Dead, But Not Soon Enough

Pat Robertson is dead, decades too late for it to be of any good, but at least we can still rejoice that the earth is a little bit better today than it was yesterday:

Pat Robertson, a Baptist minister with a passion for politics who marshaled Christian conservatives into a powerful constituency that helped Republicans capture both houses of Congress in 1994, died on Thursday at his home in Virginia Beach, Va. He was 93.

His death was announced by the Christian Broadcasting Network, which Mr. Robertson founded in 1960.

Mr. Robertson built an entrepreneurial empire based on his Christian faith, encompassing a university, a law school, a cable channel with broad reach, and more. A product of a family with politics in its veins, he also waged a serious though unsuccessful campaign for the 1988 Republican presidential nomination, resigning as a Baptist minister as he began the run in the face of criticism about mixing church and state.

The loss did not dampen his political fervor; he went on to found the Christian Coalition, which stoked the conservative faith-based political resurgence of the 1990s and beyond.

It’s hard to really calculate just how much damage he and his movement have done to this nation, but Robertson is up there with a handful of non-elected individuals such as Art Laffer, Grover Norquist, Rush Limbaugh, the Koch brothers, and Leonard Leo, to name a few, whose actions have dramatically altered this nation for the worse, to the point of almost no recovery. I don’t believe in heaven and hell, but in the event I am wrong, I hope he spends eternity on his knees in broken glass wearing a spiked ball gag while being brutally pegged sans lube with a strap on worn by Rush Limbaugh, himself a scumbag who won’t even have the decency to give a proper reach around. Fuck him and the rest of the freaks like him.

As always, if you can’t say anything nice, put it in the comments so I can enjoy them.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      ALurkSupreme

      Don’t disagree with any of that, except the “point of almost no recovery” part.

      I dunno, maybe the old fucker’s death just has me feeling optimistic today.

    2. 2.

      ChuckInAustin

      I was excited for a moment that Grover Norquist was dead. Alas, he seems to be still with us.

    6. 6.

      ...now I try to be amused

      Robertson may or may not be in Hell, but he was Hell for the rest of us in the Sartrean sense. So now the world is a little less hellish.

    7. 7.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Ding-dong, the witch is dead! Which old witch? The wicked witch
      Ding-dong, the wicked witch is dead

      He’s gone where the goblins go
      Below, below, below, yo ho ho

    AM in NC

      AM in NC

      Good riddance to bad rubbish Christofascist dick cancers like Pat Robertson. May his theology concerning post-life be 100% true. He deserves it.

    gene108

      gene108

      but Robertson is up there with a handful of non-elected individuals such as Art Laffer, Grover Norquist, Rush Limbaugh, the Koch brothers, and Leonard Leo, to name a few, whose actions have dramatically altered this nation for the worse, to the point of almost no recovery.

      Recovery is possible. It’ll be a multi-generation long slog, with some ups and what feels like more downs.

      Edit: It’s taken us 40 to 50 years of conservatives consistently pushing their agenda to get us here.

    gene108

      gene108

      @Grumpy Old Railroader:

      I’m going with the South Park theory that only Mormons go to heaven, while everyone else parties in hell, except some disgruntled devout Christians who are shocked they didn’t get into heaven.

    Hildebrand

      Hildebrand

      @japa21: Bingo.  Yet another wretched knave who lived only to inflict pain on those he hated.  Jesus would have been appalled at his grotesque rejection of love and mercy.

    Brachiator

      Brachiator

      His death was announced by by the Christian Broadcasting Network, which Mr. Robertson founded in 1960 Satan, who welcomed Robertson into the Eighth Circle along with other fraudsters.

      A little more honest.

    Baud

      Baud

      @Burnspbesq:

      Interestingly, Mike Pence, who I consider the most religious of the bunch, hasn’t tweeted about it yet.

      Haven’t had a chance to check anyone else.

    Baud

      Baud

      Pat Robertson touched so many lives and changed so many hearts. He stood for America — and more importantly, for truth and faith. He did the Lord’s work and we will always remember his witness.
      — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 8, 2023

    Baud

      Baud

      I am saddened to hear of Pat Robertson’s passing. His powerful ministry and heart for the Lord was a blessing to me and countless others. May God grace the Robertson family with His comfort as they go through this difficult time.— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 8, 2023

    Chris

      Chris

      Fun fact, as I recall from the time it was airing, Reverend Don Butler from The West Wing (Arnie Vinick’s main opponent for the Republican nomination in the last season) was based on Pat Robertson.

      It annoyed me even at the time that what little you see paints him as an honest man of deep and sincere convictions that just happen to be wrong, as opposed to the utter charlatan and con artist that Robertson always was IRL.  And that they made the character a kid from the trailer park who grew up poor in Appalachia instead of a senator’s son, as if there wasn’t enough of a phenomenon of rural gentry posing as hardworking proletarians.  And that they gave him the awesomeness that came from being played by Don S. Davis (General Hammond from Stargate SG-1).

      But then again, Arnie Vinick was a ludicrously complimentary version of John McCain, too.

