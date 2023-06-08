Pat Robertson is dead, decades too late for it to be of any good, but at least we can still rejoice that the earth is a little bit better today than it was yesterday:

Pat Robertson, a Baptist minister with a passion for politics who marshaled Christian conservatives into a powerful constituency that helped Republicans capture both houses of Congress in 1994, died on Thursday at his home in Virginia Beach, Va. He was 93. His death was announced by the Christian Broadcasting Network, which Mr. Robertson founded in 1960. Mr. Robertson built an entrepreneurial empire based on his Christian faith, encompassing a university, a law school, a cable channel with broad reach, and more. A product of a family with politics in its veins, he also waged a serious though unsuccessful campaign for the 1988 Republican presidential nomination, resigning as a Baptist minister as he began the run in the face of criticism about mixing church and state. The loss did not dampen his political fervor; he went on to found the Christian Coalition, which stoked the conservative faith-based political resurgence of the 1990s and beyond.

It’s hard to really calculate just how much damage he and his movement have done to this nation, but Robertson is up there with a handful of non-elected individuals such as Art Laffer, Grover Norquist, Rush Limbaugh, the Koch brothers, and Leonard Leo, to name a few, whose actions have dramatically altered this nation for the worse, to the point of almost no recovery. I don’t believe in heaven and hell, but in the event I am wrong, I hope he spends eternity on his knees in broken glass wearing a spiked ball gag while being brutally pegged sans lube with a strap on worn by Rush Limbaugh, himself a scumbag who won’t even have the decency to give a proper reach around. Fuck him and the rest of the freaks like him.

As always, if you can’t say anything nice, put it in the comments so I can enjoy them.