Tuesday Morning Open Thread: More Disappointments for the Extremely GOP

It’s been alleged that James Comer got his start in politics with some pretty serious tech tampering, and apparently it convinced him that was a winning strategy:

The FBI and Justice Department under then-Attorney General William P. Barr reviewed allegations from a confidential informant about Joe Biden and his family, and they determined there were no grounds for further investigative steps, according to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and other people familiar with the investigation.

Raskin revealed the information about the investigation after he and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) on Monday reviewed a document containing details of the allegation. That document has been at the center of a weeks-long back and forth between the FBI and Comer, who last month sought to force the agency to produce the document via a subpoena.

After the two lawmakers reviewed the document in a secure area on Capitol Hill on Monday, Comer announced that House Republicans would still pursue holding FBI Director Christopher A. Wray in contempt of Congress…

According to people familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail sensitive information, the allegation in the document came to the FBI through the Pittsburgh field office, where Barr had created a channel for allegations involving Ukraine. That included materials Rudy Giuliani — who was then President Donald Trump’s personal attorney — had gathered from Ukrainian sources claiming to have damaging information about Biden and his family.

The allegation contained in the document was reviewed by the FBI at the time and was found to not be supported by facts, and the investigation was subsequently dropped with the Trump Justice Department’s sign-off, according to the people familiar with the investigation…

Comer and Raskin offered disparate accounts of their meeting with the FBI. Comer in a written statement said FBI officials told the lawmakers “that the unclassified, FBI-generated record has not been disproven.” Raskin said in a statement that DOJ officials signed off on closing the assessment of the information, “having found no evidence” to corroborate the allegations.

The FBI did not confirm Comer’s account of the meeting, but called his pursuit of a contempt vote “unwarranted.”…

If life-time professional GOP fixer Bill ‘Ever Lower’ Barr couldn’t see a way to use this information to hurt Joe Biden, I’m pretty sure it can’t be done. But Comer doesn’t care — he just wants to gin up the far-right mouthbreathers by talking about ‘the taint’.

Now seems like a good time to point out that the information in these documents amounts to just accusations. Comer knows this because, as Dunham explained in another letter to him sent Tuesday, the FBI provided a deputy assistant director of its Directorate of Intelligence to brief the Oversight Committee’s staff last month on what FD-1023s contain and why they can’t be disseminated. Moreover, Dunham pointed out that recording information from a source “does not validate the information, establish its credibility, or weigh it against other information known or developed by the FBI.”

That’s important when you consider the provenance of the information that Comer is after. Giuliani threw a series of unverified claims at the DOJ in February 2020, after his fruitless hunt for dirt on Biden in Ukraine had snowballed into his client, former President Donald Trump, being impeached. When confirming that the department had accepted information from Giuliani’s sleuthing, then-Attorney General William Barr said, “We can’t take anything we received from Ukraine at face value.”

The material in question was dubious enough that Barr “directed that they be reviewed by a U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh, in part because Barr was concerned that Giuliani’s document tranche could taint the ongoing Hunter Biden investigation overseen by the Delaware U.S. attorney,” CNN reported on Wednesday. “Former Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Scott Brady oversaw the FBI investigation of the Giuliani claims. The 1023 document being demanded by Comer is among the products of that investigation,” CNN reported…

A few important things to note from this. It is increasingly clear that Comer is knowingly making something out of nothing for the headlines it generates. The FBI has been more than patient in explaining why the documents that he’s after can’t be handed over — but it’s far more sensational to imply that the FBI is hiding something to protect Biden. And there’s little to be gained from the document itself, other than information that Giuliani could provide to Comer himself, if it doesn’t contain proof that the claims are true.

But whether the claims are accurate doesn’t matter to the GOP in this case. That’s not me putting words in their mouths. Comer admitted that the House investigations into Biden are justified by the president’s poll numbers, a Kinsley gaffe that he has scrambled to clean up.

What’s really incredible, though, is that Republicans remain so addicted to Giuliani’s torrent of misinformation, wild speculation and credulous laundering of unverified information provided by shady characters with their own agendas. Trump’s first impeachment shone a glaring spotlight on the speciousness of the claims Giuliani was gathering about supposed misdeeds by the Bidens in Ukraine. And yet, the GOP is still doing exactly what Trump tried to blackmail Ukraine into doing: running investigations that are solely about hurting Biden politically, based on information gathered by a man who has at this point repeatedly proven himself to be a terrible judge of what counts as credible evidence.

    3. 3.

      RepubAnon

      Wow, Republicans weaponizing government to attack their political opponents by making unsubstantiated claims!  How – ordinary.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      I am back home after a few days with the fam in Arkansas for my FIL’s funeral. Spent much of the last days doing household tasks for my MIL, and catching up with the BILs and Spawn the Elder. Many inappropriate memes were shared.

