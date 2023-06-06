Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Before The Trim

by

This post is in: 

Big day tomorrow, as I am scheduled to go get a haircut and beard trim. This is the longest my hair has been since before basic training:

Before

I look like a crazy person. At any rate, I talked to the barbers (it is in Lawrenceville, PA, which is basically the Brooklyn of Pittsburgh), and told them I had been growing it out and the goal was to think long term. What it looks like after the cut tomorrow is not the real goal- but to cut it so that we have a plan in place for September and December when I go back for trims.

So that is that.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    2. 2.

      Mike Molloy

      Still time to appear in a stage play as Cap’n Ahab?  I used to prefer the long hair/beard option for myself, but it does become uncomfortable in the warmer stickier months.  Good luck with the Lawrenceville barbers!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NotMax

      which is basically the Brooklyn of Pittsburgh

      Was unaware there were that many Hasidic Jews and Russian mobsters in the Pittsburgh environs.
      :)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      but to cut it so that we have a plan in place for September and December when I go back for trims.

      The difference between somebody wanting to “look good” for their wedding, and somebody who just wants their hair to be tolerable. I never did the former but oh Lord JC, you and I have the same dawg damned hair. And beard.

      U R SO fcked. Still I wish you the best of luck.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      Lawrenceville has the coolest Asian antiques store. You should go. It’s next to Morcilla.

      And take hair vitamins.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      suzanne

      Okay, I read this article about a woman who fixed up a house in Liverpool. Was not expecting to read this little interlude:

      Currently, my part-time jobs as a project officer, a yoga teacher, a tutor and an online dominatrix bring in $2,505 a month. I work at a leisurely pace, and I’m able to use that money to slowly decorate the home.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jay

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      used to teach a Dom class, 3/4 of the students were married women in their mid 30’s,

      The husbands probably thought they were going to get the whole stockings and high heels experience rather than a chore list backed by iron disipline

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ohio Mom

      I like the beard but as I recall, it’s shaved off every summer, not to return until late fall. And I second that the purple shirt is very becoming.

      Cole remains for all of us an example of living intentionally and being brave enough to change when something isn’t longer working for us

      Reply
    26. 26.

      suzanne

      @Jay:

      The husbands probably thought they were going to get the whole stockings and high heels experience rather than a chore list backed by iron disipline 

      A combination of my kinks….. slutty shoes and home improvements. Le sigh.

      Reply

