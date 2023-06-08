Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

In my day, never was longer.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Republicans in disarray!

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

“woke” is the new caravan.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Come on, man.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / LGBTQ Rights / LGBTQ Rights Are Human Rights / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Short Week, for Some

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Short Week, for Some

by | 53 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Thursday Morning Open Thread 5

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

These folks, for instance:

The Freedom Carcass, as a child therapist might frame it, is having some really big feelings (also known as: throwing a public meltdown). Per the Washington Post, “House heads home after hard-right Republicans defy McCarthy, block legislation”:

A two-day stalemate between hard-right Republicans and GOP leaders has effectively frozen the House from considering any legislation for the foreseeable future, as both groups failed to find a resolution to the standoff that would allow the majority to vote on bills.

Just past 6 p.m. Wednesday, after GOP leaders gave up on resolving the impasse this week and canceled the remaining votes for the week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) addressed reporters and explained that part of the ongoing frustration is the hard-line faction’s inability to articulate their demands.

“This is the difficult thing,” he said. “Some of these members, they don’t know what to ask for.”

McCarthy met with several members of the House Freedom Caucus on multiple occasions Wednesday to negotiate on their demands after 11 lawmakers — still angry over McCarthy’s handling of the debt ceiling bill — voted with Democrats against passing a rule Tuesday that would have set parameters for debate of several noncontroversial bills this week.

The blockade presents a high-stakes challenge for McCarthy as he seeks to assuage the myriad demands by the far-right faction of conference; previous Republican speakers have had to confront similar challenges before they were eventually forced out of the position. The conflict not only threatens McCarthy’s tenure with the speaker’s gavel, but also the House’s ability to take up any legislation, contributing to growing irritation within the razor-thin majority…

At the center of the far-right’s concern is an argument that McCarthy violated an agreement several of them struck in January in exchange for supporting his speakership bid. No list of those promises made exists publicly, so it’s unclear exactly what lawmakers and McCarthy agreed to. But several members of the Freedom Caucus have claimed he violated three main components of the agreement: Supporting legislation that reduces spending back to 2022 appropriation levels; putting legislation on the floor that is not passed overwhelmingly by Democrats; and not taking up bills that don’t have unanimous support from Republicans on the House Rules Committee…

Throughout Wednesday morning, the group of disrupters met and spoke with McCarthy and his team. Leadership remains unclear what exactly the group of 11 Republicans want, and different members want different things, making it more difficult to address their concerns, according to four people close to leadership who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations….

Meanwhile, other Republicans waiting to be told of what happens next were growing frustrated. Several governance-minded Republicans privately expressed their frustration that a small faction of their conference continues to hold up “the majority of the majority” from doing their basic job in elected office and voting — with little optimism that things change when lawmakers return on Monday.

“This is, in my opinion, political incontinence on our part. We are wetting ourselves and can’t do anything about. This is insane,” Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) said. “This is not the way a governing majority is expected to behave. And frankly, I think there’ll be a political cost to it.”…

One can but hope!

Thursday Morning Open Thread 7

(Drew Sheneman via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • brendancalling
  • eversor
  • HinTN
  • Hoodie
  • Josie
  • JPL
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Manyakitty
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • Nora
  • p.a.
  • PAM Dirac
  • PsiFighter37
  • randy khan
  • rikyrah
  • Rusty
  • satby
  • Steeplejack
  • twbrandt
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    53Comments

    3. 3.

      satby

      Been stalking the front page for the morning thread to leave a Duke update. Duke’s slowly improving, is eating sparingly but consistently, and the antibiotics seem to be having an effect, so the still unidentified infection isn’t viral. Right now he’s sulking under the bed because I made him take his pill. Appreciate everyone’s support, but for some reason GFM only enabled a direct email thank you on 20 people. Some of you will get thanks because I have your emails already. Otherwise, if you don’t get a personal note from me know that I wanted to send one but had no way to do so.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nora

      Just who are these “governance minded Republicans” of whom the article speaks?  In the last couple of decades, at least, all I’ve seen are Republicans who are interested in playing performative outrage and stopping the adults in the room from accomplishing anything.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      randy khan

      My wife and i were at that Nats game.  It was the 18th annual Night Out, the longest-running Pride event in Major League Baseball (and maybe in all of American sports).  Lots of people in themed attire (including t-shirts they gave out with special tickets) and we also got a Pride bobblehead.  It was a good time.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Anyway

      @Nora:

      Just who are these “governance minded Republicans” of whom the article speaks?  In the last couple of decades, at least, all I’ve seen are Republicans

      Exactly. What legislations are being prevented from getting to the floor? Is there a list?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      satby

      The Freedumb caucus inadvertently aiding democracy by paralyzing their own party’s ability to pass even more toxic and stupid legislation is sweet schadenfreude.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      twbrandt

      This is not the way a governing majority is expected to behave. And frankly, I think there’ll be a political cost to it.

