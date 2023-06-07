Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Republicans in disarray!

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

I really should read my own blog.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

I was promised a recession.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Wind-downs

Wind-downs

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: 

With the recent news that Friday Health Plan is winding down its operations, I think it would be useful to look over the range of options that the phrase “wind down” could cover. I’ll try to go from the least disruptive to the most disruptive.

1) Limp to December 31st.

In this scenario, an insurer has sufficient capital to satisfy regulators’ natural worries for the rest of the year. The insurance contracts would be paid in full, doctors and hospitals would be paid and beneficiaries don’t have to do anything this year. Their cost-sharing accumulates per expectations and their payments made in January still count for December. This would be the best case scenario even as there would be substantial disruption in 2024 as people get automatically re-enrolled into different insurers and this creates a friction point where we can anticipate substantial enrollment loss.

2) Mid-year termination with smooth transitions <\strong>

Friday or other insurers in trouble would close down mid-year with several months of warning. Enrollees are protected by being automatically cross-walked into new insurers with the option of manual adjustments during a special enrollment period. Individuals who had paid cost-sharing in the first contract would have that money carry over to the new policy. Insurers would be iffy about this scenario as there are substantial risk-adjustment concerns.

3) Mid-year terminations with rough transitions

The insurer in trouble would close with some warning. Enrollees would have to manually re-enroll. Lots of people will drop coverage for a variety of reasons. Deductibles and other cost-sharing would reset at the new insurer. New insurers are still very worried about risk adjustment shocks.

4) C-ya later

The original insurer just goes POOF into the night and disappears. Everyone and everything is a mess. Massive risk adjustment problems.

Risk adjustment is a big thing in all scenarios except surviving to the end of the year. Even then future payables on the risk adjustment might be in doubt.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ChristianPinko
  • Gin & Tonic

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.