So, what did I miss? :-)
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 23 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads, Politics, Trump Indictments
Old Dan and Little Ann
We are great again.
hilts
Nice to hear from you. I thought you might have gone into cardiac arrest.
JWR
I feel you, WG. I just woke up from another afternoon nap, only to have this sh*t crammed down my throat? I mean, c’mon, man! ;)
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
It’s my sister’s birthday tomorrow, but all the presents came today.
Reposting from botton of my thread:
Okay. My official theory is that Pat Robertson dying released such a concentration of evil that it blew back through the Hellgate opened in 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series and closed it. https://t.co/U21tVANEHC
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 9, 2023
EarthWindFire
IKR? Went out to dinner like a normie and came back to this!
EarthWindFire
@The Kropenhagen Interpretation: Today’s my dad’s birthday. He’s loving this.
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
@EarthWindFire: Many happy returns to your dad and many just consequences to the former poseur President.
@TaMara: Has he also tweeted an apology to Garland. He was an enthusiastic member of the Do-Something Twitter.
Suzanne
I went to yoga and got totally disgusting and sweaty and was feeling suuuuuuper-chill, and then I came out and checked the news and got all amped up.
@WG
OT. Thanks for putting up a thread about my dear departed kitteh, exactly two years ago when he passed away rather suddenly. That was a lovely gesture.
zeecube
no cake. But homemade cherry pie.
Sparkedcat
Today my face is frozen into a perpetual shit eating grin. Dom Perignon for all!
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
What a day!
So, to recap:
Scout211
I am having a hard time waiting for the charges, currently under seal. NBC has a hint:
Two sources briefed on the seven charges told NBC News the charges include false statements and conspiracy to obstruct. All charges are related to retaining documents and obstructing justice. One source notes that 7 charges doesn’t necessarily mean 7 counts-there can be multiple counts associated with each charge.
ETA:
CNN has a Trusty quote:
Donald Trump’s attorney Jim Trusty confirmed Thursday night that the former president has been charged with seven counts – and revealed that the charges “break out from an Espionage Act charge.”
Trusty called the espionage charge “ludicrous,” and added that there are also “several obstruction-based-type charges and then false statement charges.”
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
Indicted at last, indicted at last, thank God almighty he’s indicted at last!
Gin & Tonic
That’s what you get for having friends.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
No word yet from Sarah Doomzior on her Twitter
Jeffro
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): good recap and yes, a new unofficial American holiday!
“Hellgate Closing Day!” LOL
@schrodingers_cat: You are most welcome. That was a sad day.
Layer8Problem
I spent two hours in a building shareholder’s group meeting, totally being a good kid and paying attention and not looking at my cell phone, and BOOM, this happens. I mean jeez, man, I wanted to participate!
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Scout211: I’ve seen a few people on twitter speculating that witness tampering, which of course he did, but I don’t know the legal definition. Walt Nauta, the other MAL employee who helped Nauta move boxes (and IIRC flooded the IT room?), Mark Meadows. I wonder if Cassidy Hutchinson has any post-testimony communication she forwarded straight to Liz Cheney.
