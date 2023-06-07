A lot of evangelical behavior makes sense when you realize it's not to convince you, it's to convince them that they're persecuted for their faith — Kyle Marquis (@Moochava) June 5, 2023

Speaking of people who feel very, very cheated: Tucker Carlson is back on the air, sorta — it’s a ten-minute video on twitter, about how ‘we’ have been ‘silenced by lies, humiliated by taboos’. It’s not bad enough to be entertaining, but I’ll note that neither the set dressing nor his makeup skills are up to previous standards.

the downside is that carlson's pushing russian propaganda and lies without any subtlety, the upside is that not having a producer and cable studio behind him means he doesn't have anyone working to mask over his incredible contempt for everyone including, especially, his viewers https://t.co/hmLHp2lAls — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 6, 2023