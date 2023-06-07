Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: That Feeling You've Been Cheated

Late Night Open Thread: That Feeling You’ve Been Cheated

by | 11 Comments

Speaking of people who feel very, very cheated: Tucker Carlson is back on the air, sorta — it’s a ten-minute video on twitter, about how ‘we’ have been ‘silenced by lies, humiliated by taboos’. It’s not bad enough to be entertaining, but I’ll note that neither the set dressing nor his makeup skills are up to previous standards.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Chetan Murthy

      It occurs to me that that’s counterfeiting, isn’t it?  The wilful passing of counterfeit money.  But I guess the restaurant doesn’t care: they got paid in real specie after all.  And server’s powerless.  Servers need unions, and tipping needs to be replaced with a service charge as part of the bill. Ugh.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      West of the Rockies

      @tam1MI:

      That photo of Gaetz…

      He just looks so ridiculous, like a teenager trying to pass for an important literary figure or something.  Or maybe it’s a thirty-something trying to sneak into a jr. high dance.  He’s just… off and weird looking.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      ColoradoGuy

      Stunningly bad people-judgement. Of all the People You Don’t Want To Piss Off … a police officer, a judge, a nurse, or a restaurant server … a counterfeit $50 “tip” would be guaranteed to enrage. It would be unwise to ever return to that restaurant again.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Tony Jay

      On a plus note, if you zip right to the end of Tick-Tuck’s little screed and then slowly rewind back through it with the sound off, it looks like he’s singing the Skibbidy-Bop.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Chetan Murthy:

      The seal says “Future Reserve Bank of Jerusalem,” and the disclaimer declaration clearly states “This is not leg[al tender],” and I think there’s something sketchy about the signature panel, so I suppose technically it’s not counterfeit money. (N.B.: I don’t know anything about the laws and regulations governing counterfeiting.)

      But no question that there was intent to deceive. What kind of horrible excuse for a human person would do such a thing? I’d say something about “scum of the earth,” but I have too much respect for actual scum.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      @SiubhanDuinne: I think it’s enough that it mimicks $50 bills from the outside.  I mean, there’s a standard counterfeit scam where you take two $20 bills, cut off a different end on each, then attach those two ends to a $1 bill.  You can get a bank to accept the $20 bills b/c they’re mostly intact.  And you can often pass off the doctored $1+$20-ends as a $20 in a stack.  That’s definitely a crime.

      But for sure, nobody’s going to go after these people: they’re usually the sort who sic the law on others, not those upon whom the law is sicced.

      Reply

