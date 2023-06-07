(Image by NEIVANMADE)

In addition to blowing up the Nova Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power plant, the Russians have also been going after the ammonia pipeline in Kharkiv:

Of course, the Russian MOD is blaming this on Ukrainians, as if they want to succumb to ammonia poisoning to somehow convince the world that Russia is the aggressor. pic.twitter.com/p42zPy4UW8 — Markian Kuzmowycz 🌻 (@markiank) June 7, 2023

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

International organizations, such as the ICRC, must immediately join the rescue of people in the occupied part of Kherson region – address by the President of Ukraine Fellow Ukrainians! Today, maximum attention is paid to the consequences of the Russian act of terrorism at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. Dozens of settlements on the territory under our control have been flooded. Thousands of houses! Evacuation continues. Under fire! Russian artillery continues to fire, no matter what. Savages. But as of now, more than 2,000 people have been rescued in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. And I thank everyone involved in this work, everyone who helps! Our task is to protect lives and help people as much as possible. The situation in the occupied part of Kherson region is absolutely catastrophic. The occupiers simply abandoned people in these terrible conditions. Without rescue, without water, just on the rooftops in flooded communities. And this is another deliberate crime of Russia: after the terrorist state has caused a disaster, it also maximizes the damage from it. Now we need a clear and quick response from the world to what is happening. It is even impossible to establish for sure how many people in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region may die without rescue, without drinking water, without food, without medical care. Our military and special services are rescuing people as much as it is possible, despite the shelling. But large-scale efforts are needed. We need international organizations, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, to immediately join the rescue operation and help people in the occupied part of Kherson region. Each person who dies there is a verdict on the existing international architecture and international organizations that have forgotten how to save lives. If there is no international organization in the area of this disaster now, it means that it does not exist at all, that it is incapable of functioning. All the relevant appeals from Ukraine and our government are in place. Many world leaders, heads of state, governments, and interstate associations have expressed their support for Ukraine and clear condemnation of the Russian crime of ecocide. I am grateful for this principled approach! Together we must bring the occupiers to justice. They have controlled the dam and the entire hydroelectric power plant for more than a year. Russian propagandists were seriously and openly discussing this very scenario of a man-made disaster, which they caused. Last fall, we warned the world about Russia’s mining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. We called for both sending an international observation mission to Kakhovka and demining the units and all the plant’s facilities. Unfortunately, the world’s attention was not enough to ensure all this. Now we must focus the world’s attention on eliminating the consequences of another catastrophe caused by Russia, and we must prevent further destructive activity of the occupiers. I had several important international conversations today. Turkish President Erdoğan. I briefed him on the situation in the flooded areas, our rescue operation and urgent needs to help people. Of course, we also discussed the risks to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is still under the control of the occupiers. We have an agreement with the head of the IAEA to intensify the work of IAEA representatives at the plant. But it is clear that as long as the occupiers are there, there can be no complete security. Therefore, the de-occupation of Ukraine is a non-alternative task. French President Macron. We discussed in great detail all the consequences of the Russian act of terrorism at the plant and the overall situation. We discussed everything we can do to help people and the affected regions. We also thoroughly discussed defensive actions, as well as international measures that we are preparing in spite of everything, because we need security despite any aggressive and openly insane actions of Russia. Separately, I want to mention a few things that are important for our entire country, and especially for people in those regions of our country that depended on the Kakhovka reservoir. First. We will provide drinking water to everyone. In all regions, districts, cities and villages where it is necessary. All the necessary supply systems will be put in place where there is currently a delivery of drinking water. Sustainability of supply is the main principle. Second. The world will be with us. Our partners are fully informed about what is happening and what kind of help we need. Whatever the economic, social and environmental consequences of this disaster, all the basics of life will be preserved. Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro regions – we see all the problems and will do everything possible and impossible to solve the problems created by the occupiers. Third. The direct responsibility of state and local authorities in all affected communities and regions is to help people. From the Government and the State Emergency Service to regional authorities and local communities, everyone is involved to the maximum extent possible to save and protect as many people as possible. Everyone should take this task personally. And I am grateful to those who do! Let’s take care of each other and Ukraine! And, of course, today I thank each of our warriors, all units, all brigades that continue to fight the occupiers. The Bakhmut direction, Avdiivka, all of Khortytsia, all of Tavria – great job! No matter what, every day should be a day of destruction of the enemy. Glory to all our heroes! Glory to all who care about Ukraine and Ukrainians! Glory to Ukraine!