    Butch

      Butch

      Moms Maybley, often attributed to Bette Davis, on the death of her ex-husband:  “I was always taught never to say anything about the dead unless it’s good. He’s deadGood.”

    Chris

      Chris

      @gene108:

      I’m going with the South Park theory that only Mormons go to heaven, while everyone else parties in hell, except some disgruntled devout Christians who are shocked they didn’t get into heaven.

      Saint Peter: “Welcome to heaven!”
      Recently Dead Guy: “Thank you!  I have to ask, what is that giant compound over there with no windows or doors or cameras or rooftops or balconies or anything that could let anybody see in or out?”
      Saint Peter: “Oh, that’s just the Mormons.  They think they’re the only ones here.”

      (Replace “Mormons” with “Baptists,” “Catholics,” or all kinds of other religious groups as needed).

    34. 34.

      Mustang Bobby

      I’m reminded of the story about Harry Cohn, the much-hated Hollywood producer.  When he took his dirt nap, some people were very surprised to see how many people showed up at his funeral.  Red Skelton replied, “That’s show business: give the people what they want, they’ll show up.”

    Chris

      Chris

      @Baud:

      He stood for America — and more importantly, for truth and faith.

      The religious right always struck me as being the successor entity to the old segregationist Southern Democratic block.  Something Pat Robertson and Jerry Falwell both embodied in being rooted in that establishment right from the start.  Not that the entire country doesn’t have a racism problem (and certainly all of its conservatives), but there’s something about the religious right that just screams Confederacy!!! (or Slave States or Jim Crow South or whatever), in a way that racist libertarian businessmen from out west, or racist big city cops from up north, don’t necessarily.

      So he certainly embodied a certain part of America.  A very distinctive part.

    37. 37.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

       Pat Robertson was 93

      proving, yet again, only the good die young

    Baud

      Baud

      I missed Pence’s tweet.

       

      Pat Robertson’s bold faith was an inspiration to millions and we mark his passing with a sense of personal loss. Through his writings, broadcasts and advocacy, Pat touched countless lives with the gospel of Jesus Christ including mine. I have long been inspired by his stand for his stand for America and our traditional values. Pat Robertson will be deeply missed. Karen and I send our deepest sympathies and prayers to Gordon, the entire Robertson family and all who cherished this good and godly man. America is poorer but Heaven is richer with the passing of this faithful servant. God bless Pat Robertson
      — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 8, 2023

    oldster

      oldster

      Jimmy Carter strikes again, in his campaign to kill off the enemies of America before he passes.

    scav

      scav

      So, his god apparently finally wanted Robertson dead.  Well, the fact that his god didn’t want the pleasure of his company until now is evidence of god’s good taste: the fact that he let Robertson live here so long is absolute proof positive that god is neither just nor beneficent to humanity in general

    43. 43.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: I’d love to ask Nikki Haley for examples of Pat’s doing the Lord’s work, because I sure can’t think of any.

      ETA: Or standing for truth or faith, for that matter.

    RaflW

      RaflW

      “Mr. Robertson built an entrepreneurial empire based on exploiting his Christian customers.” Fixed that sentence for the NYT.

    MomSense

      MomSense

      I think he made a hell on earth for a lot of people while he was alive. Sadly I wish there were some kind of eternal punishment for his commission of cruelty, but I just don’t believe in hell or heaven.  I hope we can damn his memory and legacy to derision and that history will recognize him for the monster he was.

    japa21

      japa21

      @lowtechcyclist: He convinced an awful lot of people that money was not all that important and they should give to him instead of keeping it for themselves.  Thus he saved many people from the sin of greed.

    laura

      laura

      Of all the God-bothering misogynistic, whithered scrotus faced hate filled miserable fame whoring low life simpering grift running international death peddling antisemitic shite-bag in an ill fitting boy’s suit that far too many Americans thought was in some way decent that this country has horked up like so much ambigris, he may be one of the absolute worst of the bunch. If there is a hell, I hope he’s enjoying a red hot poker up his stupid ass.

    53. 53.

      TheOtherHank

      I think I’m remembering this correctly. When he ran for president he announced that if the didn’t raise X (some large number) dollars by a certain date that the Lord was going to “call him home”. I was very excited to hear that he was going to die. But then some rich fucker came up with amount needed to prevent God from offing ol’ Pat. Such a disappointment.

    55. 55.

      trollhattan

      Guess who posted this obviously ghost-written tribute [sniff]?

      Today the World lost an incredible and powerful Voice for Faith and Freedom. Pat Robertson showed us that Belief in God produces the results that can change the course of History. Pat’s legacy lives on in the many endeavors and lies that he touched. He will be greatly missed. Our hearts and prayers are with his Family!

      https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1666828211970342914?cxt=HHwWhIC8wa7b4aEuAAAA
      TBF he nailed the Random capitalizations and inappropriate closing exclamation point.

    61. 61.

      schrodingers_cat

      Can someone explain to me like I am five, who can call themselves a reverend? Most of my exposure to Christians has been to Catholics so American Protestants are a never ending source of mystery to me.

