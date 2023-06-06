Big day tomorrow, as I am scheduled to go get a haircut and beard trim. This is the longest my hair has been since before basic training:

I look like a crazy person. At any rate, I talked to the barbers (it is in Lawrenceville, PA, which is basically the Brooklyn of Pittsburgh), and told them I had been growing it out and the goal was to think long term. What it looks like after the cut tomorrow is not the real goal- but to cut it so that we have a plan in place for September and December when I go back for trims.

So that is that.