Roman Holovnia, director of the charity I Am Kherson, told me his org’s hotline is ringing nonstop with cries for help from locals on the Russia-occupied side. “People are stranded on rooftops and in trees, hiding from the flood water. Russian occupiers took all of their boats.” https://t.co/tIJpYvzAqP — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) June 7, 2023

Due to russia’s destruction of the #Kakhovka dam thousands of animals have drowned and many more still will once the water reaches them.

Rescuers from the @SESU_UA @NPU_GOV_UA, military and local volunteers are trying to save as many animals as possible. 📷 Danylo Pavlov pic.twitter.com/C5qQR0ZANu — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 7, 2023

Just look in the eyes of this poor doggo rescued by the emergency services in #Kherson region, south #Ukraine, now partially flooded due to #Russia destroying #Kakhovka dam. Photos by Serhii Korovayny https://t.co/AA22ODO4fT pic.twitter.com/4b9dNeG25L — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) June 7, 2023

Instagram account of this hero. Subscribe and follow. He rescues people and animals from flooded areas of the Kherson region https://t.co/I3oWEzCDBy — 🇺🇦My Home is Ukraine🌻 (@home_fella) June 7, 2023

"Because every life deserves to be fought for!" Local residents and volunteers rescue kittens from the flooded Kherson region. pic.twitter.com/mqsyS4VCtq — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 7, 2023

#Kherson now. Water level continues to grow. People are rescuing neighbors, animals and children from the flood. Rescue services and local residents with inflatable boats are organizing themselves into groups and taking their neighbors out of the flooded villages. The #Russians… pic.twitter.com/YVLdCHNqh2 — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) June 7, 2023

Here’s the full text of Mykhailo Podolyak’s tweet:

#Kherson now. Water level continues to grow. People are rescuing neighbors, animals and children from the flood. Rescue services and local residents with inflatable boats are organizing themselves into groups and taking their neighbors out of the flooded villages. The #Russians are not even trying to organize evacuation from the occupied territories. The “liberators” leave people to die on rooftops, continuing to shell the Ukrainian-controlled bank of the #Dnipro River, hindering evacuation efforts. The Z-“liberators” are laughing and foaming at the mouth: “it worked out well, we should turn the whole of central #Ukraine into a polluted gray zone”. This proves once again that today Ukrainians are fighting against absolute concentrated evil. And the fight against evil requires everyone to call a spade a spade. Photo: Stas Kozliuk

Here’s a thread on the flooding by the Ukrainian officer who tweets as Tatarigami.

1/ A tragic situation is unfolding as the dam destruction by russians has left many residents of Oleshky and other riverside areas trapped in floodwaters. Urgent pleas for help from hundreds of people in a Telegram channel shows the dire need for immediate evacuations. pic.twitter.com/6m1h7Phcdk — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) June 7, 2023

3/ I was able to obtain recent imagery of Oleshky, which confirms that large portions of residential areas have submerged under the water by 11:25 AM local time pic.twitter.com/mARlMWqP3I — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) June 7, 2023

Local residents from the roofs of their houses are signaling for help to the Ukrainian drone. Oleshki, Kherson region. The left bank of the Dnipro, occupied by Russia.https://t.co/otr0v3qOCI pic.twitter.com/oQKleADsfH — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 7, 2023

/3. It is reported that the family that was stuck in this house on the Russian controlled left bank was successfully evacuated to Kherson. https://t.co/N1Afq4YkMz pic.twitter.com/70cEcFi4PR — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 7, 2023

