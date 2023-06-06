Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The willow is too close to the house.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Come on, man.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

This fight is for everything.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Republicans don’t trust women.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / ‘Find Out’ Level Unlocked

‘Find Out’ Level Unlocked

by | 72 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Last month, Ron DeSantis signed an anti-immigrant law that goes into effect July 1. It contains many shitty provisions designed to make life harder for the state’s approximately 800K undocumented immigrants.

There’s a labor shortage in Florida, and many industries, including landscaping, agriculture and construction, rely heavily on undocumented immigrant labor. In the runup to the bill’s passage and since the signing, I’ve heard rumors of boycotts and seen photos of idled construction sites and farm operations, etc., but I hadn’t personally seen any hard evidence of the backlash until Adam sent me this yesterday:

Sorry about the tweets, but there it is — three South Florida GOP lawmakers addressing pastors who serve immigrant communities. The Repub hypocrites, all of whom voted for the bill, are basically begging the preachers to tell their congregants to stay in Florida so the crops won’t rot, noting that “farmers are mad” that immigrants are leaving. So yeah, it’s real, and they are in a panic.

This was totally predictable because other red states have done similar anti-immigrant stunts and wound up with no one to tend their landscaping, construct their buildings or pick their crops. But Ron DeSantis has a presidential campaign to run, and he doesn’t give a shit what happens to the suckers who reelected him (let alone the folks who tried to vote his sorry ass out).

The bill that is causing this panic also funnels more money into the undocumented immigrant “relocation” program. DeSantis uses that slush fund to pay a private jet company that’s affiliated with his administration to fly immigrants from Texas to other states, most recently California. Last night, Governor Newsom called DeSantis a “small, pathetic man” and threated to charge him with kidnapping for luring immigrants onto planes under false pretenses and dumping them in California. (LAT)

In Texas, the Bexar County sheriff also recommended criminal charges against the DeSantis administration for its Martha’s Vineyard campaign stunt. (Miami Herald) So maybe Trump won’t be the only indicted GOP presidential candidate from Florida.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • BC in Illinois
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • brendancalling
  • cain
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Citizen Alan
  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • Doc Sardonic
  • Edmund dantes
  • ETtheLibrarian
  • gvg
  • Gvg
  • Jackie
  • jonas
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • kindness
  • Kyle Rayner
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Manyakitty
  • Maxim
  • Mike in NC
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • patrick II
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • SandyZ
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • sdhays
  • The Moar You Know
  • Tony Jay
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    72Comments

    3. 3.

      rikyrah

      Thank you for that ridiculous video

      The Audacity of those clowns 😡

       

      It’s the absolute audacity of those three lawmakers who voted for the bullshyt, telling folks that the farmers are mad at them…

       

      Yeah, because nobody’s gonna catch a felony for them.

      And, then that phucking Cuban woman, standing up there – LYING TO THEM that there are no real consequences.

      YOU CATCH FELONIES

      F-E-L-O-N-I-E-S

       

      And, of course, people with FELONIES, if they ever were to pass immigration reform..

       

      WOULD BE DISQUALIFIED FROM GETTING CITIZENSHIP.

       

      I’m going to say this again.

      The plan was to round up all the undocumented with these FELONIES.

      Then, place them in the FOR-PROFIT PRISONS.

      And, then, get them do to the work that they’ve been doing for $$ a day…. for bare pennies.

       

      I know that there are those who say the plan is that they will just replace the undocumented with prison labor.

      Once again, I say, look at Georgia and Alabama.

      Just because we call it unskilled labor doesn’t mean that those undocumented migrants aren’t VERY SKILLED at what they do.

      Using Prison labor isn’t going to work out the way that they think it will, even if they go down that path.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      Almost makes you believe in a Hell after life, just because there’s gotta be some place for those people to go.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Ha ha.  DeSantis is not talking about it, people! No way! He’s got important things to think about! Leave him alone, media meanies!


      DeSantis tight-lipped on migrant flights as experts ponder potential legal peril

      Slammed as “cruel” and “pathetic” by California authorities who accuse him of sending migrants by private plane from New Mexico to Sacramento, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to avoid commenting on the flights during an appearance in The Villages Tuesday.

