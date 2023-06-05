Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

RFKlown Jr’s Twitter-Space Open Thread: Musk Now Boosting Jack Dorsey’s Endorsed Candidate

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Where are the (DeSaster) snow-jobs of yesteryear last week? Well, Musk gets bored easily, everyone laughed at Ronnie’s Big Reveal, and maybe Elon needs some kind of favor from Jack…

Listening to this RFK Jr. and Elon on this Spaces and it’s like none of these people were alive 3 years ago.

They’re talking about the “media” doing the bidding of whatever politician is in power. I was an Enemy of the People for not accepting President Trump’s lies. Pick one.

Elon in the RFK Jr. Spaces finally admitting financial problems at Twitter: “Half of our advertising disappeared overnight because we’re insisting on free speech… they’re literally trying to drive Twitter bankrupt.”

This RFK Jr. Twitter Space has, once again, turned into his guest just giving Elon Musk compliments and asking him variations of “what made you so brave to purchase Twitter, sir?”

“That’s very, very moving and very, very admirable and I want to thank you for your service.” — RFK Jr. just now to Elon Musk, who is now comparing Elon Musk to a Revolutionary War soldier.

I’m not kidding.

Here we go, RFK Jr. now going after Elon Musk about Neuralink.

RFK Jr. agreed with with Musk’s assessment that “First, AI is going to take all of our jobs, and then it’s going to murder us.” RFK has dabbled in transhumanism panic for years, so he’s pretty upset about Neuralink.

RFK Jr. now asking “what are we going to do with — and I’m using a bad characterization, but — surplus humans” — if full self-driving becomes real.

Elon reassures him that “full self-driving is not going to be an existential risk to civilization.”

Brainworms all the way down.

About 40 minutes into RFK Jr.’s presidential town hall on Twitter Spaces, Elon finally says “I think the American public would like to hear about your presidential run.”

It’s been almost entirely Elon flattery, weird lies about the Twitter Files, and the AI apocalypse so far.

RFK Jr. pushing an interesting conspiracy theory that Twitter wouldn’t allow him to get more than 900,000 followers, and that he would be “cut back” to 800,000 followers when he got close.

Couldn’t possible be bots or that people stopped following him because of his views.

RFK Jr.’s Elon Musk Twitter Spaces is devolving as one of the last Twitter Files writer guys fights with either the mute button or a tough wifi situation. Honestly, the most relatable part of this chat so far.

Follow the money(tization):



The (British) Independent did a livestream of the event (making it an international shanda). Some tidbits:

RFK Jr says Instagram misinformation ban had nothing to do with ‘factual accuracy’
During his two-hour-long Twitter Spaces chat, Mr Kennedy told people that his ban from Instagram had “nothing to do with… factual accuracy” despite him circulating misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines…

On gun control, RFK Jr says he will not ‘take away anybody’s guns’
Robert F Kennedy Jr said his position on gun control is that he is “not going to take away anybody’s guns” and pointed his finger at psychiatric drugs as a possible cause of school shootings…

RFK Jr spreads conspiracy about Covid calling it ‘a bioweapons problem’
Mr Kennedy went on a conspiracy tangent about other countries developing bioweapons against the United States, saying US leaders should be quick to negotiate and de-escalate tensions.

“Covid was clearly a bioweapons problem,” Mr Kennedy said. “What if it was a real disease?”

RFK Jr blames President Biden for steering Democrats toward war
Mr Kennedy reflected on the Democrat party of his father, Robert F Kennedy, and uncle, John F Kennedy, and said he blames President Joe Biden for steering Democrats toward war.

“I attribute that directly to President Biden,” Mr Kennedy said calling Democrats “pro-war.”

The 2024 presidential candidate said he liked Mr Biden but found he had a “pugnacious” approach to foreign politics.

He accused Mr Biden of believing, “Violence is a legitimate political tool to achieving America’s objects abroad.”

RFK Jr believes the US needs to seal the border
When speaking about immigration, 2024 candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr said he believes the US needs to, “seal our border” during Monday’s Twitter Spaces event.

Mr Kennedy said that the US should focus on taking care of Americans who cannot afford to live before taking on those seeking asylum.

Though, he acknowledged that many people seeking asylum in the US from Central and South America are doing so as a direct result of, “bad US politics in the South.”

Mr Kennedy said he planned to go to the US-Mexico border on Monday night to meet with people “on both sides.”…

Twitter users mock RFK Jr and Elon Musk’s ‘love fest’ Spaces event
The first 30 minutes of Robert F Kennedy Jr and Elon Musk’s Twitter Spaces event seemed to be dedicated to Mr Kennedy praising Mr Musk for his work on Twitter and other companies he owns.

On the social media platform, Twitter users mocked Mr Kennedy for gushing over Mr Musk.