The epidemiological situation in the Kherson region in the near future is frightening. Cemeteries washed away by water, people and animals dying in the water, and the southern summer heat. I am afraid that diseases and pandemics are inevitable. And what about mines that can float… pic.twitter.com/YIYwqjImW0 — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) June 7, 2023

Here’s the full text of Iuliia Mendel’s tweet:

The epidemiological situation in the Kherson region in the near future is frightening. Cemeteries washed away by water, people and animals dying in the water, and the southern summer heat. I am afraid that diseases and pandemics are inevitable. And what about mines that can float to the infrastructure with the water and explode there? These are just some of the many challenges that Kherson region will face when the high water recedes. While the war continues…

Hola Prystan, left bank Kherson region. In all directions there is only water… pic.twitter.com/NDe65wecbK — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 7, 2023

Here’s analysis by the Center for Naval Analysis’s Michael Kofman. First tweet from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App:

A few thoughts on the dam’s destruction and its implications for Ukraine’s offensive. In brief, I doubt it will have a significant impact on UA mil operations. The Khakovka dam is at least 100 miles from where much of the activity might take place at its closest point. — Michael Kofman (@KofmanMichael) June 7, 2023

A Ukrainian cross-river operation in southern Kherson, below the dam, was always a risky and therefore low-probability prospect. There is no evidence that such an operation was under way, or would have necessarily been a part of the UA offensive plans. Destroying the dam does not substantially shorten Russian lines, or make defense much easier, although it does make a UA cross-river operation exceedingly difficult in that area. But, the flood will likely also destroy the initial line of Russian entrenchments along the river. If the Ukrainian plan is to break through RF lines in Zaporizhia and advance to the ground lines of communication from Crimea, or sever the ‘land bridge’ (and I won’t speculate as to what it might be), the resultant flooding is unlikely to impede such an operation. This is an ecological and humanitarian catastrophe, with long term economic implications for the region, for which Russia is responsible, but I’m skeptical that Ukraine’s military prospects in the short term will be negatively affected in a meaningful way.

Here is one of the most detailed pieces of evidence I’ve seen so far from NPR’s science writer. First tweet from the thread followed by the rest from the Thread Reader App:

The Kakhovka Dam appears to be gone. This is going to have far-reaching consequences for weeks and months to come. Here are some very early thoughts. (video via Ukrhydroenergo Telegram)🧵 pic.twitter.com/ngD7qiRR05 — Geoff Brumfiel (@gbrumfiel) June 6, 2023

The video going around of an explosion on top of the dam is, most likely, video from the 11 NOV 2022 Russian explosive charge that Brumfiel references in his fifth tweet above. This does not mean that Russia did not blow up the dam, it just means the video making the rounds may not be from yesterday.

❗️The undermining of the Kakhovska HPP dam is not only one of the biggest ecological and humanitarian disasters in the east of Europe that led to the flooding of vast territories and many settlements, but is in fact the biggest crime against food security in the world. The… pic.twitter.com/tC5ltcDmVW — Igor Lachenkov (@igorlachenkov) June 7, 2023

Here’s the full text of Igor Lachenkov’s first tweet:

❗️The undermining of the Kakhovska HPP dam is not only one of the biggest ecological and humanitarian disasters in the east of Europe that led to the flooding of vast territories and many settlements, but is in fact the biggest crime against food security in the world. The Kakhov reservoir was the heart of one of the largest irrigation systems in Europe. It was the southern regions of Ukraine that supplied the countries of the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe with wheat, corn, sunflower and sunflower oil, soybeans and soybean meal. We call on everyone who cares about the fate of our planet and the environment, who declares their status as environmentalists and defines nature protection activities as their goals — to take all possible measures in order to record these violations, bring the culprits to justice, and make it impossible to commit such barbarism in the future. @IUCN @ConservationOrg @nature_org @FoEint @earthwatch_org @TheWSC @SierraClub @EnvDefenseFund @NRDC @globalwild_cc @WorldResources @conservationall @CenterForBioDiv @ifawglobal @earthjustice @UCSUSA @savingoceans @earthisland @intlrivers @oceana @FaunaFloraInt @EIA_News @theGEF @wspa @UNESCO The world and our planet will face catastrophic consequences if you choose inaction!

