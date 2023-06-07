Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

After roe, women are no longer free.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

The willow is too close to the house.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Everybody saw this coming.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Popcorn Futures Spike…

Popcorn Futures Spike…

by | 55 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Yesterday, Rep. George Santos (R-Fantasy Island) announced through his mouthpiece that he’d rather go to jail than reveal those who cosigned his bail:

Murray signaled that his client may resort to drastic measures to keep them from facing the public light.

“My client would rather surrender to pretrial detainment than subject these suretors to what will inevitably come,” he wrote.

Why would he be so moved?  I’m betting that it’s not for the stated reason, to spare his benefactors the public shaming that might attend the revelation of their support for the congressman from Fabulistan.

It would be irresponsible not to speculate as to the real reason: his backers don’t want to see who has ownership of a GOP MoC. Alternatively, Santos may have dirt on others, and doesn’t want to reveal into whom his hooks have sunk

Today we get to see who has whom by the nethers:

On Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne Y. Shields ordered the disclosure of the identities of the bond’s co-signers.

Those names are still under seal as Judge Shields gave Santos until Friday to appeal the ruling, which means there remains a small window of opportunity to stock up on popcorn futures (or just bags of the stuff for present use.)

Popcorn Futures Spike...

The serious note in all this is that we’ve (or I’ve) normalized the notion that the GOP is in fact largely owned by malign interests, including some of the worst folks in the world (Putin, MBS, etc.).  Santos is no world-shaking mastermind of evil. He’s just useful to folks even more vile than himself.  So yeah, it’s fun and funny to see karma in action much more rapidly than usual (looking at you, Deadbeat Donnie), but the mere fact that this carbuncle has attached itself to the body politic even for a cup of coffee is depressing as hell.

But still, we have to take our amusement when we can. The Santos trial could be a ton of fun, and I for one, plan to enjoy it to the fullest.

Open as OTB on Derby Day this thread is.

Image: Charles Ethan Porter, Still Life With Corn, c. 1880

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BQuimby
  • Burnspbesq
  • CaseyL
  • debit
  • Delk
  • dmsilev
  • eversor
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hells littlest angel
  • hueyplong
  • Jackie
  • Jay
  • JaySinWA
  • JPL
  • kalakal
  • karen marie
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • MattF
  • MisterDancer
  • misterpuff
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Percysowner
  • randy khan
  • sab
  • skerry
  • SpaceUnit
  • Suzanne
  • Tom Levenson
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • WV Blondie
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    55Comments

    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Just Santos swearing in can be a playlet in itself.
      “Do you solemnly swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?”
      “Do I!!!”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WV Blondie

      What? He said he’s willing to go to jail to keep them from being exposed! Are you saying … (gasp!) he lied?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MisterDancer

      we’ve (or I’ve) normalized the notion that the GOP is in fact largely owned by malign interests

      There’s no nice explanation for for the then-GOP Chairman courted the Dixiecrats in the early 1950s, save the desire for power by any means necessary

      That Party could have chosen to reject the thrice-warmed over leftovers of the Slave Owners. But instead of helping them off the cliff they deserved, they embraced them — and the soulness need to CONTROL at nearly any cost, including the health of the community — so deeply that it’s utterly warped many gains we made from looking into the maw of Fascism in WWII.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SpaceUnit

      Pianist and composer George Winston has passed away.  I know a lot of folks marginalized him as a new age musician, but I was always very fond of his music.  I play a bit and compose my own stuff and I always found myself attempting to emulate his breezy, whimsical and wandering, non-traditional style.  He was 73.

      Dammit.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geminid

      Why do I not believe Santos when he says he’s willing to go to jail rather than revealing his bailors?

      This may be out of his hands anyway.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      misterpuff

      I would like to know who put up the dough, but if they pull their bond, take their bucks back and Georgie goes to jail, I will laugh hysterically.

      What lock up will he have to report to?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gin & Tonic

      And, possibly to derail this thread (sorry, Perfesser) it appears that every NGO which pretends to have anything to do with alleviating human suffering has chosen to sit on the sidelines of the Nova Kakhovka dam sabotage.

