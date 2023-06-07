There has been a lot going on, so I don’t know if everyone has had a chance to read about the dam disaster in Kherson. As if things weren’t already bad enough with the genocidal Putin committing war crimes and murdering civilians, with the collapse of the dam things are now far worse than they were.

The Nova Kakhova Dam disaster in Kherson has affected tens of thousands of people. They are in danger, stranded, without water, without shelter. Not content to blow up the dam, we read reports that Russian occupiers are shooting at volunteers trying to reach stranded residents of the left bank of the Dnipro and preventing Ukrainians from fleeing the flooded regions.

President Zelenskiyy stated that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians will be without water; the canals that water southern Ukraine, turn it into an agricultural paradise, are drying up, emptying into the Dnipro; experts predict southern Ukraine will turn into a desert (it was pretty dry pretty regularly before the dams were built).

It’s the largest disaster to hit Ukraine since Chernobyl 35 years ago, and its horrifying. You can read more details in Adam’s post from last night.

We always have the link to the Ukraine thermometer in the sidebar, but today we have a very generous offer from one of our BJ peeps – he will match up to $5,000 in donations through our BJ Ukraine thermometer.

A Razom volunteer on the ground in flooded areas near Kherson captured this video of a dog being taken to safety. We’re on the ground and working hard to deliver aid and help with evacuations. Donate to support our work: https://t.co/2LwasDxi3I pic.twitter.com/NheFCPtaAe — Razom for Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@razomforukraine) June 7, 2023

In the aftermath of the dam flooding in the Kherson region yesterday, WCK is continuing to provide nourishment to families with warm meals & clean water. The water level in the area continues to rise, but the smiles of the kids we get to support keep us going 💙 #ChefsForUkraine pic.twitter.com/hXKeqcuTCD — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) June 7, 2023

So sad for the Damm destruction in the Dnipro River with terrible consequences. But so hopeful as our amazing @Ukraine team @WCKitchen began cooking increasing the meal output in hours to help the people affected by the water damage in many communities…#ChefsForUkraine pic.twitter.com/HFAKfPKZ2L — José Andrés 🟧🇺🇸🇪🇸🇺🇦 (@chefjoseandres) June 7, 2023

As I write this, our anonymous donor will add his $5,000 for Ukraine since the war began.

Ukraine needs the help of the world, and I’m guessing that we’ll be able to meet this match.