      DeSantis appeared in The Villages retirement community in Central Florida for a bill signing and didn’t mention the migrant flights. He didn’t take questions at the press conference.

      The governor hasn’t said anything about the new flights since they became public over the weekend. Since then, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Gov. Gavin Newsom have railed against DeSantis.

      Bonta said in an interview with ABC News station in Sacramento that a migrant flight to Sacramento on Friday was part of a Florida program approved by DeSantis.

      “This is Gov. DeSantis’ state of Florida, this is his cruel, inhumane political stunt,” Bonta added. “Manipulating human beings, people, for whatever cheap political points he wants to get in his run for presidency.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sdhays

      I look forward to the 2028 election when being indicted (or convicted!) for at least one felony will be a minimum requirement for joining a Republican Presidential primary debate.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      Wasn’t all that long ago California municipalities were paying to fly the homeless one way to Hawaii.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      “I love my governor, he’s the greatest governor…” Shut up, stupid person.

      Trust me, if we had different statewide demographics the rural ag district assembly critters and senators would be putting exactly the same legislation forward in California. California happens to be the nation’s largest ag state and none of it would function without immigrant labor. Period.

      These Florida and Texas fuck knuckles will set themselves on fire to hurt somebody else.

      Another day in Sacramento, how many migrant flights are headed our way?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      kindness

      I think it was LawyersGuns&Money who wrote about this a few days ago.  The hypocrisy of the Republicans to ask the clergy to tell their immigrant congregants not to leave their jobs/Florida in the face of an unprecedented law Republicans pushed criminalizing immigrants so as to please the immigrants ‘masters’ was gobsmacking.  Why these Republicans weren’t pelted with rotting vegetables and chased from the building is what I can’t understand

      @NotMax: the 1980’s?  That’s 40 years ago.  California used to elect Republicans for governor & Senate.  It hasn’t done that in a very long time.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      brendancalling

      No offense Betty, but I hope they ALL leave and the Florida economy completely craters. I can live without Florida oranges, they grow ’em in California too.

      I’m old enough to remember when Florida was fun and friendly. I have great memories of family trips, learning to surf, and of course the many venues I’ve played in Florida. But frankly, now I don’t care if I ever set foot in the borders of what’s become a miserable, hatefilled shithole ever again. And yeah, I know—”not all Floridians.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      @NotMax: Who was rich enough to do that–Newport Beach?

      Reno once would put them on the Greyhound to Sacramento. That was an interesting fight.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      The scam seems to be on their own voters, too. I don’t know if it’s true or not but the GOP reps are telling people the bill is political and has no “teeth”.

      It’s another stunt where they fleece the GOP base. They’re tricking both the immigrants who do all the work in Florida AND their most devoted voters. Just scumbags on every level.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Alison Rose

      “small, pathetic man” is the perfect description for this POS

      I miss my grandparents but I am so fucking glad they didn’t live long enough to have suffered under DeSantis’ fascist regime. What a sociopathic thing to do. It’s like he thinks these people aren’t actual people.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      Migrant workers are cutting asparagus in western Michigan (where I now live part time) right now. They’ll cut asparagus now and be back to harvest cherries and apples later.

      What do GOP voters think when they see these people doing this work? I can’t imagine how they rationalize their way out of that bit of reality right in front of them.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Alison Rose

      @trollhattan: When I lived in Santa Cruz in the mid aughts, San Jose cops would sometimes give unhoused folks a one-way bus ticket over the mountains to our town. Which was cruel and also frustrating, because Santa Cruz is tiny both in area and population compared to San Jose, and we were already full up with college students and tourists. But at least most people there wanted to help them and not toss them out like garbage.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Kay:

      Wait till the next hurricane hits (along with dick-sweeping tornadic winds across wide swaths), and Midwestern transplant 60-70 something Dick and Barbara find out that their 6000 square foot dream home in The Villages won’t get a new roof for the next three years or so….

      Reply
    21. 21.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay: What do GOP voters think when they see these people doing this work?

