley and Lindsey Halligan — left the Justice Department after nearly two hours. They declined to speak to reporters.

Shortly after their visit, Mr. Trump posted a message on his social media platform, Truth Social, suggesting that his legal team had at least discussed with him the possibility that he could be indicted.

“How can DOJ possibly charge me, who did nothing wrong,” Mr. Trump wrote in all capital letters.

Oh, and if anyone wants to hear the folks at Lawfare (LIVE) at 3pm Eastern today:

Open thread.

    2. 2.

      Baud

      I’m not going to predict if an when an indictment will drop, but if DOJ does indict before Fani Willis, some people on the internet will need to eat crow.

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @JPL:  Shorter Trump:

      HOW CAN THIS BE HAPPENING TO ME?  CONSEQUENCES ARE FOR OTHER PEOPLE!  I CAN DO ANYTHING I WANT.

      I AM KING!

      I WAS KING, AND HOPE TO BE AGAIN. OFF WITH YOUR HEADS!

    5. 5.

      Frankensteinbeck

      “How can DOJ possibly charge me, who did nothing wrong,”

      We’re back to the ‘perfect’ transcript and whether he sexually assaults women.  There are things he’s just too god damn stupid and narcissistic to deny, because he thinks they prove how great he is.  In this case, he is President so he is entitled to own classified documents!

      EDIT – I do not trust this as an indicator of timing.  Trump chose the meeting, not the DOJ.

    6. 6.

      JPL

      @WaterGirl:  Trump’s ego prevents him from making a deal like Petraeus did.   He got a slap on the hand and probation, but admitted guilt.   They would probably want trump not to run for office again.  He’d rather fight it

    10. 10.

      Old School

      From August 2022:

      A former federal prosecutor with multiple Trump world clients is now representing the former president in talks with the Justice Department, according to three people with knowledge of the situation.

      John Rowley, of the eponymous law firm JPRowley Law PLLC, has been involved in communications with DOJ on Trump’s behalf about executive privilege issues related to the department’s ongoing probe of the Jan. 6 attack.

      But Trump isn’t the only person Rowley represents in Jan. 6-related legal fights. The attorney also represents Trump’s former senior aide Peter Navarro, who DOJ has charged with contempt of Congress for his refusal to cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee.

      Rowley also represents former Trump White House aide Stephen Miller and Trump-allied lawyer Cleta Mitchell in civil litigation related to the congressional probe. He has also represented Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), who was subpoenaed by the select panel.

    13. 13.

      Hoodie

      Rowley looks like another white collar defense guy like Trusty.  Halligan may just be eye candy/pacifier for Trump, as her background doesn’t scream out anything to do with the subject matter of this investigation.

    17. 17.

      cain

      Not going to link – but Lindsey apparently has a photo of her in her underwear with some other ladies apparently it was part of her resume. I could only assume that there was some kind of marketing thing since one of the lady had a short tee that said “smoking kills”.

      I think though there are two parts here:

      1. it’s misogynistic to put up “racy” pictures of women and point that it is some kind of ‘bad’ thing. We need to stop shaming women for that. As it seems like some kind of sexual shaming here.
      2. It’s kind of interesting that you would put that as part of your portfolio. Bold, I’d say given the above.

      She should be shamed for defending a sexual predator however.

    23. 23.

      Anonymous At Work

      @JPL: An indictment or even conviction does not stop the person from running for or winning office, including President.  In theory, you can be President while also an inmate at a Supermax.

      Worth repeating that James Madison designed our system in the Constitution under the assumption that there never could or would be political parties.  He then formed the first political party to ratify the Constitution.

    24. 24.

      bbleh

      Oh to have been a fly on the wall, either at that meeting watching the DOJ lawyers try not to crack smiles, or at the DOJ meeting afterward when they’re having fun writing the memorandum.

      I guess my only question would be, to what extent did Trump’s lawyers show up because he ordered it and mumble their way through pro forma statements of his complaints and demands, and to what extent are they True Believers?

    25. 25.

      Nora

      I love how they felt the need to point out that Merrick Garland didn’t attend the meeting.  Hello, guys, Smith is a SPECIAL COUNSEL chosen deliberately to insulate Garland from anything to do with the prosecution of this case, and so of course he didn’t attend the meeting.  It would be nice if the Times mentioned that in context, but I’m not holding my breath.

    26. 26.

      terraformer

      I am so sick and tired of this person; won’t someone please arrest this dotard and remove him from our collective reality

    27. 27.

      coin operated

      @JPL:

      My uneducated guess is that the indictment is coming but he will be afforded special privileges.   No orange jump suit for that guy.

      Agreed.  I don’t care if he ever wears a jumpsuit the same tone as his skin bronzer…I’ll be satisfied if he’s barred from holding office ever again. Keep his stubby little fingers off the levers of power for the rest of his miserable life.

    28. 28.

      Scout211

      From the CBS news article:

      Special counsel Jack Smith’s office declined to comment.

      This has to irk Trump. He has no idea how to respond to someone in power that pays no attention to him. LOL