The criminal actions of russia on following points: The violation of provision of Article 3. 35 of Chapter I, Part III of the Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions of August 12, 1949, Concerning the Protection of Victims of International Armed Conflicts Regarding the… — Igor Lachenkov (@igorlachenkov) June 7, 2023

And here’s the full text of his second tweet:

The consequences are: – The impossibility of taking water necessary for cooling the Zaporizhzhya NPP, which outcomes as a threat to the nuclear safety of the world; – A mass death of aquatic organisms (fish, molluscs, crustaceans, microorganisms, aquatic vegetation) with further disturbance of their habitat, including birds and other amphibians and animals; – Significant risks for rodent populations, in particular endemic species and those listed in the Red Book of Ukraine; – Disturbance of the habitats of plant complexes; – Negative impact on water areas, coastal areas and the land part of three Ukrainian national nature parks – “Nizhnyodniprovskyi”, “Kamyanska Sichi”, “Biloberezhya Svyatoslav”, Black Sea Biosphere Reserve (this territory also has the status of a UNESCO biosphere reserve), Regional landscape park “Kinburnska Kosa” and numerous objects of the nature reserve fund with smaller areas. All these territories also have the status of Wetlands of international importance, protected in accordance with the Ramsar Convention, and are also territories of the Emerald Network, protected in accordance with the Berne Convention; – The pollution of the waters of the Dnipro and the Black Sea – primary pollution due to the ingress of fuel and lubricant materials into the waters, washing away of garbage, agrochemicals, other dangerous materials, flooding and failure of sewage treatment systems, sewage, and so-called “secondary pollution” – A leaching, transfer of mines and other explosive substances, increase in mine danger; These are only few major aftermath to come.

And his third and final tweet:

The criminal actions of russia on following points: The violation of provision of Article 3. 35 of Chapter I, Part III of the Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions of August 12, 1949, Concerning the Protection of Victims of International Armed Conflicts Regarding the Prohibition of Methods or Means of Conduct of Military Actions Which Are Intended to Cause or Can Be Expected to Cause Widespread, Long-Term, and Serious Damage natural environment. Such barbaric actions of the Russian Federation violate the basic principles and ideas that the civilized world developed for decades and enshrined in a number of international agreements, for example, in such as the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, Mainly as a Habitat for Waterfowl and the Convention on protection of wild flora and fauna and natural habitats in Europe. Such actions of the enemy once again demonstrate to the world community the absolute leveling of the Russian Federation against international norms, standards and rules. Such criminal actions of the Russian military definitely and completely fall under the criminal law qualification under Art. 8 (2) (b) (iv) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Some of you emailed last night to ask about this fundraiser. As far as I know Ragnar is legit.

Thank you everyone – well done! https://t.co/Md7eWAubyJ — Dmitri (@wartranslated) June 7, 2023

/2. Also threads about today’s delivery to Kherson attached below https://t.co/XSRbb5u2hl — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 7, 2023

Here’s the link to their NGO documents from the bottom of their homepage.

Your daily Patron!

This is the boat we bought with you for the Chernihiv sapper divers last year. Without hesitation, we dispatched it to the Kherson region to help rescuers save lives. Tomorrow I will talk to them to get to know how we can help. Thank you❤️ pic.twitter.com/lB6sziB5fK — Patron (@PatronDsns) June 7, 2023

I’m sending money from PayPal directly to UAnimals pic.twitter.com/8QgRVyiZpT — Patron (@PatronDsns) June 6, 2023

Thank you for not stopping donating ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HRylO2AWt7 — Patron (@PatronDsns) June 7, 2023

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

You can congratulate Mykhailo at the link in the profile header ❤️

