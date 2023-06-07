Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Sportswashing Open Thread: Saudi Princes Just Bought (Off) the PGA

For those of us who cover sports, even on a limited basis, it was something only a bit short of Jesus In A Tomato miracle to see the PGA Tour actually taking a moral stand against billionaires. When Saudi Arabia attempted to sportswash its dismal reputation by launching the LIV professional golf tour, fueled by over-the-hill dingbats like Phil Mickelson and Greg Norman, and there was an outcry by all decent people including the families of 9/11 victims, the PGA Tour stood up and declined to get Jamal Khashoggi’s blood on its hands. It knuckled the current pros who went over to the Bonesaw Tour. And it sued the LIV Tour, which countersued. But the idea that the PGA Tour would find a group of rich guys with whom it didn’t want to do business was a Black Swan event of gigantic proportions.

    2. 2.

      JWR

      I’m just now catching up on the day’s threads, and boy, did I pick the wrong day to nap! Holy Moley, Batman!

    3. 3.

      Brachiator

      Not a huge golf fan, but this seems odd for a sport that likes to revel in history and tradition.