      Here in Misery they don’t. See them that is.​

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @trollhattan:

      The old pre-merged Louisville Police Department had an informal policy and agreement with the New Albany (IN) Police Department to deal with the nastiest, most combative transients they came up to – you got to do one drop on the other side of the bridge.  Because the rail yards were bigger on this side of the Ohio River, Indiana got the worse end of the deal.

      It led to some hilarity for me many years ago when I got appointed in the USDC SDIN to represent someone for threatening to kill Bill Clinton sometime during the mid 90s. It was legit a case of “pass the extremely muscled, unhinged, legit violent trash”, and the Secret Service ultimately got stuck with it until he got shipped to the Federal psych eval facility in North Carolina, never to be heard from around here again.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Tony Jay

      @rikyrah:

      My friend over here has been saying for years that the endgame of the whole “Benefit cheats/lazy moochers” industry in the UK has been to so demonise anyone who can’t get a job that, when right-wing economic ‘modernisation’ has thrown most people into working poverty in order to funnel every single spare penny into shareholder dividends and Cayman Island bank accounts, they’ll have already laid the groundwork for ‘realistic, adult’ policies forcing the unemployed and underpaid to ‘earn’ their benefits by doing all of the shitty jobs that immigrant/seasonal labour used to do before Brexit.

      They looked at the American system of modernised chain-gangs and thought “That could work. Let’s get that going.”

      I don’t even think he’s wrong. That certainly seems to be the way the future is heading over here, what with the Tories  wrecking the economy and someone needing to be punished for it. Give it a couple of years and everyone claiming any kind of benefit will be issued with an orange jumpsuit (that they’ll be charged for) and a list of Payback Openings they have to sign up for, or else.

      The tabloids will love it. A whole new strata of Others to run hate-brewing stories about. It’ll be like Christmas for them.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      brendancalling

      @brendancalling: Adding: I’ve said since the beginning of the migrant kidnapping stunts that I would gladly trade one of Philadelphia’s white heroin addicts to Texas for two of their immigrants, and now extend the same offer to Florida.

      Keep your white people, Florida—and in fact have a few of ours. From what I’ve seen, immigrants strengthen and improve neighborhoods and build community. Send as many as you want, Philadelphia needs people that want to make our city better.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      Mark Joseph Stern
      @mjs_DC
      1h
      We’ll see what happens at the 11th Circuit, but Judge Hinkle’s ruling against Florida’s ban on hormone therapy for transgender minors is powerful and unflinching

      Big loss for Bari Weiss, Harlan Crow and the rest of the anti woke ninnies

      Injunction is here if you want to read. pdf.

      Here’s my favorite part:

      The defendants say the many professional organizations that have endorsed treatment of gender dysphoria with GnRH agonists and hormones all have it wrong. The defendants say, in effect, that the organizations were dominated by individuals who pursued good politics, not good medicine.

      If ever a pot called a kettle black, it is here. The statute and the rules were an exercise in politics, not good medicine.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Gvg

      @Ken: California has found it. Took 20 years to kill our groves. Cal probably has some time but thats pretty bad news.

      My sister reports last vacation past the former south Florida grove areas they are rotting. Abandoned farms with irrigation turned off, the low lying ones are going back to swamp and the higher ones are becoming desert like. The swampy ones smelled going past on the way to key west.

      I doubt the tourists noticed and if you didn’t grow up in grove country you wouldn’t get it. I grew up in a city that had been groves decades before so all yards had trees and there were juice factories around the corner. Truckloads of oranges on the roads in season. Never again. Legislature approved small help package mostly advertising money. Whats needed is massive research in bioscience. Breeding new trees, treatments etc. Well within a smart state governments power.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: From what I’ve read, those laws may well be toothless because they’re so poorly written, which is a chronic problem in our crappy statehouse. But it’s insane to ask vulnerable people to trust these bald-faced liars.

