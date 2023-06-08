On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

I expected to have made multiple OTR submissions now that we’ve been in Western Colorado for almost five months. I also expected to be born rich and good looking and that didn’t happen either. So it goes.

To recap, in late December of last year, we loaded up the car with the really valuable stuff and the dog and took off on a 2,200 mile drive to Western Colorado from Central Florida. This is just a sampler of the consequences (so far) of that momentous move.