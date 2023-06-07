Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No Justins, No Peace

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Second rate reporter says what?

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Not all heroes wear capes.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 469: Another Day, Another Russian War Crime.

War for Ukraine Day 469: Another Day, Another Russian War Crime.

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Sorry we’re a bit late tonight. I had an afternoon and early evening full of appointments. So tonight’s post will be briefer than usual. Same type of schedule for tomorrow night too.

In addition to blowing up the Nova Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power plant, the Russians have also been going after the ammonia pipeline in Kharkiv:

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

International organizations, such as the ICRC, must immediately join the rescue of people in the occupied part of Kherson region – address by the President of Ukraine

7 June 2023 – 22:41

Fellow Ukrainians!

Today, maximum attention is paid to the consequences of the Russian act of terrorism at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. Dozens of settlements on the territory under our control have been flooded. Thousands of houses!

Evacuation continues. Under fire! Russian artillery continues to fire, no matter what. Savages.

But as of now, more than 2,000 people have been rescued in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. And I thank everyone involved in this work, everyone who helps! Our task is to protect lives and help people as much as possible.

The situation in the occupied part of Kherson region is absolutely catastrophic. The occupiers simply abandoned people in these terrible conditions. Without rescue, without water, just on the rooftops in flooded communities. And this is another deliberate crime of Russia: after the terrorist state has caused a disaster, it also maximizes the damage from it.

Now we need a clear and quick response from the world to what is happening. It is even impossible to establish for sure how many people in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region may die without rescue, without drinking water, without food, without medical care. Our military and special services are rescuing people as much as it is possible, despite the shelling.

But large-scale efforts are needed. We need international organizations, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, to immediately join the rescue operation and help people in the occupied part of Kherson region. Each person who dies there is a verdict on the existing international architecture and international organizations that have forgotten how to save lives. If there is no international organization in the area of this disaster now, it means that it does not exist at all, that it is incapable of functioning. All the relevant appeals from Ukraine and our government are in place.

Many world leaders, heads of state, governments, and interstate associations have expressed their support for Ukraine and clear condemnation of the Russian crime of ecocide. I am grateful for this principled approach!

Together we must bring the occupiers to justice. They have controlled the dam and the entire hydroelectric power plant for more than a year. Russian propagandists were seriously and openly discussing this very scenario of a man-made disaster, which they caused. Last fall, we warned the world about Russia’s mining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

We called for both sending an international observation mission to Kakhovka and demining the units and all the plant’s facilities. Unfortunately, the world’s attention was not enough to ensure all this. Now we must focus the world’s attention on eliminating the consequences of another catastrophe caused by Russia, and we must prevent further destructive activity of the occupiers.

I had several important international conversations today.

Turkish President Erdoğan. I briefed him on the situation in the flooded areas, our rescue operation and urgent needs to help people.

Of course, we also discussed the risks to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is still under the control of the occupiers. We have an agreement with the head of the IAEA to intensify the work of IAEA representatives at the plant. But it is clear that as long as the occupiers are there, there can be no complete security. Therefore, the de-occupation of Ukraine is a non-alternative task.

French President Macron. We discussed in great detail all the consequences of the Russian act of terrorism at the plant and the overall situation. We discussed everything we can do to help people and the affected regions.

We also thoroughly discussed defensive actions, as well as international measures that we are preparing in spite of everything, because we need security despite any aggressive and openly insane actions of Russia.

Separately, I want to mention a few things that are important for our entire country, and especially for people in those regions of our country that depended on the Kakhovka reservoir.

First. We will provide drinking water to everyone. In all regions, districts, cities and villages where it is necessary. All the necessary supply systems will be put in place where there is currently a delivery of drinking water. Sustainability of supply is the main principle.

Second. The world will be with us. Our partners are fully informed about what is happening and what kind of help we need. Whatever the economic, social and environmental consequences of this disaster, all the basics of life will be preserved. Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro regions – we see all the problems and will do everything possible and impossible to solve the problems created by the occupiers.

Third. The direct responsibility of state and local authorities in all affected communities and regions is to help people. From the Government and the State Emergency Service to regional authorities and local communities, everyone is involved to the maximum extent possible to save and protect as many people as possible. Everyone should take this task personally. And I am grateful to those who do! Let’s take care of each other and Ukraine!

And, of course, today I thank each of our warriors, all units, all brigades that continue to fight the occupiers.

The Bakhmut direction, Avdiivka, all of Khortytsia, all of Tavria – great job!

No matter what, every day should be a day of destruction of the enemy.

Glory to all our heroes!

