Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

The revolution will be supervised.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Open Thread & Special Opportunity to Help Ukraine

There has been a lot going on, so I don’t know if everyone has had a chance to read about the dam disaster in Kherson.  As if things weren’t already bad enough with the genocidal Putin committing war crimes and murdering civilians, with the collapse of the dam things are now far worse than they were.

The Nova Kakhova Dam disaster in Kherson has affected tens of thousands of people.  They are  in danger, stranded, without water, without shelter.  Not content to blow up the dam, we read reports that Russian occupiers are shooting at volunteers trying to reach stranded residents of the left bank of the Dnipro and preventing Ukrainians from fleeing the flooded regions.

President Zelenskiyy stated that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians will be without water; the canals that water southern Ukraine, turn it into an agricultural paradise, are drying up, emptying into the Dnipro; experts predict southern Ukraine will turn into a desert (it was pretty dry pretty regularly before the dams were built).

It’s the largest disaster to hit Ukraine since Chernobyl 35 years ago, and its horrifying.  You can read more details in Adam’s post from last night.

We always have the link to the Ukraine thermometer in the sidebar, but today we have a very generous offer from one of our BJ peeps – he will match up to $5,000 in donations through our BJ Ukraine thermometer.  You can select to donate to just one or the other, but if you click to donate and you do nothing, your donation will be split between World Central Kitchen and Razom for Ukraine.

As I write this, the total sits at $73,561 – as soon as the thermometer hits $78,561, our anonymous donor will add his $5,000, for a total of $83,751 for Ukraine since the war began.

Ukraine needs the help of the world, and I’m guessing that we’ll be able to meet this match.

Totally open thread.

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      M31

      in for another $50

      fuck Putin and his fascist accomplices and enablers and apologists

      and thanks, Juicer angel

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      Funds are really tight right now, but I’m in for $10.

      I hate putin and every person in this country who is metaphorically (and they wish literally) sucking his dick.

      Слава Україні!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Alison Rose

      (Also…am I losing it or did this post get pushed back? I went to click on “next post” and it’s David’s from this morning, and then I saw the time-stamp on this one.)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sab

      So because they mis-planned their war, now they want to starve the eastern Mediterranean and northern Africa just out of spite. And it will take decades to fix this. Their idea of winning is that everyone else anywhere affected must lose. What a way to run things.

      Reply