      You’re right — the scumbags are scamming their own voters and the population they targeted for political gain. The sad fact is they will probably face no consequences for it.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      scav

      Flesh-eating Sargassum on their beaches, rotting unpicked produce on land — is there a term for when metaphores (or is it more a simile?) get too on-point?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kay

      @brendancalling:

      I went kayacking Sunday in rural Michigan and encountered meth smokers on the river. Jesus Christ. You expect beer and pot smoking but now they just smoke meth everywhere? We went ahead of them and did not encounter them at the landing, although we stayed at the landing for an hour and a half. They disappeared into thin air.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      The Moar You Know

      What do GOP voters think when they see these people doing this work? I can’t imagine how they rationalize their way out of that bit of reality right in front of them.

      @Kay: When I was a kid and SoCal was largely agricultural, I saw these guys every day.

      The farmers got wise and sold off all the cropland for housing developments long ago.  I haven’t seen a day laborer for thirty years.  So I can well understand how the vast majority of the American populace, who live in cities, have never seen these folks.  You’re simply not going to make the connection that immigrants = food.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Maxim

      @Kay: Nitpick: isn’t the pot calling the kettle black supposed to mean that both sides are the same? That the kettle actually is black, as well as the pot? Which obviously does not apply in this case, since the medical folks have it right. Or has the usage morphed to include any kind of hypocrisy?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      Well, you can’t tell which is the truth because they’re giant crazy liars, but one of the reps at the meeting essentially said the whole law is bullshit and was a political stunt. She also admitted she had not read it though.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Gvg:

      Whats needed is massive research in bioscience. Breeding new trees, treatments etc. Well within a smart state governments power.

      And Florida’s universities might be able to handle that research, if Rhonda Sandtits doesn’t fire or scare away all the scientists.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      patrick II

      The immigration “problem” has never been functionally that hard to remedy. People come here to work, so pass a law that forces companies to use E-verify to check a job applicant’s social security number, and only those with a valid number are allowed to work.  But politically, it is very hard for the Republican party to remedy because the two main components of the party want the opposite thing.  The rich want cheap labor and the populist working people don’t want the competition.  So, nationally, they play a game.  The Republicans in Congress, trying to please the rich, pass ineffective measures like a fence, or no measures even while pretending they want immigration reform but the bill before them isn’t perfect enough.  That game has gone on forever.  But now DeSantis is actually trying to please the populist Republicans with strict immigration law and there goes the cheap labor.  They have been able to keep both sides of their coalition happy up to now with a scam, Desantis has actually done something that has effect.  Let’s see how it works out for him.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Kay

      @The Moar You Know:

      They use a modified tractor – it pulls a kind of sled and the cutters sit on the sled and bend to cut the asparagus. I was glad to see every field had a water truck. The migrants in Michigan are getting some kind of reperation payment this year- it’s 600 dollars each- the growers paid into a fund because they were breaking the law and not paying them the statutory hourly. My youngest son speaks Spanish and he worked on a school project to help them apply for the 600. His Spanish was not much help though- they mostly speak some kind of dialect that he does not know so they all went to English :)

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay:

      If ever a pot called a kettle black, it is here.

      So true!

      @Gvg: I miss the smell of orange blossoms while driving. Used to drive for miles through the groves and take in that heavenly aroma.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      jonas

      @Maxim: I read it as the judge calling out the plaintiffs for saying the original research was driven by politics rather than medicine when their own stance on GAC is…driven purely by politics rather than medicine.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Citizen Alan

      @Alison Rose: Everyday, I thank god that I was not offered that job in tallahassee. Because I feel like I would not have been able to turn it, and moving there would have put me in a bottomless pit of depression.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Mike in NC

      For many months I could drive past a run-down storefront in our town where some bozo was selling used appliances. In front of the store was a pole flying a ratty “Trump” banner. A few weeks ago they finally replaced the flag with a new one, but it still read “Trump 2020”. Guess they couldn’t afford an update.

      Anyway, yesterday the business appeared to have gone belly-up, with no more rusty washing machines and refrigerators sitting out front. The Trump banner was also gone. Just seems like one more instance where ‘Everything Trump Touches Dies’.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Kyle Rayner

      Very in keeping with GOP approach. “Just round up all the undesirable immigrants, but wait not those – I need them.” Same with abortion, medical care, etc. “This’ll only affect the undeserving. My family and I will still have access to what we need because we are Good and therefore we know who to talk to and have some spare cash.”

