Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

In my day, never was longer.

Bark louder, little dog.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

I was promised a recession.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Adios, Jackass

62 Comments

This post is in: 

Licht is done:

Chris Licht, the former television producer who oversaw a brief and chaotic run as the chairman of CNN, is out at the network.

David Zaslav, the chief executive of CNN’s parent, Warner Bros. Discovery, informed staff on Wednesday morning that he had met with Mr. Licht and that he was leaving, effective immediately.

Mr. Licht’s 13-month run at CNN was marked by one controversy after another. He got off to a bumpy start even before he had officially started when he oversaw the shuttering of the costly CNN+ streaming service at the request of its network’s new owners, who were skeptical about a stand-alone digital product. The cuts resulted in scores of layoffs.

“For a number of reasons things didn’t work out, and that’s unfortunate,” Mr. Zaslav said, according to a recording of his remarks. “It’s really unfortunate, and ultimately that’s on me. And I take full responsibility for that.”

Because of my always sparkling disposition and recognition that Zaslav is a complete and total idiot who thinks that the Flash is the greatest superhero movie ever made and that it was a good idea to give a commencement speech in the midst of a writer’s strike only to be drowned out with boos the entire time, I fully expect this out of touch corporate hack to pick someone worse. It’s just his nature.

But since they still have a chance, let me give them this novel idea. Do good journalism. Do the basics, do them well, and audiences will follow. Stop trying to chase gimmicks and trends and give MAGATs sugar highs with unmonitored Trump town halls, and invest in reporters. Stop trying to balance opinions, and just present the news. The ratings will follow.

Also, before you misfist have a god damned aneurysm, I fixed the errant bolding from Mr. Andersen’s post below, so you can stop screaming in the comments that “sOmEThiNg iS DifFErenT.” I didn’t even check the comments but I know you did, Baud. You son of a bitch.

    62Comments

    1. 1.

      Doug R

      TBF James Gunn who wrote and directed the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and The Suicide Squad (the good R-rated one) also thinks The Flash might be the best superhero movie as well.

      Of course he also works for the Warner/DC part of DiscoveryWarner but he does know his comic book movies.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Scout211

      Thanks for fixing the front page bolding, Mr. Cole.

      We raked Chris Licht and Discovery over the coals downstairs but it will be fun to read more in this dedicated thread.  :)

      In perusing the many news articles, I see that so far the only news service that states Chris Licht was fired is NPR. All the other headlines use words like “leaving,” “out,” “stepping down.”

      He was fired.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ruckus

      John, that’s very good advice to CNN.

      It’s so good advice I doubt seriously that it would ever register with them. I’d bet, ten cents, that this advice will never be accepted at Crappy News Network. Because your advice is about their work, not their bank accounts. For most big, and many small companies the first concept of the their work is not the product but the bank account is. The work is the means to the end, rather than the product. And it shows. I know we’ve talked about Disney here a fair bit over the last while and that is a company that the product always comes first. They like money, don’t get me wrong, it’s just that the money comes from their product, it isn’t the first priority. It’s why they are as good at what they do that they are still making money almost 70 yrs after they started. We had a family friend whose daughter was an employee the day they opened. They have stayed true to the concept from day one.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RepubAnon

      Ding, Dong, the Licht is dead!

      Perhaps he’ll be hosting a seminar on the importance of journalists not taking a position on the Earth’s shape…

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Tony Jay

      Zaslav –

      Dammit, Chris. You were supposed to be the Chosen One!

      Disembodied Voice of Roger Ailes –

      There is another….

      Zaslav –

      But who has years of experience providing a balanced, independent view of America’s political scene as well as tons of contacts in the buis… OM freakin’ G, Tucker’s free, isn’t he?!?

      Disembodied voice of Roger Ailes –

      Excccccellent….

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Alison Rose

      BTW can any Mac users help me out? I got my new laptop a little over a month ago, and I’ve just noticed when trying to type my previous comment that I can’t get the letter accent menu to pop up by pressing and holding a key. Instead, it just repeats the letter. I tried Googling and nothing I can find actually works, and I can’t find a setting relating to this in the system settings. Any ideas?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Old School

      @Alison Rose:

      “Baud, you son of a bitch” is gonna be my new reaction phrase à la “Sure Jan”.

      It may have legs, but I don’t believe Baud actually commented on the formatting error.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      I haven’t actually watched CNN (or any other news network) for many years. I get my news from the various news networks’ websites (and here, of course).

      I still think that CNN does an adequate job of reporting breaking news and top stories of the day on their website.  Especially now that Cilliza is not despoiling the front page with his nonsense. But after you read the top stories, it’s not that great. In fact, its awful. But at least you can choose what to read or not read when you read stories online.

      I am so over watching and listening to talking heads and expecting to get the facts.  Ugh.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      different-church-lady

      @Alison Rose: Which operating system?

      Check in accessibility control panel, they’ve been tucking a lot of stuff in there lately.

      Temporary fix: find the way to show the keyboard menu in the menu bar. It will show you the option-key combos that also will give you accents. (Example: option-e will provide the opportunity for é, á, etc.)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      lee

      I’m curious to know how Licht went from Colbert to CNN. Is he just a ratings chaser that miscalculated with CNN? Was he behind the increase in ratings for Colbert?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Hilbertsubspace

      @Scout211: I believe the people who fired him understand that he failed, but not WHY he failed.  So I expect them to do random adjustments and shuffling until they get lucky.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Hilbertsubspace

      Wait, I thought Licht was the one who told Colbert to not talk about politics ever.  Later changing his mind to, “whatever”.

