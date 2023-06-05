Where are the (DeSaster) snow-jobs of
yesteryear last week? Well, Musk gets bored easily, everyone laughed at Ronnie’s Big Reveal, and maybe Elon needs some kind of favor from Jack…
On his Twitter Spaces, Robert F. Kennedy is talking about spending three months in East Africa in a tent with former Fox News president Roger Ailes when he was 19. This guy is running for the Democratic Party nomination.
Listening to this RFK Jr. and Elon on this Spaces and it’s like none of these people were alive 3 years ago.
They’re talking about the “media” doing the bidding of whatever politician is in power. I was an Enemy of the People for not accepting President Trump’s lies. Pick one.
Elon in the RFK Jr. Spaces finally admitting financial problems at Twitter: “Half of our advertising disappeared overnight because we’re insisting on free speech… they’re literally trying to drive Twitter bankrupt.”…
This RFK Jr. Twitter Space has, once again, turned into his guest just giving Elon Musk compliments and asking him variations of “what made you so brave to purchase Twitter, sir?”
“That’s very, very moving and very, very admirable and I want to thank you for your service.” — RFK Jr. just now to Elon Musk, who is now comparing Elon Musk to a Revolutionary War soldier.
I’m not kidding.
Here we go, RFK Jr. now going after Elon Musk about Neuralink.
RFK Jr. agreed with with Musk’s assessment that “First, AI is going to take all of our jobs, and then it’s going to murder us.” RFK has dabbled in transhumanism panic for years, so he’s pretty upset about Neuralink.
RFK Jr. now asking “what are we going to do with — and I’m using a bad characterization, but — surplus humans” — if full self-driving becomes real.
Elon reassures him that “full self-driving is not going to be an existential risk to civilization.”
Brainworms all the way down.
About 40 minutes into RFK Jr.’s presidential town hall on Twitter Spaces, Elon finally says “I think the American public would like to hear about your presidential run.”
It’s been almost entirely Elon flattery, weird lies about the Twitter Files, and the AI apocalypse so far.
RFK Jr. pushing an interesting conspiracy theory that Twitter wouldn’t allow him to get more than 900,000 followers, and that he would be “cut back” to 800,000 followers when he got close.
Couldn’t possible be bots or that people stopped following him because of his views.
RFK Jr.’s Elon Musk Twitter Spaces is devolving as one of the last Twitter Files writer guys fights with either the mute button or a tough wifi situation. Honestly, the most relatable part of this chat so far.
Follow the money(tization):
Huh. Wonder why he decided to run for President. https://t.co/zgoZrvBC8b
The (British) Independent did a livestream of the event (making it an international shanda). Some tidbits:
RFK Jr says Instagram misinformation ban had nothing to do with ‘factual accuracy’
During his two-hour-long Twitter Spaces chat, Mr Kennedy told people that his ban from Instagram had “nothing to do with… factual accuracy” despite him circulating misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines…
On gun control, RFK Jr says he will not ‘take away anybody’s guns’
Robert F Kennedy Jr said his position on gun control is that he is “not going to take away anybody’s guns” and pointed his finger at psychiatric drugs as a possible cause of school shootings…
RFK Jr spreads conspiracy about Covid calling it ‘a bioweapons problem’…
Mr Kennedy went on a conspiracy tangent about other countries developing bioweapons against the United States, saying US leaders should be quick to negotiate and de-escalate tensions.
“Covid was clearly a bioweapons problem,” Mr Kennedy said. “What if it was a real disease?”
RFK Jr blames President Biden for steering Democrats toward war
Mr Kennedy reflected on the Democrat party of his father, Robert F Kennedy, and uncle, John F Kennedy, and said he blames President Joe Biden for steering Democrats toward war.
“I attribute that directly to President Biden,” Mr Kennedy said calling Democrats “pro-war.”
The 2024 presidential candidate said he liked Mr Biden but found he had a “pugnacious” approach to foreign politics.
He accused Mr Biden of believing, “Violence is a legitimate political tool to achieving America’s objects abroad.”
RFK Jr believes the US needs to seal the border
When speaking about immigration, 2024 candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr said he believes the US needs to, “seal our border” during Monday’s Twitter Spaces event.
Mr Kennedy said that the US should focus on taking care of Americans who cannot afford to live before taking on those seeking asylum.
Though, he acknowledged that many people seeking asylum in the US from Central and South America are doing so as a direct result of, “bad US politics in the South.”
Mr Kennedy said he planned to go to the US-Mexico border on Monday night to meet with people “on both sides.”…
Twitter users mock RFK Jr and Elon Musk’s ‘love fest’ Spaces event
The first 30 minutes of Robert F Kennedy Jr and Elon Musk’s Twitter Spaces event seemed to be dedicated to Mr Kennedy praising Mr Musk for his work on Twitter and other companies he owns.
On the social media platform, Twitter users mocked Mr Kennedy for gushing over Mr Musk.
“RFK Jr. does know Elon can’t be his running mate, right? This love fest is too much for me,” one Twitter user wrote…
On the Twitter spaces with RFK Jr. and Elon Musk, "Let me pull Tulsi into the conversation…."
RFK Jr. says his wife, Cheryl Hines, who was reluctant about his presidential bid at first, joked she would deal with it by going to the Bahamas to "invent a new kind of margarita that has Xanax in it."
Asked for his stance on guns, RFK Jr. says, "I'm not going to take away anyone's guns" and then links school shootings to psychiatric drugs.
"Prior to the introduction of Prozac, we have never seen events like this…"
Almost 2.5 hours later, that's a wrap on RFK Jr.'s Twitter Spaces conversation with Elon Musk (w/ special guests Tulsi Gabbard, Cheryl Hines and pro surfer Kelly Slater).
For two guys known for saying provocative things, their conversation was surprisingly un-newsy.
Even protest voters are going to be uncomfortable. They'll probably write-in Bernie.
