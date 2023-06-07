As part of the merger, the PGA will control holes 1-8 and 12-18. The Saudis do 9-11. — James Hesky (@JamesHesky) June 6, 2023

It was nice that the Tour stood up and declined to get Jamal Khashoggi's blood on its hands, for as long as that lasted. https://t.co/lAU4L5ibgG — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 7, 2023

For those of us who cover sports, even on a limited basis, it was something only a bit short of Jesus In A Tomato miracle to see the PGA Tour actually taking a moral stand against billionaires. When Saudi Arabia attempted to sportswash its dismal reputation by launching the LIV professional golf tour, fueled by over-the-hill dingbats like Phil Mickelson and Greg Norman, and there was an outcry by all decent people including the families of 9/11 victims, the PGA Tour stood up and declined to get Jamal Khashoggi’s blood on its hands. It knuckled the current pros who went over to the Bonesaw Tour. And it sued the LIV Tour, which countersued. But the idea that the PGA Tour would find a group of rich guys with whom it didn’t want to do business was a Black Swan event of gigantic proportions. You just knew it wouldn’t last…

i've been asleep for two decades and let me tell you I am shocked that wealthy american gentry would collaborate with petroprincelings for profit, simply shocked https://t.co/v1sDhqeALO — Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) June 6, 2023





The surprise PGA/LIV golf merger is almost certain to attract DOJ antitrust scrutiny and the Department, which is already investigating the PGA tour for possible antitrust violations, is watching closely https://t.co/kvBCDzDz7R — Josh Sisco (@joshua_sisco) June 6, 2023

"The Saudis did 9/11 but their money spends just fine" is an extremely funny position to take https://t.co/q6jxvaFE2I — Joe (@JoePostingg) June 6, 2023

is this about golf or democracy https://t.co/jbzlIS9SVr — jesse spector (@jessespector) June 6, 2023

if you think golf fans are going to be outraged you have not seen the crowds at newcastle or manchester city matches. sportswashing works, it’s why regimes do it. — world famous art thief (@famousartthief) June 6, 2023

so while it's *also* and inevitably an influence op, and we're seeing some glimmers of Really Bad Legal Shit re: FARA registrations and if I had to guess the Trump prosecution, there are legitimate economic reasons for them to be doing things like this — post malone ergo propter malone (@PropterMalone) June 6, 2023

if Trump did in fact sell our Iran war contingency plans KSA is the obvious buyer — post malone ergo propter malone (@PropterMalone) June 6, 2023