      Good. Keep it up.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      I’m imagining John Boehner’s phone ringing, but after he checks the caller ID and sees McCarthy’s name, he just lets it ring and pours himself another scotch-and-no-soda.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      brendancalling

      If I understand this correctly, the House has done it’s main task: lifting the debt ceiling til 2025. Given that this GOP isn’t going to send anything less than horrible to the the Senate, where their horrible bills will be DOA anyway, I don’t think I mind all that much if the House is paralyzed. House Dems can run on Republican dysfunction/incompetence all year.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      Apparently, student debt relief rollback passed the Senate, with Manchin, Sinema, and Tester voting with Republicans.   Biden has vetoed.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Anonymous At Work

      Actually, I’m partially amazed that none of the vandals in the House GOP have submitted a Motion to Vacate the Chair yet.  None of them want to be the one stepping up to be the next Speaker, I guess.  And yes, the cowardice of the GOP is the reason for “partially”.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      eversor

      @satby:

      This keeps happening to them.  I remember the Obama Grand Bargain fiasco.  Obama had talked to donors and others about wanting to reform/cut entitlements prior to running for president.  It was a priority of his.  Then he pulled up Simpson Bowles and came forward with the cuts to social security and medicare for the Grand Bargain which he really wanted.  David Brooks was almost orgasmic over it.

      Then the Tea Party/Freedom group blew it all up because they didn’t want to give Obama a win.

      They are just unhinged.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @satby:  Yay for Duke!

      For the GoFundMe I did for Cole when Tammy died, and the one for Larime, there was a “send a thank you to everyone who hasn’t already received one” button.

      That doesn’t seem like a feature they would remove.  I think there’s a text chat or phone number for support.  They were super helpful when I contacted them.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Baud

      @eversor:

      Obama had talked to donors and others about wanting to reform/cut entitlements prior to running for president.  It was a priority of his.

       
      I liked you better when you lied about Christianity.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Rusty

      The Free-dumb Caucus is made up of some the members most popular with the Republican base.  It’s going to get worse before it gets better.  Governance as performance art for the foreseeable future.  Those “governance oriented Republicans” can get some respect when they start routinely winning open Republican primaries.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      satby

      @WaterGirl: nope, that was the 20. I can link it to our already verified non-profit and once confirmed I’ll get a complete list, but that will take a while. GFM is doing privacy better and that’s probably a good thing. But annoying right now.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Reforming entitlements could include removing the cap so the fat cats have to continue to contribute.  That’s the only way I would believe that statement.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Hoodie

      This whole thing is stupid and tedious.  McCarthy promised them whatever he needed to get the speakership, but the main purpose there was to create an impression that they owned him.  However, he was the only one who wanted the job and every one of them knew he would never honor those promises.  That works for them, however, because they get to continue to stage tantrums and get attention when he doesn’t honor the stupid promises.  The bottom line is that they do nothing except protect GOP donors and fleece the rubes.  Kev gets to pretend he’s a mastermind by passing the debt ceiling deal, which is really just a normal budget negotiation where his main goal was to prevent tax increases on GOP donors while pretending to cut spending.  It’s a never ending cycle of nonsense.  The GOP has turned in a particularly bad form of performance art.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      p.a.

       

      @Baud: … Apparently, student debt relief rollback passed the Senate, with Manchin, Sinema, and Tester voting with Republicans.   Biden has vetoed.

       

      I understand Manchin & theSchemer because they’re puffed-up popinjays, but I really wonder if this “issue” really resonates with Montanans…

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Manyakitty

      @Baud: Tester bothers me less than the other two. He’s in a tough race in a suddenly wingnut-infested state. To quote our Forever Madame Speaker, “Just win, baby!”

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Baud

      @Manyakitty:

      Agreed. Free vote since Biden was sure to veto.

      I just hope the youth turn out in sufficient numbers to have a wave election. The GOP had really taken a sledgehammer to their interests.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Manyakitty

      @Baud: Hard same. You know the republican criminals are worried about it, what with all their efforts to raise the voting age and make everything in general more difficult for young voters.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.