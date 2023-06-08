Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    3. 3.

      JWR

      I feel you, WG. I just woke up from another afternoon nap, only to have this sh*t crammed down my throat? I mean, c’mon, man! ;)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      I went to yoga and got totally disgusting and sweaty and was feeling suuuuuuper-chill, and then I came out and checked the news and got all amped up.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      What a day!

      So, to recap:

      1. Pat Robertson died
      2. James Watt died
      3. The SCOTUS reaffirmed the VRA, shifting several House seats from R to D
      4. The businessman Paxton was trying to protect has been arrested by the FBI
      5. And last but not least, Trump has been indicated!
      Reply
    15. 15.

      Scout211

      I am having a hard time waiting for the charges, currently under seal. NBC  has a hint:

      Two sources briefed on the seven charges told NBC News the charges include false statements and conspiracy to obstruct. All charges are related to retaining documents and obstructing justice. One source notes that 7 charges doesn’t necessarily mean 7 counts-there can be multiple counts associated with each charge.

      ETA:

      CNN  has a Trusty quote:

      Donald Trump’s attorney Jim Trusty confirmed Thursday night that the former president has been charged with seven counts – and revealed that the charges “break out from an Espionage Act charge.”

      Trusty called the espionage charge “ludicrous,” and added that there are also “several obstruction-based-type charges and then false statement charges.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Indicted at last, indicted at last, thank God almighty he’s indicted at last!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      @TaMara: that theory actually feels right!

      trumpov and his goons are so corrupt and evil, it’s made me question my own atheism from time to time, so…yeah, put me down for “Robertson/Hellgate closed”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Layer8Problem

      I spent two hours in a building shareholder’s group meeting, totally being a good kid and paying attention and not looking at my cell phone, and BOOM, this happens.  I mean jeez, man, I wanted to participate!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Scout211: I’ve seen a few people on twitter speculating that witness tampering, which of course he did, but I don’t know the legal definition. Walt Nauta, the other MAL employee who helped Nauta move boxes (and IIRC flooded the IT room?), Mark Meadows. I wonder if Cassidy Hutchinson has any post-testimony communication she forwarded straight to Liz Cheney.

      Reply