Glory to all who care about Ukraine and Ukrainians!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s the full text of Mykhailo Podolyak’s tweet:

#Kherson now. Water level continues to grow. People are rescuing neighbors, animals and children from the flood. Rescue services and local residents with inflatable boats are organizing themselves into groups and taking their neighbors out of the flooded villages. The #Russians are not even trying to organize evacuation from the occupied territories. The “liberators” leave people to die on rooftops, continuing to shell the Ukrainian-controlled bank of the #Dnipro River, hindering evacuation efforts. The Z-“liberators” are laughing and foaming at the mouth: “it worked out well, we should turn the whole of central #Ukraine into a polluted gray zone”. This proves once again that today Ukrainians are fighting against absolute concentrated evil. And the fight against evil requires everyone to call a spade a spade.

Photo: Stas Kozliuk

Here’s a thread on the flooding by the Ukrainian officer who tweets as Tatarigami.

Here’s the full text of Iuliia Mendel’s tweet:

The epidemiological situation in the Kherson region in the near future is frightening. Cemeteries washed away by water, people and animals dying in the water, and the southern summer heat. I am afraid that diseases and pandemics are inevitable. And what about mines that can float to the infrastructure with the water and explode there? These are just some of the many challenges that Kherson region will face when the high water recedes. While the war continues…

Here’s analysis by the Center for Naval Analysis’s Michael Kofman. First tweet from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App:

A Ukrainian cross-river operation in southern Kherson, below the dam, was always a risky and therefore low-probability prospect. There is no evidence that such an operation was under way, or would have necessarily been a part of the UA offensive plans. 
Destroying the dam does not substantially shorten Russian lines, or make defense much easier, although it does make a UA cross-river operation exceedingly difficult in that area. But, the flood will likely also destroy the initial line of Russian entrenchments along the river. 
If the Ukrainian plan is to break through RF lines in Zaporizhia and advance to the ground lines of communication from Crimea, or sever the ‘land bridge’ (and I won’t speculate as to what it might be), the resultant flooding is unlikely to impede such an operation. 
This is an ecological and humanitarian catastrophe, with long term economic implications for the region, for which Russia is responsible, but I’m skeptical that Ukraine’s military prospects in the short term will be negatively affected in a meaningful way. 

Here is one of the most detailed pieces of evidence I’ve seen so far from NPR’s science writer. First tweet from the thread followed by the rest from the Thread Reader App:

First, a little background on what had been going on. Water levels plummeted in February and then surged in May to record highs.Image
I think this is because Russia was not managing the dam. They left some sluice gates open on their side, which caused water levels to drop at the start of winter…

But after the spring rains, the gates weren’t letting enough water through…

In early May, water levels were so high, that it started to overtop the dam. That means water was actually flowing over the sluicegates.

The dam had already been damaged in two previous incidents.

❌ A possible Ukrainian strike in late Oct/Early Nov.

❌ A likely Russian explosive charge that blew up part of the roadway over the dam on 11 Nov.

(Sources: reuters.com/world/europe/u…
And reuters.com/world/europe/n…Image

The dam was already under enormous strain and damaged.

Then things got worse. On 2 June, it looks like a road over the dam failed. That could be indicative of a larger structural failure.ImageImage

I made a short movie here using @planet imagery.

You can see that the road, which runs over the dam, was washed away between 2-3 June. That indicates to me that there were structural issues at the facility before whatever happened today. 

It is obviously possible that the Russians destroyed the dam in the face of a new Ukrainian offensive.

But given the recent past events at the dam, I think a structural failure coincident to the offensive cannot be ruled out. Not yet anyway.

Unroll available on Thread Reader
OK, so consequences–

The first one is catastrophic flooding on the lower Dnipro river. I don’t know enough about the hydrology to know how it’ll play out, but Kherson and Nova Kakhovka are the two biggest cities likely at risk.Image

The second is at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant. The plant relies on the Dnipro reservoir for its cooling water.

My previous reporting suggests if water levels fall below 13.2 m, it will cause cooling problems. (I’m not sure how hard that limit is).

At the moment, the reactors at ZNPP are in cold shutdown. They still require cooling to move residual heat out of their cores, but it’s at much lower levels than during normal operation…Image
So when the water levels drop below the critical limit (and they will in a matter of days or weeks, I suspect), it will not trigger an immediate nuclear crisis.

However, I have no idea how the plant will be able to maintain cooling in perpetuity. 

Here’s a little background on the plant’s cooling pond. It appears to be separated from the reservoir, but I have no idea how good that separation once the reservoir drains completely.