      I came across this hilarious and great piece on Jordan Peterson, “The Intellectual We Deserve”. It absolutely nails everything about him that is maddening. Enjoy.

      I don’t know, Dad, but I think I have discovered something that no one else has any idea about, and I’m not sure I can do it justice. Its scope is so broad that I can see only parts of it clearly at one time, and it is exceedingly difficult to set down comprehensibly in writing…. Anyways, I’m glad you and Mom are doing well. Thank you for doing my income tax returns.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      satby

      As much as I enjoy trashing the GQP, and I will; I have to go OT for a minute. Yesterday I took latest rescue street cat Duke to the vet and was hit with the gobsmacking news that his fever was 105.2° and they weren’t sure what the source of his infection might be, but to protect the other rescue cats they needed to run some expensive tests to r/o anything contagious. He’d only gotten sick over the weekend, but I had isolated him immediately. So now he’s hospitalized, it’s looking only 50/50 at this point but he’s still fighting, and I had to put up a gofundme because the bill has blown the foster care budget: https://gofund.me/65d7c1bf

      I /we appreciate any help anyone gives. Poor Duke was so happy to be in a home and safe he was a snuggly droolbug when he got skritches. Edit: and this one is killing me 😿

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MazeDancer

      Pet rescuer extraordinaire Satby needs our help.

      Her little rescue group has run out of money. And sweet panther kitty, Duke, is fighting for his life in the hospital.

      The bill is already $1100, and climbing, so please consider contributing to the GoFundMe. 

      And ignore modest $1200 goal. Will be more than that to save Duke. And such a valiant rescue group should not have the cupboards left bare.

      ETA: It seems Satby and I were writing at the same time. No, we did not coordinate.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      satby

      @Steeplejack: Thanks Steep.

      And now back to the topic that I didn’t want to derail. I’ll thank everyone else privately, but know how deeply grateful we are.

      Edit: and Maze surprised me! She saw it on Twitter.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      And yet, the GOP is still doing exactly what Trump tried to blackmail Ukraine into doing: running investigations that are solely about hurting Biden politically,

      Same as it ever was.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Tony Jay

      @Baud:

      And they won’t be, not until the goat in question signs* an affidavit withdrawing the claims due to their negative-truthiness**.

      *Signed with an authentic pre-Revolutionary quill, of course. For the pen, considering itself mightier than the sword, is therefore Woke, and cannot be considered a trustworthy means of information transfer.

      **With said negative-truthiness being independently confirmed by an unbiased, non-partisan panel*** of judges meeting in secret at a super-secret location****.

      ***Selected from a list of names to be submitted by the House Oversight Chair and not to be reviewed by any other authority.

      ****Four Seasons Total Landscaping Motel & Hot-Tub Centre.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MazeDancer

      On the not derail tip, as we can support pet rescues and trash GOP at same time, so crazy that Comer is using the “facts don’t matter” assault while Jamie Raskin is right there to set him straight.

      Haven’t watched CNN in years because they feature so many GOP, but Chris Licht wanting to use haters to promote his network deserves every hit he gets. Why not promote the truth, Chris?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kay

      Dan Nguyen
      @dancow
      Bari Weiss got a half-million dollar donation from Harlan Crow to help create an “anti-woke” nonprofit — the “Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism”
      But FAIR was completely hobbled by infighting from members and donors who wanted to focus on fighting the transgenders

      I think as we learn more and more about the anti woke ninnies the whole panic will get funnier and funnier. But we shouldn’t forget that this wasn’t just the Right- the NYTimes and The Atlantic completely bought into this bullshit, along with some very prominent centrists and Leftists.

      Our public intellectuals are low quality. I personally think there’s not enough real competition in the ranks- nepotism, legacy admits, etc. Some of these people never should have risen so high.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      Bari Weiss got a half-million dollar donation from Harlan Crow

       

      SHES A FAMILY FRIEND!

      I hope she was a good daughter and took care of her mom like Thomas did.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ken

      I was today years old when I learned the word “Emerita”.

      Also that ML Baseball’s publicity team knows the correct use of “Emerita”.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      But FAIR was completely hobbled by infighting from members and donors who wanted to focus on fighting the transgenders

       
      My understanding is that that is not an acceptable label for trans people.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I think it’s hysterical, and perfect, that Harlan Crow funds all of them.

      All of these extremely fancy people have spent the last 6 years sitting around tables worrying about the Oberlin student council and whether Yale law students are deferential enough to federal judges. So much other stuff happened in the last 6 years! They missed all of it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ken

      @Suzanne: Its scope is so broad that I can see only parts of it clearly at one time, and it is exceedingly difficult to set down comprehensibly in writing….

