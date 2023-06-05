Where are the (DeSaster) snow-jobs of yesteryear last week? Well, Musk gets bored easily, everyone laughed at Ronnie’s Big Reveal, and maybe Elon needs some kind of favor from Jack…

On his Twitter Spaces, Robert F. Kennedy is talking about spending three months in East Africa in a tent with former Fox News president Roger Ailes when he was 19. This guy is running for the Democratic Party nomination.

Listening to this RFK Jr. and Elon on this Spaces and it’s like none of these people were alive 3 years ago.

They’re talking about the “media” doing the bidding of whatever politician is in power. I was an Enemy of the People for not accepting President Trump’s lies. Pick one.

Elon in the RFK Jr. Spaces finally admitting financial problems at Twitter: “Half of our advertising disappeared overnight because we’re insisting on free speech… they’re literally trying to drive Twitter bankrupt.”…

This RFK Jr. Twitter Space has, once again, turned into his guest just giving Elon Musk compliments and asking him variations of “what made you so brave to purchase Twitter, sir?”

“That’s very, very moving and very, very admirable and I want to thank you for your service.” — RFK Jr. just now to Elon Musk, who is now comparing Elon Musk to a Revolutionary War soldier.

I’m not kidding.

Here we go, RFK Jr. now going after Elon Musk about Neuralink.

RFK Jr. agreed with with Musk’s assessment that “First, AI is going to take all of our jobs, and then it’s going to murder us.” RFK has dabbled in transhumanism panic for years, so he’s pretty upset about Neuralink.

RFK Jr. now asking “what are we going to do with — and I’m using a bad characterization, but — surplus humans” — if full self-driving becomes real.

Elon reassures him that “full self-driving is not going to be an existential risk to civilization.”

Brainworms all the way down.

About 40 minutes into RFK Jr.’s presidential town hall on Twitter Spaces, Elon finally says “I think the American public would like to hear about your presidential run.”

It’s been almost entirely Elon flattery, weird lies about the Twitter Files, and the AI apocalypse so far.

RFK Jr. pushing an interesting conspiracy theory that Twitter wouldn’t allow him to get more than 900,000 followers, and that he would be “cut back” to 800,000 followers when he got close.

Couldn’t possible be bots or that people stopped following him because of his views.

RFK Jr.’s Elon Musk Twitter Spaces is devolving as one of the last Twitter Files writer guys fights with either the mute button or a tough wifi situation. Honestly, the most relatable part of this chat so far.