Bottom line– This is really bad news for the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant.

The plant has already endured:
❌shelling
❌ numerous blackouts
❌ A major exodus of staff
❌ Russian military occupation

Now it’s going into the summer without its main source of cooling water.Image

And speaking of summer, that’s the final consequence to think about:

The Kakhovka reservoir supplied irrigation and drinking water to the region–particularly Russian-held Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

This is going to ruin the crop and leave many cities without water. 

Final postscript (and then I’m going back to bed for a few hours anyway):

The canal that supplies water to Crimea has its intake just above the dam. However, as TASS reported last Nov, Russia has topped up Crimea’s reservoirs. No immediate crisis there.

tass.com/russia/1535583

The video going around of an explosion on top of the dam is, most likely, video from the 11 NOV 2022 Russian explosive charge that Brumfiel references in his fifth tweet above. This does not mean that Russia did not blow up the dam, it just means the video making the rounds may not be from yesterday.

Here’s the full text of Igor Lachenkov’s first tweet:

❗️The undermining of the Kakhovska HPP dam is not only one of the biggest ecological and humanitarian disasters in the east of Europe that led to the flooding of vast territories and many settlements, but is in fact the biggest crime against food security in the world.

The Kakhov reservoir was the heart of one of the largest irrigation systems in Europe. It was the southern regions of Ukraine that supplied the countries of the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe with wheat, corn, sunflower and sunflower oil, soybeans and soybean meal.

We call on everyone who cares about the fate of our planet and the environment, who declares their status as environmentalists and defines nature protection activities as their goals — to take all possible measures in order to record these violations, bring the culprits to justice, and make it impossible to commit such barbarism in the future.

@IUCN @ConservationOrg @nature_org @FoEint @earthwatch_org @TheWSC @SierraClub @EnvDefenseFund @NRDC @globalwild_cc @WorldResources @conservationall @CenterForBioDiv @ifawglobal @earthjustice @UCSUSA @savingoceans @earthisland @intlrivers @oceana @FaunaFloraInt @EIA_News @theGEF @wspa @UNESCO

The world and our planet will face catastrophic consequences if you choose inaction!

And here’s the full text of his second tweet:

The consequences are: – The impossibility of taking water necessary for cooling the Zaporizhzhya NPP, which outcomes as a threat to the nuclear safety of the world; – A mass death of aquatic organisms (fish, molluscs, crustaceans, microorganisms, aquatic vegetation) with further disturbance of their habitat, including birds and other amphibians and animals; – Significant risks for rodent populations, in particular endemic species and those listed in the Red Book of Ukraine; – Disturbance of the habitats of plant complexes; – Negative impact on water areas, coastal areas and the land part of three Ukrainian national nature parks – “Nizhnyodniprovskyi”, “Kamyanska Sichi”, “Biloberezhya Svyatoslav”, Black Sea Biosphere Reserve (this territory also has the status of a UNESCO biosphere reserve), Regional landscape park “Kinburnska Kosa” and numerous objects of the nature reserve fund with smaller areas. All these territories also have the status of Wetlands of international importance, protected in accordance with the Ramsar Convention, and are also territories of the Emerald Network, protected in accordance with the Berne Convention; – The pollution of the waters of the Dnipro and the Black Sea – primary pollution due to the ingress of fuel and lubricant materials into the waters, washing away of garbage, agrochemicals, other dangerous materials, flooding and failure of sewage treatment systems, sewage, and so-called “secondary pollution” – A leaching, transfer of mines and other explosive substances, increase in mine danger; These are only few major aftermath to come.

And his third and final tweet:

The criminal actions of russia on following points: The violation of provision of Article 3. 35 of Chapter I, Part III of the Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions of August 12, 1949, Concerning the Protection of Victims of International Armed Conflicts Regarding the Prohibition of Methods or Means of Conduct of Military Actions Which Are Intended to Cause or Can Be Expected to Cause Widespread, Long-Term, and Serious Damage natural environment. Such barbaric actions of the Russian Federation violate the basic principles and ideas that the civilized world developed for decades and enshrined in a number of international agreements, for example, in such as the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, Mainly as a Habitat for Waterfowl and the Convention on protection of wild flora and fauna and natural habitats in Europe. Such actions of the enemy once again demonstrate to the world community the absolute leveling of the Russian Federation against international norms, standards and rules. Such criminal actions of the Russian military definitely and completely fall under the criminal law qualification under Art. 8 (2) (b) (iv) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Some of you emailed last night to ask about this fundraiser. As far as I know Ragnar is legit.

