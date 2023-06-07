Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Diversions Open Thread: Weird Al, A Role Model for the Rest of Us

Diversions Open Thread: Weird Al, A Role Model for the Rest of Us

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: ,

From Variety, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic on Outlasting the Stars He Parodies, Why He’s Not Making New Music and the Truth About His Torrid Affair With Madonna :

This is a guy who has now spent five decades in the limelight — far longer than many of the artists he has parodied over the years. “Nobody wanted to sign me in the early ‘80s,” he says. “They thought, ‘comedy music, you’re a novelty artist.’ And historically, novelty artists become one-hit wonders, and then they’re forgotten quickly. So yeah, that’s kind of the big irony of my life is, I’m still here.”…

Yankovic has earned five Grammy awards and sold more than 12 million albums. Some of that is in “Weird,” which he wrote with Eric Appel. But make no mistake, this is by no means an actual biopic. Of course the master of parody would ultimately make a parody of biopics: Despite what you see on screen, Weird Al didn’t have a torrid love affair with Madonna (played by Evan Rachel Wood). He didn’t become a drug kingpin. And Dr. Demento (played by Rainn Wilson) never laced Al’s guacamole with LSD…

Weird Al famously always got permission from artists before parodying their songs — which is why he never got to do his take on anything from Prince’s catalog. But when it came to the movie, “our lawyers said, ‘don’t worry about it.’ Public figure.”

Apparently, a number of viewers who have taken “Weird” as a true chronicle of his life, despite the sheer absurdity of where the story ends up going. “I’ve learned about the Internet and the general population, no matter how ironic and obviously insincere you’re being, somebody’s going to believe it,” he chuckles…

A few other tidbits from our chat with Weird Al:

= Don’t expect a new album anytime soon. “I signed a record deal in 1982 for 10 albums, and then I renegotiated twice, and it became a 14-album contract, which I finally fulfilled in 2014,” he says. “I just don’t want to sign under the contract. I like being a free agent and doing whatever I need to do or want to do. I’m more into one-off stuff now. Because when you do an album, if you’re doing my kind of material, it’s hard to have 12 songs ready to go all at once and have them all be topical and timely. I like having the freedom of being able to just put out material whenever I feel like it. Granted, I haven’t done a lot of that since 2014.”

= Weird Al knows there are petitions to get him to perform the Super Bowl halftime show. But he doesn’t think he’ll ever be on the NFL shortlist. “I’m just being real here. I just don’t see it ever happening. Maybe the Foo Fighters will do it and have me on as a special guest… That kind of stage scares me for a number of reasons. One of which is, no matter who you are, when you’re put in front of that many eyeballs, you’re going to have a lot of haters. And I know I don’t like being hated.”…

    28Comments

    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      From the not-funny lunatics files,

      House in stalemate after hard-right Republicans defy McCarthy, block legislation

      The House remained in a stalemate Wednesday, recessing minutes after the session began, as hard-right Republicans defied GOP leadership and blocked legislation.

      House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) met Wednesday afternoon with several members of the House Freedom Caucus to negotiate on their demands after 11 hard-right lawmakers — still angry over McCarthy’s handling of the debt ceiling bill — voted with Democrats against passing a rule for consideration of several bills this week. A resolution has yet to be struck, though ongoing negotiations now involve possibly scheduling votes on key bills the Freedom Caucus prioritizes.

      McCarthy admitted Wednesday he had been “blindsided” by Tuesday’s events, which was the first rule vote to fail since November 2002, but insisted that the Republican caucus would emerge stronger.

      Throughout Wednesday morning, the group of disruptors met and spoke with McCarthy and his team. Leadership is still unclear what exactly the group of 11 Republicans want, and different members want different things, making it more difficult to address their concerns, according to two people close to leadership who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

      Now that the global economy isn’t faced with immediate destruction, we can sit back, pop a nice bowl of popcorn, and enjoy the howler monkey circus.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      patrick II

      There are people who think Chuck Barris was actually a CIA spy after seeing ” Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” and still others who think Trump is a genius businessman after watching “The Apprentice “, so believing Weird Al had a relationship with Madonna is relatively  grounded thinking.​​​

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Splitting Image

      Years ago I had a co-worker who said that her opinion of Weird Al was that he was about a half-step above Milli Vanilli. I guess she believed Al just sings funny lyrics over a karaoke version of the real song, but I remember thinking that that was one of the stupidest things I ever heard a co-worker say.

