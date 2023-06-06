Notre Dame, Dijon

The Notre Dame cathedral was begun in the 13th century and restored in the 19th. There are dozens of gargoyles on one side, also restored in the 19th century. On another side there is an owl carved into a buttress that everyone rubs for good luck. The owl is now a symbol of the city and has a tourist walk named for it, Parcours de la Chouette or Owl Walk.

The mid summer sky at twilight glowed an unearthly blue as the yellow lights in the plazas lit up. It was a combination of latitude, season, dry air, and magic. If I could, I would live here.