      Reply
    58. 58.

      raven

      They tried this shit in Georgia by “letting” prisoners do it. They preferred going back to the joint.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Tony Jay:

      …when right-wing economic ‘modernisation’ has thrown most people into working poverty in order to funnel every single spare penny into shareholder dividends and Cayman Island bank accounts…

      Forty five years of supply side, trickle down economics has funneled all of the benefit of technology-based productivity gains into the pockets of people who hoard digits in electronic ledgers. Instead of broadbased 20 hour workweeks, a lot of free time, well run healthcare systems and robust infrastructure, the money has found its way to finance dumb political, economic and political distortion, exploding rockets, multiple superyachts and the capture of social media by a few powerful people.

      Say what you will about Branson, Gates and Bezos, they live and use their wealth in ways that show that they genuinely enjoy their lives. Musk, Sacks, Thiel, Crowe and the like? Not so much.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      gvg

      @lowtechcyclist: Exactly. We definitely can if funded well enough. And I think the farmers know it too. We have come through before. They are used to IFAS solving problems. It should have started bigger 2 decades ago though. They wanted to cut all kinds of spending though. Cheapskate your way into bankruptcy.  And they were attacking immigrants even then. Republicans aren’t actually that good for farmers. They don’t see the future.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Brachiator

      In the UK, support for BREXIT is collapsing. One last leg is the lie that immigration keeps wages low.

      Both the Tories in the UK and Republicans in the US have fantasies in which they eliminate welfare and other social programs and force citizens to take shitty jobs for low wages.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Citizen Alan

      @patrick II: I’ve been convinced for years that the only reason dubya’s popularity collapsed was because he could not thread-the-needle of an immigration plan that pleased both the cheap labor republicans and the nativist republicans.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Baud

      One of my favorite provisions of federal law is the one that bars ICE from raiding farms to enforce the immigration laws.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Another Scott

      Governor Fleece Vest has been trying to get in on the action, also too, in a small way (so far).

      BlueVirginia.US.

      He sent 100 VA national guard folks to Texas. It’s a stunt, and an obvious one.

      Fact check: “More than 96% of fentanyl seizures along the border since the start of fiscal year 2023 have been at legal US ports of entry.” That’s right, LEGAL ports of entry. So what’s the National Guard going to do about that?

      Hey, don’t cite facts to GFV. He doesn’t care for them.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      gvg

      @Betty Cracker: Yes! Though I hated the smell of processing oranges-burnt sweet peelings or something, it was too concentrated near the plant.

      Sunday I finally cut down one of my trees that was infected. Tried to get it over with as quick as possible. the other shows no sign, but I will have to watch. Will not replant for awhile. My parents have to take down several large ones. They were in denial. Now their big favorites look like skeletons. I think they will probably loose them all because they waited. And we are far from the main area. History is gone.

      Florida’s climate has actually changed in the last century and a half. It has gotten colder. Originally citrus was grown commercially around Jacksonville which is why their are areas named Orange Heights. Waldo had a canal and was a big orange shipping area back in the 1800’s. Then in the early 1900 Freezes drove them to central Florida. I grew up in Orlando and watched the freezes in the 80’s force them to relocate to South Florida….drove past frozen groves in the mid 80’s that never came back. Interviewed for jobs in the 90’s in south Florida and saw the new groves! Now they are dead. They still grow in Gainesville for people but not to make a living because of freezes. I hate this disease and despise the do nothing government.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      cain

      I wonder if the legislation understands that when the chickens come home to roost it will be them that will have to manage with the outcome of all these laws that they’ve helped usher in on DeSantis’s request. Whatever happens, DeSantis is not going to take the blame, he has a presidency to run for.

      So all those angry constituents are going to have to be managed – and if things continue to fail it’s going get pretty bad.

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      said – things are going to suck if there is nobody to fix things after a disaster. There will be no one to blame at that point – it certainly isn’t going to be Democrats although the GOP is going to try.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      NotMax

      @cain

      Chad and Karen reside in Naples.

      Visited there in the early 1960s. Headquarters for country club WASP privilege central casting. Don’t imagine it’s changed much since. Although now it’s probably Brent and Brandi.   ;)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.