      Zelensky told @BILD that he’s shocked by @UN’s and @ICRC’s lack of response to the consequences of the Kakhovka dam breach. “They are not here! Although the disaster happened many hours ago, they are not there.The UN and the Red Cross must be the first to be there to save lives”
      — Iryna Matviyishyn (@IMatviyishyn) June 7, 2023

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tom Levenson

      @Gin & Tonic: There is no derailing an open thread. There is only a majestic heave on the switch to send the train away from whomever Snidely Whiplash has tied to the tracks on the original course.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MattF

      @Gin & Tonic: I got an email from World Central Kitchen, though:

      Arriving ready with sandwiches and bottled water, WCK’s emergency response teams were on the ground serving evacuees within hours of the dam explosion. Our teams quickly established meal distribution sites near flooded communities and hospitals where some evacuees headed. Now, a day later, these teams continue distributing meals, in some cases using inflatable boats to reach people who could not evacuate. This is a quickly evolving situation and we are working with rescue teams to ensure our support reaches families in need.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SpaceUnit

      @debit:

      His work has such a spontaneous quality to it.  It’s like you’re watching some subtle genius produce a stunning sketch or watercolor before your eyes.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      CaseyL

      Another shoe has dropped, this one for the J6 investigation: Jack Smith’s team has subpoenaed Steve Bannon.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      dmsilev

      Open thread? I get emails. This one is legit (from our campus security folks) but is, well, read it for yourselves:

      Caltech Security officers observed a red Chevy utility van parked in the parking lot. As officers were questioning the individual, the man produced a “samurai”-style sword and charged the officers. The officers retreated to Wilson Ave. and notified the Pasadena Police Department. The suspect fled the area in the van.

      I’d suspect that we were on the set of a movie shoot except for the complete and utter lack of camera crews, lighting teams, wardrobe, makeup, and the rest of the giant circus-comes-to-town that those bring with them.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      JPL

      @Gin & Tonic: A friend mentioned today that we can’t take our eyes off of what is happening in Ukraine, and I said why not both.  trump’s take down could help Ukraine

      Although I think the President has done a good job, I do wish that Ukraine had fighter jets sooner.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      sab

      @SpaceUnit: George Winston at 73 after a 10 year battle with cancer.

      As I remember,  his chosen professional instrument was classical guitar, but he was overheard fooling around for fun on piano,  and that is what they signed him to record for.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      kalakal

      @Baud:

      He may be keeping schtum for the same reason Manafort did. Some of those names may be the sort of people you do not inform on. Not if you want to keep breathing

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev: Dude. So Spawn the Elder works in a hip college-town bookstore. He had a customer come in with a machete and ask him for his phone number.

      What the fuck.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      SpaceUnit

      @sab:

      Fooling around on a piano for fun is a great description for his style.  He sounds like a guy just playing for himself when there’s no one else around, just channeling his inner sense of whimsy.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jackie

      @CaseyL: And Meadows is up to his neck re J6. I’m greedy – I want TFG indicted for both J6 and MAL documents BEFORE Fulton County indicts him in Aug.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      hueyplong

      I’d be grateful for any link to the brief filed in support of concealing the identity of the bail poster(s).

      I like to think that Santos/his counsel gave them rock solid assurances that their anonymity would be preserved, and that Santos is in peril now.  It’s the romantic in me.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      karen marie

      Santos is no world-shaking mastermind of evil.

      Neither are the people who posted his bond.  The name and address of the person who posted a defendant’s bail is on the court’s case docket.  Unless it’s sealed, anyone can see it.

      You have to be pretty stupid to not realize your name will be public when you post bond for a high-profile serial criminal like George Santos.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      SpaceUnit

      Also, Rep. George Santos (R-Fantasy Island) is hilarious

       

      ETA:  I understand that Santos actually played the character Tatu on the original show.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      randy khan

      If Santos sits in jail, thanks to the Republican decision to require all House votes to be cast in person, the actual majority shrinks to 221 to 212 (one seat being currently vacant), reducing their margin for error on any vote.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      hells littlest angel

      “My client would rather surrender to pretrial detainment than subject these suretors to what will inevitably come,” he wrote.

       

      “And that’s no bull,” he added.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne: Was he asking for books on hewing techniques? Jungle adventures?

      In all seriousness, hope Spawn the Elder was/is ok. Sounds nerve-wracking.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.