      This was meant as a reply to lee comment #15.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      cain

      @Old School: I have heard at least one who said it was the greatest super movie thus far. I’m intrigued to see it since it encompasses all my fav movies and their actors. I would have preferred Christian Bale instead of Ben Affleck – maybe another universe.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      patrick II

      What struck me about Mr. Licht was his stated objective of having CNN become a source of “objective truth” and early on fired Brian Stetler and canceled his show “Reliable Source”, which was the single show on CNN that made the most earnest attempt to find the objective truth.

      Mr. Licht has no idea what “objective truth” is.  I think he was earnest about it and sadly that says something worse about him than if he was just a cynic.  His mind is afloat in propaganda, wokeness is bad, and if Democrats say climate change is real then the Republican view that it isn’t are alternative facts that need an equal, if not predominant, hearing to get at his “objective truth”.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Alison Rose

      @Scout211: Well, yes. That’s what I said I was trying to do in the comment you’re responding to, all that page does is tell me how it USED to work on my old laptop. My point is it doesn’t do it anymore. When I press and hold a letter, it just repeats the letter. The menu does not come up.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      cain

      @Scout211: I stopped watching 24 hour news after the whole CNN missing white girl thing back in the late 90s? It was so over the top. I’m triggered when I see Wolf Blitzer as well.

      The death of journalism can be directly linked to 24 hour news channels.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ruckus

      @Alison Rose:

      Go to the Apple site and click support at the top. You will find towards the bottom of the screen on the left a place to click for how to. There is a lot of how to if you click the user/essentials guide.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SFAW

      Mr. Zaslav said, according to a recording of his remarks. “It’s really unfortunate, and ultimately that’s on me. And I take full responsibility for that.”

      If you really were to “take full responsibility,” asshole, you’d resign and refuse any severance package.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Butch

      TBogg used to do an occasional column he called faces I’d like to punch.  He always would caution that he’d never actually hit anyone….Licht, with the smirk and smug look, always fit into that category for me.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      thruppence

      åÅęao

      @Alison Rose: What OS are you using? I’m on Monterey 12.6.6 and the press and hold for special characters is working for me on my somewhat aged MacBook Air

      Reply
    39. 39.

      trollhattan

      Wow [picks self off floor, dusts self off] will corporate wonders never cease? I thought the only thing that gets a head newsie fired is sexual assault of subordinates. NB Fox excluded of course. “We loofa the news!”

      Now they get to attempt reputation overhaul, to which I can only say lots-a luck.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Doug R: Meh. From what I heard, The Flash isn’t able to transcend the fossilized comic book tropes. It certainly won’t be the game changer Across the Spider-Verse was, I think.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Kristine

      @Alison Rose: No advice, just the comment that I usually saw it with one or two different programs, Scrivener and iirc when trying to comment on Facebook. Scrivener was hit or miss–sometimes the accents worked and sometimes they didn’t. I think it was the same with FB.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Anoniminous

      Mr. Zaslav said, according to a recording of his remarks. “It’s really unfortunate, and ultimately that’s on me. And I take full responsibility for that.”

      Therefore he should do the honorable thing.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      patrick II

      @cain:

      ABC News:

      Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American teenager Natalee Holloway, has lost his extradition appeal and will be sent to the United States on Thursday, according to the Peruvian Supreme Court.

      Just thought I would catch you up.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Brachiator

      @Doug R:

      TBF James Gunn who wrote and directed the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and The Suicide Squad (the good R-rated one) also thinks The Flash might be the best superhero movie as well.

      The weird thing is that much of the story has already been done in the Flash and Arrow TV series.

      I enjoyed the Marvel Avengers saga, but I think I am done with comic book superhero films, especially those that assume that you are going to see every film in the series, without regard to quality.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Ruckus

      @Alison Rose:

      You have to look for the specific computer. You do this on the support page. You have to look for the specific operating system, on the specific computer. It’s there, it may take effort to get there but the info is there. It may help that I built complicated manufacturing tools for a living (we didn’t call them that) and one had to design them to not only do a job but to tell the customer how to use them to make the product. It can get in the weeds really easily. Some questions in the use of a computer are in the same league. And in the same weeds.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Frankensteinbeck

      If your worldview is that mediocre white men are actually God’s gift to creation and that politics is a game, then giving Trump a stage to spew his hate and lies is merely giving the audience an important perspective.  I think Licht was sincere.  Despite the ratings flop and backlash, he told his staff he saw the town hall as a wild success morally.

      @Baud:

      Baud, you magnificent bastard!

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Alison Rose

      @zhena gogolia: Right, when I do that, I mostly just get the accent without the letter. Except with a, where the only one it gives me is the dot. I just spent 20 minutes chatting with an apple rep, and he told me to clean my keyboard and then to change the same settings I’d already changed, and then he said I would need to get on the phone with a senior rep and I am just done with this bullshit.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Ruckus:

      I know we’ve talked about Disney here a fair bit over the last while and that is a company that the product always comes first. They like money, don’t get me wrong, it’s just that the money comes from their product, it isn’t the first priority.

      Oof.  That is… such a complicated issue, especially since Disney had gone through phases where those priorities go up and down.  The Disney Princess movies were made solidly with money first as a focus, for example, but the studio itself was really determined to make quality.  I think the most consistent truth is Disney makes its money from merchandising their IPs, and is absolutely merciless and mercenary about it.

      And of course it all starts with Walt, who while an asshole in so many respects, was dedicated to quality and to training his animators to be the best of the best.  I feel sorry for the man in one respect.  Storytelling was his passion.  He believed in it, yearned to tell stories.  He was utterly incompetent at it and the art and limited other children’s options drove the popularity of his movies.

      Reply