      Sounds more like old H.P. Lovecraft.

      Actually both that, and other parts of the essay (“Construct elaborate theories with many parts. Draw diagrams.”) also sound like the movie tropes used to show someone on the edge of a psychotic break.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Last night when I couldn’t sleep I put Alien in the DVD player. About halfway thru I suddenly realized the the crew of Nostromo is WOKE! Each and everyone of them are wearing Rainbow Patches on their right shoulders! Ripley and Lambert have the patches on BOTH SHOULDERS! I’m not sure WHAT that means, but I’m sure it’s dirty!

      THE WOKE HAVE POLLUTED THE FUTURE!!!! BOYCOTT THE WEYLAND-YUTANI CORPORATION!!!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kyle Rayner

      @Baud: Yeah, I think it’s being used here ironically to poke fun at people who use incorrect language, but I suspect all that really does is muddy the waters for people trying to learn what is and isn’t appropriate language. (Though I myself am guilty of saying “the gays” ironically. Sigh. Maybe need to re-evaluate that.)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Harlan Crow is himself a nepotism hire:

      Harlan Rogers Crow is an American real estate developer. Born in Dallas, Texas, he is the chairman of Crow Holdings, which was founded by his father, Trammell Crow. His father was described as the “largest landlord in the United States” by Forbes magazine. Harlan Crow is the cofounder of Club For Growth.

      Club for Growth is about merit, bootstrapping and competition, because of course it is.

      This is the worst part of income inequality and the gutting of the lower middle class- there weren’t any scrappy strivers coming up to push these low quality elites out of the running. That’s why they suck- they’re burrowed in up top.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Baud

      @Kyle Rayner:

      I don’t know the background of the tweeter, but the ironic use doesn’t work with the rest of the content of the tweet.

      It’s tough to get the balance right on things like this.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kay

      Hundreds of Indiana doctors are coming to the defense of Caitlin Bernard, the obstetrician/gynecologist who was recently punished by a state licensing board for talking publicly about providing an abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim.
      Dr. Caitlin Bernard (center left) sits next to her attorneys during a May 25 hearing before the Indiana Medical Licensing Board in downtown Indianapolis.
      Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star via AP
      In public statements, doctors across a range of specialties are speaking out against the board’s decision, and warning that it could have dangerous implications for public health.
      “I hate to say, I think this is completely political,” says Ram Yeleti, a cardiologist in Indianapolis. “I think the medical board could have decided not to take this case.”

      NPR’s coverage of womens autonomy and agency has been really good- much better than the national for profit newspapers. I don’t even listen to the NPR radio program and I started donating to my local station, just because they take this issue seriously and have put some resources behind it.

      Good job.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      OverTwistWillie

      If picking a political war with the FBI over some garbage bin agitprop appears ill timed and self defeating… There is a small man at a large table who has gone full on Downfall and is rapidly disassembling. He is now pushing “his” assets to irrational and self-harming acts.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      satby

      ok, temp derail redux: update from the hospital Duke is holding his own, ate a small bit last night (I had been force feeding him); so that’s good. His fever is climbing again, so not good, but the antibiotics should kick in soon. More thanks!!

      back to the regularly scheduled thread: @Baud: Transgender should be used as an adjective, not as a noun. Do not say, “Tony is a transgender,” or “The parade included many transgenders.” Do not write “transwoman” or “transman.” Do not capitalize transgender, unless it begins a sentence or is part of a name (e.g., National Center for Transgender Equality).

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: I think it’s yet another case of projection; they know all of their think tanks and other organizations are funded by a few billionaires, so they think Soros funds everything liberals do.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      SFAW

      @Baud: ​
       

      How many right wing billionaires does it take to act as a counterweight to Soros?

      Apparently all of ’em, Baudie.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      James E Powell

      I done some ridiculous & pointless things in my life, but none of them were as ridiculous & pointless as Mike Pence running for president.

      Is there any take on this other than that he is just as stupid as we think he is?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Betty

      @Kay: What is a bit surprising is how influential Crowe has been for some time, but he is only now getting serious publicity. He was letting the Kochs get all the “credit” for trying to destroy democracy.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      I wish we had as many billionaires as they do. I wish. Although, I think one can make an argument that the huge piles of billionaire cash sloshing around the Right side have contributed to the low quality – their quality problem. You don’t have to do anything to get paid except churn out far Right junk. They’re paying everyone. And anyone. They pay people like Rudy Giuliani and Kyle Rittenhouse and Bari Weiss. They have enough to pay Ginni Thomas half a million dollars a year just to stay off the telephone and internet when she’s in the middle of a manic cycle. Drowning in cash.

      Reply