“RFK Jr. does know Elon can’t be his running mate, right? This love fest is too much for me,” one Twitter user wrote…

    1. 1.

      Raoul Paste

      I’m probably the last person to see the movie Glass Onion, and OMG, was that a thinly veiled evisceration of Elon Musk, or what?  Thoroughly enjoyable.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      piratedan

      just one more reason to be seriously skeptical of BlueSky as a replacement for Twitter.  Same bad actors doing the same dumbass shit.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      sdhays

      Gah – I wish it was impossible for anyone to see or hear the words “free speech” coming from Elon Musk without a reminder of all of the explicit state-sponsored censorship he happily engages in as long as it’s authoritarian governments doing it while still petulantly insisting it is too “free speech”.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      Keep the sunlight coming on this clown/these clowns/the whole gang of these clowns, peeps, it can only help.

      And while it’s irritating to have to say it…Nate’s totally right.  RFKJr’s “audience” in any Democratic primary would best be described as ‘white dwarf’-ish: very, very small and extremely dense.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      RFK Jr. agreed with with Musk’s assessment that “First, AI is going to take all of our jobs

      who’s “our” here? AI is going to take away the jobs of indolent trust-fund crack pots?

      Maybe Larry David and Wanda Sykes can get Cheryl Hines to agree to an intervention. Turn Susie Essman loose on him. I’d pay to watch that.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      scav

      Easier than ever to work around any suspension on social media platforms — just declare yourself a candidate and BOOM!!!, all hate-speech/misinformation is unfettered.  Gonna be a crowded field.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Tony G

      “spending three months in East Africa in a tent with former Fox News president Roger Ailes when he was 19. ” … God; what a horrible experience that must have been … for both of them.  Maybe that’s what turned RFK Junior into a psychotic nut.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      moonbat

      Honest question: Twitter has lost 69 percent of it’s advertisers. It’s bleeding users. It’s not paying its rent. It’s valued at less than half of what Musk paid for it. And it’s up to its eyeballs in debt. Why is it still afloat? Weren’t those bankers going to start demanding return on investment in the first quarter of this year? Or is this another one of those extremely rich extremely white gentleman’s agreements where it would be considered uncouth to foreclose on the so-called richest man in the world?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      bjacques

      If we’re going to blame drugs, then blame ayahuasca, which apparently grants to manchildren like Dorsey the self-flattering cosmic insight that they are benefiting humanity in the long run by giving megaphones to idiots, trolls, and enemy agents to destabilize democracy in the short run.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      scav

      @moonbat: Or, it’s still essentially doing what certain backers want it to do.  Getting messages out they want conveyed and muddying the waters / drowning out information they want disappeared.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      moonbat

      @scav: ​
      Maybe. But you’d think that said backers would want the thing to at least look like a success on paper. The more it continues to founder the more the public catches on that it has become nothing more than a self-indulgent billionaire’s play toy, not a truthiness juggernaut.

      Today’s stunt is a case in point. Even the faithful were getting bored with all the Musky tongue-bathing.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ken

      his wife … joked she would deal with it by going to the Bahamas to “invent a new kind of margarita that has Xanax in it.”

      “Joked”. Right.

      And it sounds like she doesn’t share his aversion to psychiatric drugs.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SpaceUnit

      Those two loons need to get a room.  Maybe they can invite Joe Rogan and make it a threesome.

       

      Also, I only today learned that Bobby Kennedy and his wife had eleven kids.  I knew they were Catholic, but that’s really Catholic.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      RaflW

      My mother-out-law & a few of her rebellious 70 year old friends just riled up their town board in their comfy Milwaukee suburb. Word got around in the last few days that the Village Board had some sort of not-very-public conversation about shutting the library. Menomonee Falls has a population of 38,500!

      A public library is a huge asset to a town that size. Children’s story hours. Computers for people to access the internet when they might not be able to afford such things at home. Programs for senior citizens — as well as just a cosy, nice place for seniors to hang out. Craft programs. Help for high school kids to writ their term papers. On and on.

      The open mic portion of tonights meeting usually features a few random comments. But the room was packed, and there was a 45 minute stream of 3 minute comments from a wide array of suddenly pissed off or sad citizens. Including a banker, a woman who started her small business in town 3 years ago and basically all but announced she’s gonna run for Village Board in the next election.

      My BF’s mom (a retired school teacher. BF heard the preview/rough draft while we were driving home and he laughed at her boldness) was the second to speak. This is one of those reliably Republican-voting towns that has had at least a partial takeover by far–right ideologues. The school board fell last year to total winger crazies and has had a rash of admin and teacher resignations.

      IDK what it is going to take for places like this to wrest control back from the nuts. But at least the citizens are not letting the boards pull their stunts without pushback and bright light being shone. Grrr.

      Reply

