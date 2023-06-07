Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – raven – The Low Country

by | 6 Comments

raven

We took a short trip over to Beaufort, South Carolina for Memorial Day. We arrived just as the Memorial Day event was starting at the National Cemetery but dogs are forbidden so we had to pass. I have read two books about St Helena Island, “The Gullah Mailman” and “Tales of the Barrier Islands of Beaufort County, South Carolina” by Pierre McGowan.

Mr. McGowan’s father was the mailman for the island in the 30’s and they are fascinating histories of the area. After the Civil War most of the white people left the island and the Gullah folks got the land. There is a wonderful film called “The Daughters of the Dust” by Julie Dash that was filmed there but is set on St Simons Island.  There is strong resistance to the developers on the island with “No Gates, No Golf” signs peppered around the island. I don’t know if they are going to be successful because the barrier islands are beautiful and they are growing by leaps and bounds.

I went on a charter trip near Parris Island and the guide was despondent about the changes that are taking place and I understand why. This area is also where Pat Conroy grew up and many of his stories are of Beaufort and the surroundings.

On The Road - ravenb - The Low Country 5
Beaufort May 30, 2023

I walked Artie over to the University of South Carolina, Beaufort at sunrise and got some nice shots.

On The Road - ravenb - The Low Country 4
BeaufortMay 30, 2023
On The Road - ravenb - The Low Country 3
BeaufortMay 30, 2023
On The Road - ravenb - The Low Country 2
St Helena IslandMay 30, 2023

We stumbled across this beach on Memorial Day and there were a few folks there. The next day it was deserted and I was able to fish and Garden Girl took Artie for a long hike! This shot is looking at “Hunting Island”.

On The Road - ravenb - The Low Country 1
St Helena Island May 30, 2023

Garden Girl went to get a chair and Artie was really worried!

On The Road - ravenb - The Low Country
St Helena IslandMay 31, 2023

Looking over Port Royale Sound from Ft Fremont.

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      When I saw the first picture, I thought you were going to tell us that’s where God told you to go free your people from bondage.

      ETA: Artie is beautiful.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      raven

      @OzarkHillbilly:

       

      @MazeDancer:

      Thanks, it was a fun trip and I resisted putting fishing pictures up! I’ve already talked about Artie’s issues but we’re going to try a trainer this week and see if that can help. Fear is a bitch.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      frosty

      The sunrise pictures are beautiful. I hope they can win with “No gates, no golf.” There’s plenty of other places on the coast for that but not too many like the ones in your pictures.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      LiminalOwl

      Thank you for the lovely pictures, and the reminder about “Daughters if the Dust” (which I’ve been meaning for years to see).  I’m not good at visualizing, so it’s great to have a better sense of Pat Conroy’s territory too.

      And oh, Artie is precious!

      Reply

