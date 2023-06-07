Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Their freedom requires your slavery.

This blog will pay for itself.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Let’s finish the job.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

  Alison Rose
  cmorenc
  coin operated
  HinTN
  Jay C
  MazeDancer
  Princess
  schrodingers_cat
  SiubhanDuinne
  SpaceUnit
  WaterGirl

