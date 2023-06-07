Licht is done:

Chris Licht, the former television producer who oversaw a brief and chaotic run as the chairman of CNN, is out at the network. David Zaslav, the chief executive of CNN’s parent, Warner Bros. Discovery, informed staff on Wednesday morning that he had met with Mr. Licht and that he was leaving, effective immediately. Mr. Licht’s 13-month run at CNN was marked by one controversy after another. He got off to a bumpy start even before he had officially started when he oversaw the shuttering of the costly CNN+ streaming service at the request of its network’s new owners, who were skeptical about a stand-alone digital product. The cuts resulted in scores of layoffs. “For a number of reasons things didn’t work out, and that’s unfortunate,” Mr. Zaslav said, according to a recording of his remarks. “It’s really unfortunate, and ultimately that’s on me. And I take full responsibility for that.”

Because of my always sparkling disposition and recognition that Zaslav is a complete and total idiot who thinks that the Flash is the greatest superhero movie ever made and that it was a good idea to give a commencement speech in the midst of a writer’s strike only to be drowned out with boos the entire time, I fully expect this out of touch corporate hack to pick someone worse. It’s just his nature.

But since they still have a chance, let me give them this novel idea. Do good journalism. Do the basics, do them well, and audiences will follow. Stop trying to chase gimmicks and trends and give MAGATs sugar highs with unmonitored Trump town halls, and invest in reporters. Stop trying to balance opinions, and just present the news. The ratings will follow.