Here’s the link to their NGO documents from the bottom of their homepage.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Привітати Михайла можна за посиланням у шапці профілю❤️

♬ original sound – 𝐋𝐃𝐑🍒

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

You can congratulate Mykhailo at the link in the profile header ❤️

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Chetan Murthy
  • coin operated
  • eversor
  • Gin & Tonic
  • japa21
  • Mallard Filmore
  • Sally
  • YY_Sima Qian
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      I just cannot comprehend the level of evil required to do this AND to blame it all on the victims. I’m trying not to let myself get consumed by hate but it is a struggle. Seeing the photo of that doggo clinging onto the rescuer’s leg, and the tiny kitten clinging to the wall above the water, and all the people trapped in their homes surrounded by a fucking ocean…it’s just so beyond reprehensible. How much torture and trauma will Ukraine be forced to suffer while we watch?

      Each person who dies there is a verdict on the existing international architecture and international organizations that have forgotten how to save lives. If there is no international organization in the area of this disaster now, it means that it does not exist at all, that it is incapable of functioning.

      Yep. 100% accurate.

      I’m sure I speak for all of us when I say that whatever time and whatever length these posts come to us is not an issue at all. The work is of immeasurable value in any form and at any hour. So thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gin & Tonic

      To elaborate a bit on a comment I made downstairs: I talked with my friend E, a PhD retired from a career in flood control with the USACE, with an extensive network of personal and professional contacts in Ukraine. He says that Kakhovka was a “low head” dam and the breach was a small portion of its breadth, so the catastrophic flooding is relatively limited and will abate fairly quickly. The long-term issue is with irrigation, which the reservoir was used for. Agriculture will be decimated for at least a decade. I also talked with my friend M, who lives in Ukraine and who has sailed most of the navigable miles of the Dnipro, and he confirms E’s conclusions about the flooding and about agriculture. He says much of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts will revert to steppe (dry grasslands.)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mallard Filmore

      A snippet from DailyKos

      The aftermath of the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam on the Dnipro River continues.

      Oleshky is across the Dnipro River from Kherson in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

      The Russians there are apparently uninterested in rescuing residents there. There are even reports that Russians have been firing on rescuers.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      eversor

      Wondering how much of this was to damage Ukraine driectly and how much was to set off (worsen) a food crisis in the Global South where a good portion of them already want Ukraine to give in to Russia for political reasons and because they want the food.   Because this is already portrayed as the US/West is willing to starve the Global South to spread bad western values into Ukraine.

      The ripples from this conflict are global and will keep starving people and causing civil unrest in all sorts of places as long as it goes on.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Sally

      This is such a catastrophe, on such an unprecedented level (words that we are using with increasing frequency), that everything needs to swept aside and rescue teams from the UN, from all countries with expertise, need to be mobilised into Ukraine.  We in the world must act to mitigate the ongoing and long term effects of this environmental and humanitarian catastrophe.  Disasters much smaller than this elicit international intervention.

      I am appalled that governments around the world are not already informing Russia that they will be initiating relief and rescue efforts. This just overwhelms anything, everything else.  I am appalled that the governments seem to be stuck talking about who caused this.  Yes it is another war crime committed by Russia, but that must be dealt with later.  Our priority needs to be providing relief to Ukrainians on both sides of the river.

      I advocate that we write to our representatives in all levels of government and other non government agencies to ensure that the people of Ukraine are not left to drown, to be homeless, to be helpless in the wake of this.  Regardless of who wants to blame whom, relief and mitigation must be delivered as soon as it can be mobilised.  We jump in to assist in earthquakes, in fires, in floods, in many other major disasters.  This should be no different.

      And Russia must not be allowed to get away with this. Russians are apparently shooting at Ukrainian rescue teams.  If this catastrophe is no one’s red line, then we are truly lost.  This is the end of the war, Russia get out.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Sally

      @Gin & Tonic: I know, that is why I wrote it.  And why I advocate that the very least we can do is inundate our reps with pleas and demands that the narrative change from “who did this?” to “we must act now”.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @eversor: I am not sure food production will be greatly impacted. It seems the areas flooded are mostly marshes & swamps near the mouth of the Dnipro to begin w/, & the flooded area is still a small percentage of Ukraine overall. I also doubt its military value, for the reasons Kofman discussed. The Ukrainian Army has only conducted reconnaissance patrols across the river in that area, & set up small outposts to stage such patrols. The terrain does not support any meaningful Ukrainian offensive.

      It is really incompetence or an act of spite on Russia’s part.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.