      (I have since dealt with co-workers who believed in chemtrails.)

      I’ve followed Al’s career since the beginning. Nice to see one of the good guys win for a change.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Eljai

      @Shana: I read that story this morning and it’s mind boggling and horrific. I mean, the law firm those 2 racist, misogynistic assholes used to work for is just now getting around to hiring diversity experts? WTF! Can’t even imagine the kind of toxic environment that festered there.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      TriassicSands

      I never paid any attention to Weird Al, but in the mid-80s, I went to see Warren Zevon at a small venue, and Weird Al opened. Zevon’s appearance was remarkably short and very disappointing. Weird Al, on the other hand, was quite entertaining. I was never a fan, nor did I buy a Weird Al album, but he put a lot more into his appearance than did Zevon. Whoever went to that concert to see Al got their money’s worth; those who went to hear Zevon didn’t.

      The only thing that made it worth leaving home that night was the very weird Weird Al.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      moonbat

      I play Weird Al’s “Christmas at Ground Zero” every holiday season. :)
      And honestly I enjoyd some of his parodies so much that I cannot remember the original lyrics to some of the songs he covered.
      I think his choosing Daniel Radcliffe to play him in the movie was inspired.​

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      @Shana: So, basically the law firm was fine with its partners sending all those toxic emails, just so long as those partners didn’t go off to start their own firm.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Something I love about the Weird Al movie which nobody seems to talk about, is that it was originally a “Funny or Die” sketch. The sketch was the trailer for the non-existent movie. Then 10 or so years later Weird Al comes along and makes a movie which is absolutely faithful to the fake trailer. I find that hilarious for some reason.

      Also Daniel Radcliffe really works as Weird Al for some reason, despite being about 40% too short. Doesn’t seem to matter. Maybe because he’s so willing to be, well… weird.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TriassicSands

      @patrick II:

      I can’t imagine why Weird Al would even want to have a relationship with Madonna. So, the fact that he didn’t makes perfect sense to me.

      @dmsilev: Leadership is still unclear what exactly the group of 11 Republicans want…

      The Fourth Reich?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Anonymous At Work

      “Albuquerque” will be both the music at my fake funeral and the only eulogy allowed.  My body’s going to science.  My father, bless his heart, has chosen to become a tree and I’m to read the funeral speech from Hot Shots!

      And now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be down the rabbit hole.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ruckus

      @dmsilev:

      Not necessarily. It’s a big firm, they may not have followed internal communication emails between lawyers. Especially if they didn’t reference a client or case being handled. I have zero idea if that’s true but in a firm as big as this it might have required a large staff just to do the reviewing. Wanna bet they do that now though?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      TriassicSands

      @moonbat: I think his choosing Daniel Radcliffe to play him in the movie was inspired.​

      Weird Al is 6 feet tall. Radcliffe is 5’4-1/2″ or 5’5″. That will require some CGI! Or maybe it’s just Al’s sense of humor at work.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      NotMax

      This calls for a bit of song parody. Move over, Music Man.

      Oh the Mar-a-lago charges are coming down the pike
      Oh please let them be for he
      Oh the Mar-a-lago charges are coming down the pike
      I wish I knew how many there will be
      .

      Reply
    24. 24.

      oatler

      What’s the deal with being stymied by Prince? I thought several lawsuits decided in Mad Magazine’s favor gave them the right to parodize songs.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Anonymous At Work

      @TriassicSands: Sense of humor and Radcliffe has the ability to laugh at himself.  If you’re going to play Weird Al, you have to acknowledge, at some level, that you’re an actor playing Weird Al.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Anonymous At Work

      @oatler: Yes, against Prince’s wishes.  Weird Al only does songs if the original artist agrees.  Prince would never allow his songs to be parodied.

      Reply

